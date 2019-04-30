96 Second News: Chris Stapleton's 'Game Of Thrones' Cameo; Pete Davidson Buys Whole Theater McDonald's

**If you watched every single second of "Game of Thrones" on Sunday then you probably saw musician CHRIS STAPLETON, even if you didn't realize it.

He played a Wildling-turned-White-Walker, and there was a brief shot of him on the ground as Jon Snow attempts to charge the Night King outside of Winterfell. Chris's wife Morgane posted a photo and a clip.

Chris talked about how it happened. Quote, "I was like, I would gladly fly to wherever in the world just to be a small part and get to watch that show going down. They were gracious enough to let me come participate that way."

Even though he barely moved, he did get coached on his Hollywood moment. Quote, "They knew we weren't actors. So the direction was basically, 'we're going to place you, and when we tell you to, open your eyes.'

ROLLING STONE

**Pete Davidson Bought McDonald's for an Entire Theater Watching "Avengers: Endgame"

Pete Davidson seems like a legitimately cool guy. He was in Baltimore over the weekend for a standup gig, and he and his friends went to see "Avengers: Endgame".

Well, that's a three-hour movie, so he and his boys made a stop at McDonald's first. But they didn't just buy for themselves. They picked up enough food to feed the entire sold-out audience AND theater staff.

The bill came to $400. And yes, as you can imagine…you can buy a heck of a lot of food at McDonald's for $400.

PAGE SIX

**Rockets guard Chris Paul has been fined $35,000 for "aggressively confronting and recklessly making contact" with a game official on Sunday.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, NBA executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the fine Monday evening.

Paul received his second technical foul and an automatic ejection when the Rockets faced off with Golden State Warriors Sunday at Oracle Arena.

The incident happened with just 4.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Rockets fell to the Warriors 104-100.

ABC 13

**Organizers were all set to revive the Woodstock music festival in celebration of the iconic event's 50th anniversary, but Officials at the Dentsu Aegis Network, which was set to foot the bill on the festival, announced on Monday that they had officially pulled the plug, according to multiple reports.

"It’s a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements. We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival," the company's statement read.

"But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don’t believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees," the statement continued.

ET ONLINE

**We spend a lot of time on our couch, and a new survey of 2,000 Americans found the average sofa is six years old . . . and has $1.55 in change hiding in the cushions.

It's also been napped on 36 times (seems low) . . . CRIED on 17 times . . . gone through 32 extended hangouts with friends and family . . . and been through 21 sick days.

Here are four more stats from the survey . . .

1. 70% of Americans said they like their current couch and think it's comfortable.

2. On average, people said you should graduate to more "grown up" furniture by the time you're 28 years old.

3. The top furniture purchases that make us feel grown up are a dining room table and chairs, a nice couch, and a good mattress.

4. And the top pieces of furniture we'd like to replace are our mattress, our couch, our bed frame, our dining room table, and our TV stand.

SWNS DIGITAL

**There are Now Crocs with Miniature Fanny Packs Attached

What happens when one of the most not-so-cute fashion trends of all time gets-it-on with another one of the most embarrassing fashion trends of all time?

Here you go…we introduce to you: Crocs with built-in fanny packs.

A company called Beams teamed up with Crocs to make a special edition with miniature fanny packs attached to the heels. They come in green and purple and cost $53.

Pictures ---> HERE

**JAMES HOLZHAUER is used to beating his "Jeopardy!" opponents by, like, $100,000. But that didn't happen last night. In fact, the game went down to Final Jeopardy, and he barely squeaked out the victory.

He won by a mere $18 margin. He finished with $54,017, while a guy named Adam Levin had $53,999. That's the highest non-winning total in "Jeopardy!" history . . . so now even James' OPPONENTS are setting records.

This was Holzhauer's 18th win, and his total is up to $1,329,604.

KEN JENNINGS still has the record for most money won during regular play. He won $2.5 million during a 74-game winning streak in 2004. But if James keeps playing like this, he'll surpass that in 34 games.

ESPN

**Dr. Pepper has released a new flavor for the first time in five years.

The soda brand plans to nationally launch Dr Pepper Dark Berry on May 1 as part of a promotion for Spider-Man: Far From Home. The flavor will only be available for a limited time.

The dark new drink is said to be a "subtle, fruity twist on the original soda, which already boasts a blend of 23 flavors."

You can get a 12-pack of cans for about $5.29, while a 20 oz. bottle will be about $1.99.

ABC 13

**If you sent in your DNA to Ancestry.com and immediately reshaped your entire identity around the results . . . you may need to check your results again…

Ancestry just announced that with all the data they have now, they've been able to really refine their results. And that means they can narrow down your DNA even better than before, and they'll be sending you those results soon.

But it also means the results you originally got might change. Like, you might've thought you were part Viking because they estimated you were 9% Scandinavian. Well now, maybe they figured out that DNA was actually from England.

A spokesperson from Ancestry says they gave people warnings this could happen . . . they say that their results are an ESTIMATE that can change as more data comes in.

SMH.COM