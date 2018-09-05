96 Second News: Demi Lovato Selling House; 'Cash Me Outside Girl' Has A GOLD RECORD

**Demi Lovato has had enough with the home where she suffered a drug overdose ... because according to TMZ, she's selling it.

Demi just put her Hollywood Hills home up for sale for $9.495 million. She bought the house in September 2016 for $8.3 million. Demi has not returned to the house since her OD. She went right from the hospital into rehab.

The house has been problematic for the singer, almost from the time she bought it. In January 2017, the house was in danger of sliding down the side of a mountain after the ground was compromised by storms. A mudslide cascaded into her driveway, severely compromising the hillside.

The house is 5,546 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

**A woman hit the jackpot of more than $2 million at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City on Saturday.



The Hawthorne, New Jersey woman, who would like to remain anonymous, was playing a Wheel of Fortune Double Sapphire Gold Spin game just after 3 p.m. when she hit the jackpot.



The woman won the game on her very first spin, turning her $10 bet into $2,481,940.75

**It's one of Houston's most well-known landmarks, left abandoned for years. But now, we are learning about a new plan for Magic Island.



Known for its giant pharaoh's head along the Southwest Freeway, Magic Island has sat vacant since a 2008 fire caused by Hurricane Ike.



The legendary private dinner theater club will be reimagined. King says the new-look Magic Island will focus on first-class entertainment and dining at its finest.



"It's a new Magic Island. But it's the same Magic Island. We're keeping a lot of the old stuff so you can recognize it when you walk in, but it's not quite the same," said business manager Sue Smith. Owners say they are aiming to re-open by November 15, but have already begun taking party reservations.

**There's a restaurant called the Montana Club in Missoula, Montana. And they have a deal where if you eat there on your birthday, you get your age as a percent-off discount. So if you're turning 29, you'd get 29% off.

And that discount has worked out GREAT for a woman named Helen Self. She just turned 109 . . . so when she went to the restaurant, she didn't just get her meal free, she also got 9% of the cost back in cash.

She's actually been going there for her birthday every year since she turned 100, and the owner says that even though she found a hell of a loophole on the discount, he's happy to take care of her every year.

**People have to keep coming up with new terms for all the different ways people mess with your mind in modern dating. And here's the newest one.

"Curving" is when someone probably isn't into you, but instead of ghosting you, they DO keep texting with you . . . but just with almost NO effort or passion.

Like, if you text someone a lot of messages and they respond back a few hours later with just the thumbs up emoji, that's curving. And it might be even worse than ghosting, because it keeps stringing you along.

**Remember DANIELLE BREGOLI? If that name doesn't ring a bell, maybe you'd recognize her as the "Cash me ousside" girl from "Dr. Phil". Yeah, THAT mess. And she was only 13 at the time.

She's 15 now and she's a RAPPER, under the name BHAD BHABIE. She has a song called "Gucci Flip Flops" . . . which, I'm sorry to inform you, has just reached GOLD STATUS, for sales of more than 500,000 units. And she celebrated with $45,000 worth of new bling.

**Merriam-Webster.com just added 840 new words and definitions to adapt to the ever-evolving English vocabulary.



New words are added to the dictionary when they have already been used by many people, often by specialists or subcultures. According to Merriam-Webster.com, the dictionary's job is to report the usage of words as they enter the general vocabulary.



Words from digital technology such as airplane mode, force quit, and Instagramming have been added to the list along with some technological terms such as biohacking and fintech.



If you're into beer, you may be familiar with the words hophead and flight, which now has an expanded definition to describe the small tastings of beer or wine.



GOAT, which is an abbreviation for "The Greatest of All Time" also made the new list.

**ABC has spoken, and your new "Bachelor" is COLTON UNDERWOOD. He was on BECCA KUFRIN's season of "The Bachelorette" . . . then he did Season 5 of "Bachelor in Paradise".

26 year old Underwood played pro football for the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Diego Chargers, and he previously dated Aly Raisman.

Colton's season kicks off in January.

**The 30th season of "The Simpsons" premieres later this month, so "Vanity Fair" ranked the 30 best cartoons that have come out SINCE "The Simpsons" premiered back in 1989.

They gave the top spot to "South Park", which isn't too surprising. But there are a few shows on the list you might not expect . . . or even KNOW. And there were also some major snubs, like "Family Guy". Here's the top 10 of the list:

1. "South Park". It premiered in 1997. Season 22 starts this month.

2. "BoJack Horseman" on Netflix. Season 5 hits this month.

3. "Animaniacs". Five seasons, from 1993 to 1998.

4. "Clone High". It only ran for one season on MTV. The characters were all kid versions of historical figures, like Abraham Lincoln, and Gandhi.

5. "Daria", 1997 to 2001 on MTV.

6. "Rick and Morty". It premiered on Adult Swim in 2013.

7. "Rocko's Modern Life", 1993 to 1996 on Nickelodeon.

8. "Futurama", 1999 to 2013 on Fox and Comedy Central.

9. "Big Mouth". It's another Netflix show. Season Two hits next month.

10. "SpongeBob SquarePants", airing on Nickelodeon since 1999.