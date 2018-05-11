96 Second News: Chris Paul To Host 'Kids Choice Sports Awards'; Whataburger Offering Seniors $5k

**Winning free Whataburger throughout college and $5,000 sounds like a good contest, right?



As part of Whataburger's #WhatabigIdeaContest, the company will be giving away three scholarships in the state of Texas. Students could win up to $5,000.



How do you qualify? You must be a graduating senior at a high school and accepted to an accredited postsecondary institution.



Students also have to submit a video about an idea that could change the world, take a photo of the big idea and publish a post on social media.

**Chris Paul is going to bring the slime as host of the Kids' Choice Sports awards.



The Houston Rockets' guard will preside over the show airing July 21 on Nickelodeon where kids celebrate their favorite athletes and the year's memorable sports moments. The show will be taped earlier that week at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, a change of venue from its usual home at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion.



Paul says he enjoys watching Nickelodeon with 8-year-old son Chris Jr. and 5-year-old daughter Camryn. He is promising to "bring the fun, the slime and the most epic stunts in Kids' Choice Sports history."



Paul takes over from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who hosted the last three years. NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan hosted the first show in 2014.



The slime-soaked show with trophies resembling blimps includes unique challenges that pit athletes against each other.

**This is kind of an interesting situation: Next season on "The Voice", two of the coaches will be former "American Idol" contestants. Season 14 is airing right now, with KELLY CLARKSON doing her first stint as a coach.

She'll be back for Season 15, along with JENNIFER HUDSON, who coached Season 13.

Kelly and Jennifer will be joined by BLAKE SHELTON and ADAM LEVINE.

**Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have split after nearly two years of dating, Us Weekly confirms.

According to TMZ, the pair called it quits when their work schedules became too busy. Despite going their separate ways, they remain close friends.

Grande, 24, and Miller, 26, first sparked speculation that they were an item when they were photographed kissing in August 2016. She would go on to bring him as her plus-one to the MTV Video Music Awards days later.

Fast forward to this week, Ari attended the Met Gala in NYC solo on Monday night.

Kelly Clarkson will host the 'Billboard Music Awards', which will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC.

Ariana Grande will open the show with presumably her new song "No Tears Left to Cry."

**There's a 54-year-old woman named Jennifer Sue Sunday in St. Petersburg, Florida. And on Friday afternoon, she called 911 and said she had an emergency.

Paramedics rushed to her house, and when they got there, it turned out the emergency was . . . Jennifer needed beer.

They left . . . and then, a few hours later, she called 911 AGAIN and reported another emergency.

And when the paramedics got there, it was the SAME thing . . . she said she needed beer. Only this time, they say it seemed like she was drunk . . . so maybe it wasn't that she NEEDED beer and it was more that she just WANTED beer.

Anyway, she was arrested for misusing 911.

**The Astros are switching up their gear to celebrate mothers this weekend.

The team will wear pink hats on Sunday in honor of Mother's Day.



Fans can purchase this special edition hat online at MLB Shop.



In addition, the World Series champs announced they will be giving out a free floppy summer hat.

Mother's Day weekend at MMP is coming soon!



This Saturday's giveaway is an #Astros Floppy Summer Hat, presented by @MethodistHosp! For tickets, visit https://t.co/kkaXUInbIc. pic.twitter.com/rZo9uNDGmr — Houston Astros (@astros) May 9, 2018

**According to a new survey, only 51% of people say they've made a big purchase that they regret. And of those people, a quarter of them started regretting it within an HOUR.

The survey also found the 10 things we're most likely to regret buying. Most of them are expensive, big things . . . but not all of them. Check 'em out . . .

Clothes . . . fast food . . . a car . . . furniture . . . a house . . . memorabilia . . . a vacation . . . a pet . . . a designer purse . . . and an engagement ring.

**Are You Taking Your Mom Out to Dinner for Mother's Day? About a Third of People Plan To

If you're going out to a restaurant for Mother's Day and don't have a reservation yet, you might want to get on that….or plan to wait 90 minutes for a table.

According to the National Restaurant Association, 34% of us are planning to dine out for Mother's Day this weekend. That's about 87 MILLION people.

Another 34% said they're doing a home-cooked meal . . . hopefully they don't make their mom cook it. And 8% are getting takeout or delivery. Apparently the remaining 24% aren't doing anything, or didn't have plans yet when they took the survey.

**Someone broke into RIHANNA's home in the Hollywood Hills and STAYED THE NIGHT.

Rihanna was NOT home at the time . . . and the police were alerted when the security company got suspicious that her alarm had been tampered with.

When they showed up, they found a 26-year-old guy, and they arrested him for felony stalking. It's unclear if he'll face additional charges. TMZ says he resisted arrest, and had to be TASED. He's being held on $150,000 bail.

**Houston's first Whole Foods Market 365 is starting to take shape.



Slated to arrive this summer at the intersection of Yale and 610, the 30,000-square-foot grocery store offers a lower-priced alternative to a traditional Whole Foods. The Heights-adjacent outpost will be the concept's second location in Texas, joining one that opened in Austin suburb Cedar Park last year.



Each store includes two "Friends of 365" restaurants that are designed to enhance the shopping experience. In Houston, they will be Peli Peli Kitchen and Juice Society. Both concepts share the store's ethos of serving food that's "free of artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, sweeteners and hydrogenated fats," according to a statement issued May 7.

**New in Theaters:

1. "Life of the Party" (PG-13)

Melissa McCarthy decides to go back to college after her husband dumps her, and she ends up on the same campus as her daughter who's just starting her senior year.

Maya Rudolph, Gillian Jacobs, Debby Ryan and Julie Bowen from "Modern Family" also star.

2. "Breaking In" (PG-13)

Gabrielle Union is trapped outside during a home invasion robbery trying to rescue her children who are being held hostage inside.