96 Second News: Chris Pratt Is Engaged; Britney Spears Celebrates 20 Years Of 'Baby One More Time'

**Maroon 5 has officially announced Travis Scott and Big Boi will join them on stage for the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show next month, the NFL confirmed yesterday.

The announcement comes four months after US Weekly broke the news that Maroon 5 would be the headliners for the 2019 show.

A source then told Us in December that the band was “having a lot of trouble finding guests” to perform with them in light of the NFL’s Colin Kaepernick scandal. “No one wants to associate themselves with the NFL,” the source said.

Scott announced on Sunday that he and the NFL would be making a $500,000 donation to Dream Corps, a nonprofit organization that champions social justice issues.

**Chris Pratt revealed yesterday that he is engaged to girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Chris captioned an Instagram photo, “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

In the photo, Katherine has her arms wrapped around Chris, while looking down at the new bling on her finger. The actor has his eyes closed with his lips by the side of her forehead.

The engagement comes 17 months after Pratt separated from with his wife of eight years, Anna Faris.

**The new cast of Celebrity Big Brother was announced yesterday. Here’s the full cast:

Kato Kaelin (59, actor)

Joey Lawrence (42, actor)

Ricky Williams (41, former NFL star)

Jonathan Bennett (37, actor)

Dina Lohan (59, momager)

Tamar Braxton (41, singer)

Tom Green (47, comedian)

Lolo Jones (36, Olympian)

Kandi Burruss (42, singer)

Natalie Eva Marie (34, former WWE star)

Ryan Lochte (34, Olympian)

Anthony Scaramucci (55, former politician)

During the upcoming second season, the group will be watched 24 hours a day in the Big Brother house, which is filled with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones. Celebrity Big Brother will air on multiple nights each week and run for three full weeks. The live two-hour finale will air on Wednesday, February 13.

Julie Chen, who has hosted the original series since its debut in 2000, will return this season.

US WEEKLY

**‘Bachelor’ alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham tied the knot in Hawaii on Saturday, January 12, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

Arie told US Weekly, “Ever since we’ve gotten together, we wanted to fast-forward to this day. It’s been a year. That’s kind of crazy ‘cause I remember a year ago we were doing ‘happy couples [weekend on The Bachelor>’ and talking about getting married and wanting to do that, even last year, so it’s awesome that the day is finally here.”

US WEEKLY

**Taco Bell will start testing a vegetarian menu later this year.

The restaurant will unveil a limited-time vegetarian and vegan items as part of the test.

It will also highlight the restaurant's current vegetarian options, including tacos, tostadas, burritos and crunch wraps.

Since 2015, Taco Bell has been offering options that are certified vegetarian by the American Vegetarian Association. This is the first time that the company will have the vegetarian menu highlighted in stores.

ABC 13

**This past Saturday marked two decades since the release of Britney Spears' debut album, "…Baby One More Time," and she (and we!) couldn’t help but celebrate the big milestone.

In a post on Instagram with the album’s cover she wrote, “Can you believe that this album was released 20 years ago today??!! I can’t. It’s definitely been the journey of a lifetime, full of ups and downs, but I’m grateful for every single moment of it all. Getting to know you all over the years has been such an incredible experience, and has made this all worth it.”

“Thank you for your support from 20 years ago, all the way to today. I am blessed ❤️ #20yearsofbritney.”

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

**Kanye West made all of Kim Kardashian West's Barbie dreams come true...

On Friday, Kim wrote on Twitter that her husband had a prototype Barbie doll made for her after a deal with Mattel fell through. The doll was crafted in Kim's image, sporting an outfit she wore on a 2011 red carpet.

The tweet said, "Have the best story about this look! I had a Barbie deal & she was going 2 wear this exact look! Then the deal got cancelled, the Kim K Barbie would no longer B produced. Kanye knew how sad I was, called Mattel & made all my dreams come true by having my prototype made just 4 me!"

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

**A Picture of an Egg Broke Kylie Jenner's Instagram Record.

Kylie Jenner used to have the most-liked post on Instagram, with just under 18.2 million likes, but someone decided to break that record, with a picture of a plain brown egg.

And their campaign actually succeeded, because last night, it slipped past Kylie with 18.23 million likes. The caption for the photo reads:

“Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this #LikeTheEgg #EggSoldiers #EggGang”

Kylie’s response said, “Take that little egg,” as she cracked it onto the pavement outside.

Take that little egg A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 13, 2019 at 6:04pm PST

If you were curious as to which photo of Kylie’s was previously the most like photo on Instagram, it was one of baby Stormi’s hand with the caption “stormi webster.”

**After a lot of talk, it's really starting to sound like the "Coming to America" sequel is actually happening.

They just got a director by the name of Craig Brewer, who did the movie "Hustle & Flow". He recently directed EDDIE MURPHY in a Netflix movie called "Dolemite is My Name", and the script is getting a rewrite from Kenya Barris, the creator of "Black-ish".

According to Rolling Stone, when asked about the new movie Eddie said quote, "I'm looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen."

There's no word on who else is coming back, but the original "Coming to America" came out in 1988.

ROLLING STONE

**Maybe all that talk about the Oscar controversy worked out for KEVIN HART, because his movie "The Upside" with Bryan Cranston won the box office.

It made $19.6 million this weekend, which is about TWICE what some experts predicted. "Aquaman" made another $17.3 million to come in second. Here's this weekend's Top 10 . . .

1. NEW: "The Upside", $19.6 million.

2. "Aquaman", $17.3 million. Up to $287.9 million in its 4th week.

3. NEW: "A Dog's Way Home", $11.3 million.

4. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", $9 million. Up to $147.8 million in its 5th week.

5. "Escape Room", $8.9 million. Up to $32.4 million in its 2nd week.