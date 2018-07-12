96 Second News: Demi Moore Victim Of Credit Card Fraud; SW Airlines Ditching Peanuts

**Demi Moore has fallen victim to credit card fraud.

According to a criminal document obtained by Us Weekly, a man named David Matthew Read allegedly used 55-year-old Moore’s American Express card during the month of March at various online stores and Los Angeles shops. Read spent more than $169,000.

A surveillance video seemingly shows Read using the card at Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue stores throughout Southern California. It also showed him making purchases at “the times and places where the fraudulent transactions occurred,” making him the main suspect. The report also that Read “admitted to obtaining D.M.’s credit card without authorization and fraudulently using it to make purchases at stores.”

On March 2, an individual reported the card lost/stolen. When a new one was delivered through FedEx in Santa Monica, Read picked up the replacement card himself. According to Moore and her personal assistant, they had not requested a new card. Read was later arrested outside of a storage unit he had been renting since April, and according to E! News, he remains in jail.

**When it comes to awesome architecture, three of the most beautiful buildings in Texas call Houston home.



Business Insider asked readers to name the one architectural masterpiece they love in their state. The skyline-defining Bank of America Center in Houston was voted as the most beautiful building in Texas. Honorable mentions went to the Bank of America Center's neighbor, Pennzoil Place. Lovett Hall at Rice University got some love as well.



One other Lone Star building made the short list, the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth.

**Whole Foods is celebrating Amazon Prime Day by giving shoppers $10 gift cards.



The grocery chain is offering Prime members $10 to use on Prime Day. To snag the deal, Amazon Prime members need to spend at least $10 at Whole Foods between now and July 17, and then show their Prime Code or phone number during checkout.



Prime Day starts July 16 at 3 p.m. and runs for 36 hours.

**Southwest Airlines will stop giving away peanuts on flights next month, ending a tradition that goes back decades.



The airline said Tuesday it was pulling peanuts from all flights because of concern for passengers with peanut allergies. They will be replaced by pretzels and, on some longer flights, other free snacks.



Southwest says the decision follows months of deliberation and isn't tied to any particular incident involving passengers with allergies.

**"Forbes" put out a list of 'America's Richest SELF-MADE Women,' which immediately makes you think of OPRAH, she's worth $3.1 billion.

But you might NOT think of KYLIE JENNER, who basically started her career on third base thanks to her appearances on her family's reality shows, beginning when she was 10. And yet, Kylie is on the list too . . . because "Forbes" wanted to sell some magazines.

They put Kylie on the cover . . . and since she's worth $900 MILLION, they boast that she could become the youngest 'self-made' billionaire in history, beating Mark Zuckerberg, who did it at 23. Kylie turns 21 next month.

How 20-year-old Kylie Jenner built a $900 million fortune in less than 3 years:https://t.co/PtJG2vfl3k #SelfMadeWomen pic.twitter.com/JLDtlir40k — Forbes (@Forbes) July 11, 2018

**Baskin-Robbins just announced three new milkshakes all with massive toppings: One with a big portion of cotton candy . . . one with a piece of Oreo pizza and two full Oreo cookies . . . and one with an entire Dunkin' donut and some donut holes.

The shakes will debut on Sunday and they're on sale for the rest of the month.

Baskin Robbins' freak shakes are a sight to behold, BUT only for a limited time -- https://t.co/pLf29V1qA1 pic.twitter.com/EK28su0UDn — sweetyhigh (@sweetyhigh) July 11, 2018

**The driver of the car who crashed into . . . and almost KILLED . . . GEORGE CLOONEY in Italy this week is blaming the sun.

The man is 65 . . . and he says he crossed over into George's lane because he was blinded by the sun. And he didn't realize he hit someone famous until George's bodyguard ran over yelling, quote, "You hit Clooney . . . Clooney . . . the actor."

There's no update on George's condition, but Britain's "Daily Mail" tabloid says, quote, "He suffered trauma to the pelvis, hip, and knee which should take around 20 days to heal." He's recovering at home.

**Alex Bregman's first MLB All-Star Game will now include a shot at the Home Run Derby title.



The Houston Astros third baseman was announced as one of the participants in this year's single elimination challenge. Bregman will be one of eight participants who will face off for the prestigious title.



So far this season, the right-handed Bregman has 19 home runs, which already matches his output for the entire 2017 regular season. Bregman hit homers No. 18 and 19 on Tuesday night alone.



Bregman, who is the only American League participant, will face off with the Cubs' Kyle Schwarber in his opening matchup. The rest of the field includes Atlanta's Freddie Freeman; Washington's Bryce Harper; Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez; Milwaukee's Jesus Aguilar; Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins; and Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy.

**Speaking of the Astros...Ken Giles is being sent down to the Minors.



After giving up three earned runs with a 4-0 lead in the ninth inning of the Houston Astros' extra-innings win on Tuesday, the team optioned the fiery right-hander to Triple-A Fresno. The Astros are recalling left-handed pitcher Cionel Perez from Double-A Corpus Christi in a corresponding move. It has been a season of woe so far for Giles, in whom the Astros have entrusted the closer role. Giles in 34 appearances has an ERA of 4.99.



But Giles has memorably sunk the 'Stros in high-leverage spots this season. Back on May 27, Giles was given an 8-3 lead vs. Cleveland in the ninth inning before allowing three earned runs as part of an Indians rally. Houston lost 10-9 in 14 innings. Almost more memorable than that was Giles punching himself in the face after giving up four runs to the Yankees in the ninth inning on May 1.

On Tuesday, Giles was seen spouting off as manager A.J. Hinch pulled him from the mound.

