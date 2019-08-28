96 Second News: Demi Lovato Is Joining 'Will & Grace'

**Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is known for his activism in the community, but now he's taking it a step further.

Watt and his Justin J. Watt foundation are giving one lucky person $100,000, a brand new Ford F-150 Raptor and the opportunity to help children.

“Do you like money? Could you use a new truck? Do you like supporting charities that help kids? Would you like to meet me? 3 outta 4 ain’t bad.

Go to http://Omaze.com/JJ right now to see how you can win $100,000 and a brand new Ford Raptor, all while helping kids too!!”

The winner will also get flown to Houston and placed in a four-star hotel with a friend.

Participants will be able donate anywhere from $10 to $5,000 to help the children of the Justin J. Watt Foundation. The foundation says its mission is to provide after-school opportunities for middle-school aged children to get them involved in athletics, so they can learn about accountability, teamwork, leadership, work ethic and perseverance in a safe and supervised environment with their peers.

Although participants do not have to donate to enter the contest, donations will help increase your chances of winning.

ABC 13

**DEMI LOVATO has joined the final season of "Will & Grace". According to E! Online, she'll play Jenny, a woman "with her guard up [who> comes into Will's life in an unexpected way." Demi posted a picture of herself on the set yesterday.

There's no word how many episodes she's doing, or when the third and final season will premiere.

By the way . . . Demi's new gig is the reason she missed Monday night's "VMAs". People were speculating that she did it to shade TAYLOR SWIFT, because she took Scooter Braun's side in their feud. But she shot that down.

E! ONLINE

**KEVIN BACON must have really been traumatized by the 'Six Degrees Of Kevin Bacon' game, because he's STILL talking about how much he hated it at first.

Kevin says he first thought, quote, "'They're making fun of me.' I'm an actor . . . I thought the joke was, 'Can you believe that such a lightweight could be connected to Laurence Olivier or Meryl Streep or whatever in six steps or less? That's just the actor's insecurity. That's how I felt."

Of course, he's since come around on it . . . and in 2007, he launched the charity 'Six Degrees,' which encourages people to donate and raise money for any charity within the U.S.

Believe it or not, the game has been around for 25 YEARS now . . . and when it started, he only had 25 movie roles and eight TV gigs. Now, he has 72 movie roles and 23 TV gigs according to Wikipedia, which should make it easier to play…and win.

**When "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 45th season next month, LESLIE JONES will not be along for the ride.

She's leaving to concentrate on her upcoming Netflix standup special and her movie career, which includes a part in the "Coming to America" sequel. She's also going to host a new version of the game show "Supermarket Sweep". Several networks are already bidding for it.

Leslie joined "SNL" in 2014, initially as a writer. She was nominated for three Emmys, in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Luckily, they still have KATE MCKINNON. She just signed a new deal.

"SNL" returns on September 28th with host WOODY HARRELSON and musical guest BILLIE EILISH.

E! ONLINE

**CARLI LLOYD . . . the co-captain of the U.S. women's national soccer team . . . could be the first person to go from winning a World Cup to winning a Super Bowl. Okay, I'm rushing things a little, but check this out . . .

Last week, she kicked a 55-yard field goal at a Philadelphia Eagles / Baltimore Ravens practice, and that resulted in LEGIT offers to try out for NFL teams. Nobody's saying which ones, and if this happens, it won't be until next season, at the earliest.

Her coach says, quote, "If she's going to do this, she'll do it . . . she'll train in the offseason, she'll get herself ready so that she just doesn't do it for the sake of doing it. If she's going to do it, she's going to do it so that she can be a success."

ESPN

**If you haven't had the chance to try Popeyes' new chicken sandwich, you might have to wait awhile to get your hands on one.

The fast food restaurant turned to Twitter Tuesday to announce it has run out of chicken sandwiches.

The sandwich that started the ‘Chicken Wars’ on social media has caused major delays at drive-thrus across the country.

"Y'all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)," Popeyes tweeted. The restaurant did not say when it expected the sandwich to return.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

**At this point, you'd think every kid would start asking for their own phone from the moment they can talk. So when should you finally say, "Alright. You can have one"?

According to a new survey, most people think the right age for a kid to get their own smartphone is between 12 and 16 years old.

But . . . 4% of people think kids should get a phone before they turn 10. And 8% think it shouldn't be until they turn 18 . . . or even later.

**Do millennials spend more on groceries, or eating out at restaurants? The answer is . . . groceries. But according to a new survey, it's fairly close.

The average millennial spends $187 on groceries a month, and $139 at restaurants, including take-out and delivery. That's a difference of $48, or 29% less than they spend on groceries.

It also found the average millennial spends 183 hours a year buying food . . . compared to 160 hours deciding on restaurants.

1. The average millennial eats out 90 times a year. So an average of 1.7 times a week.

2. 57% said they currently subscribe to a special diet of some sort.

3. 34% said they're currently trying to cut down on how much meat they consume.

4. The average millennial will try 46 new foods this year . . . and post 47 food-related photos on social media.

**A Coffee Company Wants to Give You $30,000 So You Can Quit Your Job and Follow Your Passion…

If your job is your true calling in life and your absolute passion . . . that's great, keep living that dream. For everyone else, check THIS out:

A coffee company called SToK Cold Brew is holding a contest where they're going to give three people $30,000 to quit or take a break from their job . . . and follow their dream for a month.

If you're interested, you have to tell them in 300 words or less what you'd do with the money. The deadline is Monday and the website is QuitYourJobAndGetStoked.com.