96 Second News: Dallas Keuchel Featured In ESPN's Body Issue; The Pizza Box Made For...Bed?

**The Houston Astros may have ended their game winning streak at 12 games after Tampa Bay beat them 2-1 yesterday, but we can look for pitcher Dallas Keuchel in ESPN's Body Issue for 2018. He is the first Astros player to participate in this. The last Houston athlete to don the magazine was Vince Wilfork in 2016.



Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, WNBA star Sue Bird, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and 63-year-old golfer Greg Norman are among the athletes who will be featured in ESPN the Magazine's 10th anniversary Body Issue.

Created to celebrate the athletic form, the issue features athletes in tasteful nude and semi-nude poses. The best-selling cover in the series was Serena Williams in 2009.

The issue hits newsstands on June 29.

**JJ Watt has been named a finalist for the 2018 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award that will be announced July 17.



Watt joins Kevin Durant, John Cena and Doug Baldwin as the other finalists for the award.



This award is "given to an athlete whose continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports." The award is part of the Sports Humanitarian Awards that occurs the night before the ESPY Awards.



A plethora of work has been done by Watt off the field. Whether it was donating $37 million to charities after Hurricane Harvey or $10,000 to a Baytown middle school, his impact is field throughout the Houston community.



Other honors given to Watt were the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and being named on TIME Magazine's list of 100 influential people. A billboard on the Southwest Freeway was put thanking him and Watt also paid for the funerals of those affected by the Santa Fe shooting.

**A Houston pizza joint has earned a spot on the Food Network's "The Best Pizzas in America's Biggest Cities" list.

Pi Pizza, at 181 Heights Blvd., was included on the list for thinking "beyond just Italian-American classics."

"What began as a food truck evolved into an '80s rock and roll neighborhood joint with skate boards hanging from the wall and some of the most-innovative pies in the Lone Star State. Toppings like bacon and mac and cheese aren't all that unique, but who else puts wild Texas venison sausage on pizza?" Food Network wrote.

Pi Pizza is a Yelp darling, featuring a 4 out of 5 rating based on 217 reviews.

"My partner and I ordered the fried mac and cheese balls, they come in 3 with a side of ranch. The balls were HUGE! (*insert joke); nicely fried and crispy. We also ordered a 12" mushroom paramgeddon, it was pretty tasty," Crystal K. commented on Yelp June 3.

**Last summer the Houston Astros and Minute Maid Park made baseball fans happy when they hosted a special screening of the 1993 baseball comedy "The Sandlot" on the stadium's big screen. Can you believe the movie is 25 years old?

The movie is returning to Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, June 27, for a screening after the 1:10 p.m. game versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

According to the official Astros website the movie will start 20 minutes after the game ends. All you need to watch the movie is a game ticket. The third base line is the best place to sit and watch the flick, according to those that attended the last screening.

**Garfield — the beloved orange tabby cat — turned 40 yesterday. I can’t believe we forgot!

That’s right, the first-ever comic strip featuring the Monday-hating feline was published on June 19, 1978. The world fell in love with the fictional furball whose sarcasm became a Sunday morning favorite, even leading to a hit animated series and a 2004 movie with Bill Murray.

Garfield’s creator, cartoonist Jim Davis, reflected on the first year of Garfield’s existence in an interview with The Guardian published on Tuesday, June 19.

“Here I am, 90 days into my dream career, and I lose a newspaper,” Davis told the outlet of the Chicago Sun-Times quickly dropping the comic strip in ‘78. “I thought, ‘This is it, it’s downhill from here.’”

However, the cat — who Davis says is a composite of the dozens of strays that lived on his childhood farm — was quickly brought back to the paper after 1,300 phone calls and letters were received demanding the cartoon be published again.

**A New Pizza Box Turns Into a Table For Eating in Bed

This invention is GENIUS.

A pizza company called Boston Pizza . . . which is in Canada, confusingly enough . . . just invented a pizza box that turns into a TABLE. So you just fold out a few flaps and boom . . . you've got a nice little table for eating in bed or wherever.

We don't know whether American pizza places might start using these boxes, but they'd be stupid NOT to.

**Fried Chicken Donut Nuggets Are Now a Thing That Exists

This just might be the most worthy successor yet to the CRONUT.

A chef in Melbourne, Australia just created DONUGS . . . which are fried chicken nuggets shaped like donuts. Then they add different toppings like Dijon and cheese, chili flakes, and black salt.

They're only going to be available in Australia for now, but the guy behind them says he has plans to expand to America and the rest of the world as soon as he can.

**According to a new survey, the average person spends 284 days of their life dreaming about being on vacation.

That's based on 113 hours a year for 60 years . . . or about 18 or 19 minutes every day.

That might sound like a lot, but the study found there's a LOT of stuff that gets us thinking about traveling.

Like . . . the survey found the average person sees 2.4 photos on social media every single day of other people on vacation.

And it also found that TONS of movies make us wish we were traveling . . . everything from "Lord of the Rings" to "Mamma Mia".

**A Michael Jackson Musical Is in Development

A musical based on MICHAEL JACKSON is in development, and it's on track to make a Broadway premiere in 2020.

There aren't many details . . . but it's probably safe to assume that the production will focus on his music career, not the child sex abuse allegations. Especially since his estate is involved.

His music WILL be included . . . but there isn't any confirmation on what songs they're using, or how they'll be used.

**A new addition to the Starbucks family is here, and it’s perfect for summer! Starbucks is celebrating the upcoming start of the season by adding a new drink to the menu that’s ideal to sip on when you’re trying to beat the heat.

The colorful Mango Dragonfruit Refresher beverage will be part of the coffee chain’s permanent menu in the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday, June 19, and, according to a press release, the thirst-quenching drink is packed with “sweet, tropical flavor” and tastes as exotic as it sounds.

The tea-like libation, which is under 100 calories per 16-ounce (grande) serving, sports a deep magenta color thanks to the pieces of real red-fleshed dragon fruit hand-shaken into it. Believe it or not, the beverage contains no artificial colors or sweeteners, further increasing its chances of popping up on Instagram for days and weeks to come.