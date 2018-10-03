96 Second News: City Hall Hosting Astros Rally Today; Tiffani Thiessen Almost Played Rachel On 'Friends'

**City Hall will use the upcoming start of the Astros' post-season to throw a pep rally for the historic team.



Today, the front steps of the public square facing Smith Street in downtown Houston will be the site of a rally for the Astros.



Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will host the fans, the players, owner Jim Crane, team management, mascot Orbit and the Shooting Stars for the event. It's set for noon at 901 Bagby St., and it's open to the public.

The 'Stros begin their title defense Friday afternoon at Minute Maid Park vs. the Cleveland Indians.

**There's been a lot of speculation about the status of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, but we finally can all agree that they are indeed married, and they don't have a prenup.

TMZ says that on the day they got hitched at that courthouse in New York last month, they reached out to their lawyers about getting a prenup drafted, but it just couldn't be done that quickly, and they didn't want to wait.

There's no word on a possible POST-nuptial agreement, but supposedly, Justin is so in love he doesn't see the need. And he's the one who's got the most to lose.

**Tiffani Thiessen revealed that she auditioned for the coveted role that ultimately went to Jennifer Aniston during a new interview with Nikki Glaser on Monday, October 1.

“Did you know I tested for Friends, for Jennifer Aniston?” the 44-year-old Pull Up a Chair author dished to the comedian, 34. “I was just a little too young. I was a little too young to the pairing of the rest of them."

Thiessen — who was a mere 20 years old when she tried out for Friends— was already well known for her Saved by the Bell character, Kelly Kapowski, at the time of her audition. Despite losing the part to Aniston, now 49, Thiessen quickly moved on, landing a role on Beverly Hills, 90210.

Thiessen starred as Kapowski in the NBC teen sitcom from 1989 to 1994, and as Valerie Malone in the Fox show from 1994 to 1998.

**Today is National Boyfriend Day!

According to a new survey, when one out of six women in relationships found out about National Boyfriend Day, they were like . . . yeah, no, I'm not going to do anything for him.

Out of the women who ARE going to celebrate, 24% plan to cook a nice dinner . . . 23% are planning a date . . . 10% will buy a present . . . and just over 1% will buy their boyfriend flowers.

The survey also found that 9% of SINGLE women say they'd rather have pets and food than a boyfriend.

(There's no official National Girlfriend Day btw)

**The McAfee cybersecurity group has issued its annual list of celebrities who are most likely to give you a computer virus. These are the celebs whose names are most likely to land you on websites carrying viruses or malware if you search for them.

And this year's most dangerous celebrity is . . . tattooed minx RUBY ROSE from "Orange is the New Black" and the CW's superhero shows. She'll be playing Batwoman, starting with this year's crossover event.

The top 10 is pretty random this year:

1. Ruby Rose

2. Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari

3. French actress Marion Cotillard from "Inception"

4. Original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter

5. Rose Byrne from "Bridesmaids" and "Neighbors"

6. Debra Messing

7. Kourtney Kardashian

8. Amber Heard

9. Kelly Ripa

10. Brad William Henke from "Orange is the New Black"

**Johnny Depp likes to smoke hand-rolled cigarettes. What he doesn't like to do is be reminded of the health implications. So he's got a guy who takes care of that for him.

In a new profile in the British edition of "GQ", the author says, quote, "The only visible vice is the rolling tobacco that he smokes in licorice papers; he'll roll one up every 20 minutes or so and often not light it immediately.

"He lets it hang from his mouth, the paper sticking to his lower lip as he talks and answers questions. He has all the tobacco warnings, all the images of blackened lungs, scribbled out by an assistant."

**The two biggest movies hitting theaters this weekend are the superhero movie "Venom" with TOM HARDY . . . and the remake of "A Star Is Born" with BRADLEY COOPER and LADY GAGA.

And Lady Gaga's fans are trying to help HER win the box office by SABOTAGING "Venom" with fake negative reviews on social media. They're saying things like, quote, "I won't let my son watch 'Venom', it's so ugly and not something God would like. My family is going to watch 'A Star Is Born'."

Some of the reviews might actually be coming from DC fans . . . but whatever the case, Marvel fans are retaliating by posting bad reviews of "A Star Is Born".

By the way, "Variety" says that "Venom" is expected to make at least $55 million, while "A Star Is Born" is only supposed to make $25 to $30 mil.

**The Hotel Galvez is promoting quality family time with designated phone-free VIP zones.



Guests are invited to special areas at the hotel's pools and restaurants to spend time unplugged.



Participating guests will have access to special prizes, including exclusive pool floats, off menu treats and the chance to win a future five-night vacation.



The phone-free zones will be available through Nov. 12.

**There's a fancy ice cream chain on the west coast called Salt & Straw. And they just created two new ice cream flavors for Halloween: One that's made with BLOOD . . . and one that's made with INSECTS.

The blood flavor uses actual pig's blood mixed in with a spiced ice cream. The insect flavor uses chocolate-covered crickets and mealworms mixed into a green tea ice cream.

If you want them, you can actually order pints from Salt & Straw's website starting on Friday.

