96 Second News: Chris Pratt Married Katherine Schwarzenegger; Justin Bieber Challenged Tom Cruise To A Fight

**Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married Saturday at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

There's no word on any guests yet, other than Katherine's parents ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER and MARIA SHRIVER . . . and Pratt's 7-year-old son Jack.

Rob Lowe was probably there too, since the rehearsal was held at his house . . . and he went golfing with Chris before the wedding.

Chris and Katherine both posted the same official wedding photo, and the same caption: "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives."

EONLINE

**Not sure exactly what's going on here, but pretty sure that last night on Twitter, Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a FIGHT. Not like a street fight or anything, he's talking about MMA.

He Tweeted, quote, "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the Octagon. Tom if you don't take this fight [you're> scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?"

Dana White is the boss of the UFC. Obviously, he'd probably KILL to promote this fight. It seems like this HAS to be a joke though . . . but Justin hasn't posted a follow-up Tweet yet.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

**"The Secret Life of Pets 2" raked in $48 million to win the box office this weekend, and "Dark Phoenix" came in second with $33 million . . . but both of them underperformed.

"The Secret Life of Pets 2" made less than half of the $104 million that the original movie made in its first weekend three years ago. And "Dark Phoenix" had the worst opening weekend of the "X-Men" franchise.

Meanwhile, "Avengers: Endgame" made another $4.8 million in its seventh week. It's definitely slowing down, but it's closing in on the global box office record held by "Avatar". It's only $57.4 million away.

That could happen, but it's VERY unlikely to pass "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" domestically. It would need another $112.3 million in the U.S. to do that.

Here's the Top 5 from this weekend:

1. NEW: "The Secret Life of Pets 2", $48 million, including Thursday previews.

2. NEW: "Dark Phoenix", $33 million

3. "Aladdin", $24.5 million. Up to $232.4 million in its 3rd week.

4. "Godzilla: King of the Monsters", $15.5 million. Up to $78.6 million in its 2nd week.

5. "Rocketman", $14 million. Up to $50.5 million in its 2nd week.

**Gwyneth Paltrow married TV producer named Brad Falchuk last September, but they still don't live together full-time.

He only spends four nights a week at Gwyneth's place. He spends the other three at his house when he has his kids.

But Gwyneth is cool with it. In fact, her intimacy coach . . . (OF COURSE she has an intimacy coach) . . . tells her it's good for the "polarity" and freshness in the relationship.

Gwyneth says, quote, "All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing."

EONLINE

**Just HOW addicted to your phone are you?

The Internet company Frontier Communications is offering a deal to someone: They'll pay you $1,000 if you can handle ditching your smart phone for just ONE WEEK . . . and they'll even let you use a flip phone instead.

That's right. One week. Could you survive?

They say they're looking for someone who's active on social media and is willing to vlog their week.

If you're interested you can apply on their website. They're going to pick someone on July 8th.

FAST COMPANY

**Celine Dion played the final show of her 16-year Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on Saturday evening . . . and there were two things of note.

For starters, she debuted a new song called "Flying on My Own".

But more importantly, there was a moment where she stopped the show and waited for one fan to go to the bathroom. When he got back, she had him come up to the stage, and she told him, quote, "We all waited for you! 4,300 people waited for you!" She also joked that she didn't want to shake his hand.

She also honored her late husband at the show. And brought her kids up onstage.

Celine noticed a guy getting up to pee so she *held the show until he came back* I’m deceased pic.twitter.com/TZFs4cpH4Q — Hilary Hughes (@hilmonstah) June 9, 2019

**Tom Hanks and Darius Rucker are two celebrities you'd never expect to have beef with ANYONE . . . let alone each other. But this is 2019, where ANYTHING can happen. And it just did. Here's the story . . .

Whether you liked it or not, "Cracked Rear View" by HOOTIE AND THE BLOWFISH was one of the defining albums of the '90s. But according to Darius, its impact is slowly being erased from rock history.

In a profile by the "New York Times", he said that really hit home when he watched the CNN docuseries "The '90s", and didn't see a single mention of it. One of the producers of that series was Tom Hanks.

So Darius told the "Times", quote, "How the [eff> can you do a show about '90s music and not mention 'Cracked'?” [Eff> Tom Hanks!"

No word back yet from Tom.

SPIN

**When you call in sick or show up late too many times, you can't keep using the same excuse, and blaming it on our PETS is becoming a popular strategy . . .

A new survey found just under a quarter of pet owners have lied to their boss about a sick pet before.

Sometimes it's to get out of work, and sometimes there really IS something wrong. But we worry our boss won't think it's a valid excuse. So we lie and say WE'RE sick instead. Here are a few more quick stats from the survey . . .

1. 39% of pet owners have taken a day off, and 27% have worked from home because of a sick pet.

2. 30% have flaked on plans with their friends to spend time with their pet instead.

3. 76% have panicked when their pet swallowed something they shouldn't have.

NY POST

**Apparently there's a trend this summer called SUNBURN TATTOOS.

Basically, you put a stencil of a design on your skin, then go outside in the sun. And when you're sunburned, the pale spot where the stencil was stands out.

The companies selling the stencils all say you should put on sunscreen before you put on the tattoos . . . but will people actually do that if the goal is getting sunburned?

NEW YORK POST