96 Second News: Demi Lovato Still In The Hospital; Chipotle Giving You FREE Guacamole

**Demi Lovato is battling health complications as she remains in the hospital almost one week after a drug overdose.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer 25, has been suffering from extreme nausea and a high fever, TMZ and Entertainment Tonight reported on Monday, July 30. Lovato’s rep has not responded to a request for comment. The health update comes one day after a source confirmed to Us that Lovato is still in the hospital following her Tuesday, July 24, overdose.

Demi shocked the world on July 24 when she was rushed to the hospital after paramedics called to her L.A. home found her unconscious. A source told Us that her friends “saved her life” with Narcan, an emergency medication that treats opiod overdoses. According to Narcan’s website, administering the drug may cause sudden opioid withdrawal symptoms including fever and nausea, which may explain Lovato’s reported condition.

**National Avocado Day is today, and in celebration of the holiday, Chipotle announced it will be giving away free guac with the purchase of an entree.

The popular Mexican restaurant chain revealed via a press release that for one day only, guac is not extra. “Our fresh, homemade guacamole has a massive fan following,” Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle, said via the release. “We want to show our love for the avocado and reward our customers’ guac obsession.”

The offer can be redeemed online or with an in-app purchase. As Brandt added, “It’s a major bonus that you can skip the line when you order ahead with our app or at chipotle.com.”

All customers need to do to score the free guac is log in or create an account in the Chipotle mobile app or at chipotle.com. After selecting an entrée, customers can choose to add guac as an add-on, a side item or as a regular order of chips and guac. To finalize the order before checkout, customers must then enter the coupon code AVOCADO.

**Longtime Jeopardy host Alex Trebekmay retire from the game show when his contract ends in two years, and he has already named two potential heirs to the podium.

The 78-year-old — who underwent brain surgery in late 2017 — made the surprising reveal on Harvey Levin’s Fox News Channel show, OBJECTified, on Sunday, July 29. When the 67-year-old TMZ founder asked if Trebek could imagine life without Jeopardy after three and a half decades on the job, Trebek said, “Sure.”

In fact, the odds of the Canadian-born TV host returning to the show after 2020 are “50-50 and a little less,” he said.

**What's the minimum number of floors you can take an elevator without being labeled a lazy JERK for not taking the stairs? In a new survey, two-thirds of people said taking an elevator just one floor is socially unacceptable. Only 11% said one floor is fine.

14% said two floors is the minimum. The most popular answer was three floors, with 22% of the vote . . . another 10% said four . . . and 21% said you have to be going at least FIVE floors before they'll stop judging you.

22% said they weren't sure what the minimum should be.

**Say goodbye to those conversation hearts – AKA Sweethearts candy, we won’t be having them for Valentine’s Day this year. Necco candy company, the sweets producer responsible for the colorful treats that were popular on Valentine’s Day, announced abruptly last week that operations at its Massachusetts plant have ceased.

The unexpected shut down comes after the entity that bought the company at bankruptcy auction in May – Round Hill Investments – announced it had sold Necco to another candy manufacturer. Necco’s new owner, which has yet to be identified, hasn’t confirmed whether or not production will resume.

**Losing Andrew Lincoln is a HUGE blow to "The Walking Dead" . . . but the choice came down to the show vs. family, and family won.

He says, quote, "I have two young children, and I live in a different country, and they become less portable as they get older. It was that simple. It was time for me to come home."

Lincoln is British, and "The Walking Dead" shoots in Georgia. He's played the lead character, Rick Grimes, since the show premiered on Halloween night in 2010.

**IGN.com somehow assembled a list of 'The 100 Greatest Movie Moments' . . . stretching from black-and-white classics to modern blockbusters. It's obviously a pretty subjective thing, and they didn't really explain their process.

So, let's just get straight to the list . . . here's the Top 10:

1. The legendary 'I Am Your Father' scene from "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back", 1980.

2. The 'Make Him an Offer He Can't Refuse' scene from "The Godfather", 1972.

3. The 'Rosebud' scene from "Citizen Kane", 1941.

4. The 'You Talkin' to Me?' scene from "Taxi Driver", 1976.

5. The 'You're Going to Need a Bigger Boat' scene from "Jaws", 1975.

6. The 'Shower Scene' from "Psycho", 1960.

7. The 'Flying Bikes' scene from "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial", 1982.

8. The 'Frankly My Dear, I Don't Give a Damn' scene from "Gone with the Wind", 1939.

9. The 'Here's Lookin' at You, Kid' scene from "Casablanca", 1942.

10. The gruesome 'Chestburster' scene from "Alien", 1979.

**The McDonald’s Big Mac turns 50 on Thursday, August 2, and the worldwide restaurant chain is celebrating in a big way.

On Sunday, July 29, McDonald’s unveiled the MacCoin, a limited edition global currency backed by the Big Mac, which fans across the world can get beginning at lunch time on August 2 with the purchase of one of the iconic burgers. MacCoins will be available at 14,000 participating McDonald’s restaurants across the U.S., and thousands more across the globe.

Then, starting on Friday, August 3, through the end of 2018, customers can use the MacCoin to purchase a Big Mac at participating McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. and at McDonald’s locations in more than 50 participating countries, including China, Greece and Peru.

There are five versions of this food-backed currency, and each one represents a decade of the Big Mac. For example, the ‘70s coin, showcases the decade’s flower power, while the ‘80s version alludes to pop art and the ‘90s coin is defined with bold, abstract shapes.

US WEEKLY

**In your early 20s, did you ever PRETEND to like wine, so you'd seem classy and sophisticated, like a REAL grown-up?

A new study found the average person doesn't really start to enjoy the taste of wine until they're 29. But that stat's starting to trend younger and younger.

The average person over 55 says they didn't like wine until they were 34. While the average millennial claims their love of wine started at 23.

The survey also found the average person can only name four types of wine off the top of their head. The most common answers were chardonnay, merlot, and rosé.

But when we do drink it, we like to LOOK like we know what we're doing. 56% said they usually smell their wine before taking their first sip. And 48% give it a swirl.

** After months of fans waiting patiently for the highly-anticipated Travis Scott album, he has given a release date for his new album "Astroworld": Aug. 3.



Scott is known for going all out with his album releases and having a good time. So he even decided to have a trailer video on YouTube for it this time, and fans eagerly waited to find out when they could hear the new tracks.

Scott is from Houston where his album name ‘Astroworld’ came from, and giant Travis Scott heads have been popping up around the country that were inspired by the Texas Cyclone ride.

The Scott inflatable was displayed outside Cactus Music Monday, where a big crowd gathered to take photos with it.



Scott has been an avid fan of all things Houston. You can typically see him courtside at a Rockets game or hanging out at Minute Maid Park to watch the Astros.