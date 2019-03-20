96 Second News: Deer Park Fires Finally All Out; Alex Bregman Extends Deal With Houston Astros

**Woody, Buzz, and friends are back!

Yesterday fans got a full look at Toy Story 4 in the first full-length trailer and a brand new poster.

The fourth installment in the franchise comes nearly a decade after the third film and nearly 25 years after the original, but it features plenty of familiar voices. Tom Hanks returns as Woody and Tim Allen will reprise his role as Buzz Lightyear.

Pixar has also added some new characters including Forky (Tony Hale), Bunny (Jordan Peele) and Ducky (Keagan-Michael Key).

Hanks told the BBC that the new film would be emotional, saying of Pixar, "the emotional range of those movies has become more and more deep and profound and affecting." He called the end of Toy Story 4"a moment in history."

Toy Story 4 will hit theaters on June 21, 2019.

On the road of life there are old friends, new friends, and stories that change you. #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/GNZMD67krq — Toy Story 4 (@toystory) March 19, 2019

**The tank fires at Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park are out, days after it started, at one point burning chemicals in up to eight tanks.

Tuesday night, four tanks were burning as a large flash of fire rose from the facility. The cause of the fireball was not immediately known.

Wednesday morning, ITC officials released a statement saying that crews were able to extinguish all the fires as of 3 a.m.

"Crews continue to spray foam and water on the tanks to facilitate cooling and prevent reigniting of the remaining material," the statement read.

While the fires are out, steam and smoke may still be visible and there is a possibility that fires could reignite.

On Tuesday, various officials stood firm on the public safety aspect of the large plume of black smoke hovering over southeast Texas. Despite the various chemicals being burned, both state and ITC officials said there was nothing toxic in the smoke in spite of reports of small debris falling.

A number of districts are cancelling classes and after-school activities due to the incident:

Channelview ISD

Deer Park ISD

Galena Park ISD

La Porte ISD

Sheldon ISD

Pasadena ISD

YES Prep East End and Southeast

San Jacinto College

**Alex Bregman has agreed to a six-year, $100 million contract extension with the Houston Astros.

With Bregman not eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season, the deal, which kicks in this season, buys out his first two years of free agency as well as his arbitration years.

Bregman, 24, is coming off an All-Star season. He was the second overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft out of LSU is entering just his fourth season, and the beginning of his Astros career already ranks among the best in club history.

Bregman was limited early this spring after having arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in January. The deal means the Astros have Bregman and star second baseman Jose Altuve locked up through 2024.

**The first day of spring is TODAY!

Dairy Queen is holding its annual free cone day to celebrate at participating stores nationwide. Each customer gets a free small cone of vanilla ice cream.

The fast food restaurant is also accepting donations on behalf of the Children's Miracle Network hospitals. For more than 30 years, the company has raised more than $130 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in local communities. \

According to Dairy Queen, the free soft serve cones will be available while supplies last. The company said cones are limited to one per customer.

This is the fifth year DQ has offered this deal.

**Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his fiancé Daniella Rodriguez have caught the attention of fans nationwide with their new Youtube video.

Recently, the celebrity couple used the social platform to share their love story on how they met and fell in love.

The description for the video written by Daniella said, “You all finally get to hear our true love story.-- Hope you enjoy all the funny stories and details. Comment below if you liked this video and if you want to know more about our WHOLE love story”

Future Mrs. Correa announced that the couple will wed on Dec. 7, 2019.

Video of STORYTIME: HOW WE MET | Daniella &amp; Carlos Correa

**Today is the first day of spring, so a new study looked at America's spring-cleaning habits. 37% of us plan to spend an entire DAY or more de-cluttering our home this spring. Here are 5 more stats . . .

1. The most common place to start your spring cleaning is in the bedroom. 48% of people in the survey said that's where they'll start.

2. 62% said they have at least one closet filled with stuff they're not using. And 41% said they have stuff taking up space in their garage.

3. 34% said living with someone who's tidy is very important to them. And 32% would rather wait in line at the DMV than get into an argument about cleaning.

4. One of the top things we'd like to accomplish is turning a room into a home office. 29% said it's a goal, while 26% want to turn a cluttered space into a nice guest room.

5. The top things we think we can SELL when we spring clean are old electronics and clothes or shoes.

**Woodstock is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new event in Watkins Glen, New York over the weekend of August 16th, and the lineup was just announced.

The headliners include: Jay-Z, Dead & Company, The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Halsey, The Black Keys, and Santana, along with The Raconteurs, The Lumineers, and Greta Van Fleet.

Robert Plant is on the bill, performing with The Sensational Space Shifters. Robert's other band . . . you know…Led Zeppelin, was invited to perform at the original show, but they turned it down.

WOODSTOCK 50

**The Disney family is getting a little bigger. Starting at 12:02 a.m. EST Wednesday, Disney officially acquired 21st Century Fox. It's a $71.3 billion deal that's been in the making since 2017.

In the mega-deal, Disney is acquiring Fox's film and TV entertainment assets.

The new merger seems to be putting a halt to some projects, like "The New Mutants" and the "Deadpool" movies. But, it also means that the X-Men may have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a statement, Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger said: "This is an extraordinary and historic moment for us-one that will create significant long-term value for our company and our shareholders. Combining Disney's and 21st Century Fox's wealth of creative content and proven talent creates the preeminent global entertainment company, well positioned to lead in an incredibly dynamic and transformative era."

