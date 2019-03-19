96 Second News: Deer Park Fires Could Burn Two More Days, Myspace Admits To Losing 12 Years Worth Of Music

**According to ABC 13, for the second day, thick black smoke hangs over the Deer Park community.

A fire has been burning since Sunday around 10:30 am, and it started with one tank at Intercontinental Terminals Company in La Porte which then spread to more. Now six tanks are burning as emergency responders work with foam and water to try and control further spreading.

A spokesperson for ITC said, "We have made some head way in that three of our tanks are still on fire and three are intermittent fires. They flare up, then go down. We make strong headway and we are putting a foam blanket on top."



The company claims testing done by independent contractor CTEH are below levels that would represent a public health concern. But there may be a delayed effect and we could see black particles settling. If it gets bad, go inside and seek shelter.

**Today is "National Let's LAUGH Day." Here are a few stats from a new survey on our laughing habits . . .

1. 96% of people say they enjoy making others laugh.

2. 95% of us think laughing helps relieve stress.

3. 79% of us like our laugh.

4. 77% of people think they're funny. And 39% like to be self-deprecating and make fun of themselves to make people laugh.

5. And the people who make us laugh the most are our friends, followed by our significant other . . . our kids . . . our siblings . . . and our parents.

NATIONAL TODAY

**Just in time for spring, Discovery Green has transformed its winter ice rink into a roller rink during the months of March and April.

Organizers have planned themed nights, including music from the '80s and '90s.

The roller rink is open Mondays through Thursdays 5-10 p.m., Fridays from 5-11 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m., weather permitting.

The cost is $10 per person on-site with an additional $4 skate rental.

Discovery Green is also offering "Cheap Skate Nights" for only $8, and info is online at Discovery Green's WEBSITE.

ABC 13

**"People" magazine has been doing its Sexiest Man Alive thing since 1985 . . . when they anointed MEL GIBSON. So who are the SEXIEST of the Sexiest Men Alive?

Users at Ranker.com have been rating all the covers, and so far the top vote-getter is RYAN REYNOLDS from 2010. Here's the Top 10:

1. Ryan Reynolds, 2010

2. Chris Hemsworth, 2014

3. Hugh Jackman, 2008

4. Idris Elba, 2018

5. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, 2016

6. Bradley Cooper, 2011

7. David Beckham, 2015

8. Channing Tatum, 2012

9. George Clooney, 1997

10. Brad Pitt, 1995

RANKER

**Technology makes life easier in a lot of ways, but we're so dependent on it now, we can't even do simple tasks anymore . . .

A recent poll found the average person can get away with not remembering FIVE things a day, because technology does it for them, and more than a third of us feel like we don't have to remember ANYTHING anymore.

The top five things we forget because of technology are: Passwords . . . other people's phone numbers . . . how to spell certain words . . . how to write legibly. . . and how to do basic math.

Remembering our OWN phone number just missed the top five in 6th place. Somehow, 13% of people in the poll said they don't know their own number off the top of their head.

**Two weeks ago, there was a story about a guy in Oregon who got stranded in the snow for five days. And he had nothing to eat except three packets of Taco Bell Fire Sauce.

Well, a 77-year-old guy and his wife were leaving a Taco Bell in Winter Haven, Florida on Saturday, (about halfway between Orlando and Tampa) and he accidentally put his car in drive instead of reverse, and crashed into the Taco Bell dining room.

Their car plowed through a pillar outside, and then through a window, right where a guy was sitting. But he's okay . . . because he'd just gotten up to go get more hot sauce.

The car ended up about 10 feet inside the building, but no one was hurt.

THE LEDGER

**Believe it or not, there are people out there who are apparently STILL using MySpace. (That was the main social networking site everyone had before switching to Facebook in 2007.)

There was a catastrophe a year ago, when the music links on the site stopped working. Initially, MySpace insisted that they were working on it . . . but now, they've admitted that they accidentally DELETED IT ALL.

Apparently they lost 12 years-worth of music, and they don't have a back-up.

They said, quote, "As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos, and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available on or from MySpace. We apologize for the inconvenience."

BOING BOING

**According to the New York Times, more and more couples are spending their first days of marriage on solo trips. The article dubbed the trend "the unimoon."



One couple told the Times they simply couldn't agree on a post-wedding destination. The groom wanted to go to France, while the bride wanted to visit Canada.

So instead of spending their days off work resenting the other's choice, they each took time alone to unwind and relax, saying they had their whole lives to be together.



Even though new research says one in four Americans say they get more out of travel when doing it alone, most online seemed to agree the idea of a solo honeymoon doesn't bode well for a couple's future.

ABC 13

**A "Bird Box" Sequel Is Coming . . . to Bookstores

"Bird Box" was a popular book that became a very popular Netflix movie, and there's a SEQUEL on the way. A sequel to the BOOK that is.

Author Josh Malerman has confirmed that it's done, and it's coming out on October 1st. The book is called "Malorie", which is the name of the Sandra Bullock character. It takes place eight years after the events of the first book.

There's no word if Netflix plans to make a movie out of the sequel, but they PROBABLY will . . . provided the sequel is any good . . . since the original was such a hit.

ESQUIRE