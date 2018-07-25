96 Second News: Demo Lovato Being Treated For Overdose; JJ Watt And The Rock Exchange Fashion Advice

**Demi Lovato was rushed to an L.A. hospital after suffering what appears to be an overdose, law enforcement tells TMZ.

Demi was out Monday night celebrating a friend's birthday in West Hollywood, and TMZ sources say Demi was transported by ambulance from her home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon yesterday.

Paramedics found Demi unconscious when they arrived at her home, and sources said Demi was treated with Narcan -- an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses

Demi is currently being treated, and her aunt as well as her rep posted on social media that Demi is "awake and responsive."

Demi Lovato has been transported to a Los Angeles area hospital and is in stable condition after a suspected overdose, according to a source for People magazine: https://t.co/hFQHdJsWFi@LinseyDavis reports. pic.twitter.com/o3bvT1OIkJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 25, 2018

**Being as big and strong as J. Watt and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could have its negatives. Finding clothes that'll fit right could be a challenge at times.



Watt and Johnson shared some fashion advice on Twitter, particularly when it comes to jeans.

Apparently both have difficulty finding the right jeans to fit their muscular quads. Most would probably enjoy having this problem.

#QUADZILLAS lol

when you peel back the curtain, you really realize that our texts aren’t nearly as glamorous as one might think ---- but when a guy’s gotta find some jeans, he’s gotta find some jeans! https://t.co/XEfRwhYg2e — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 24, 2018

**Alex Bregman has been named as the Astros' recipient for the Heart and Hustle Award.



One player has been selected from each MLB team, and the award will be announced on Nov. 8, which will be voted on by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association.



Bregman has showed out through the first 102 games of the season. He has 20 home runs to go along with his first All-Star Game bid, and he participated in the Home Run Derby.

**Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating a birthday on Friday, July 27, and the chain wants make sure everyone has an opportunity to get in on the fun!

To mark 81 years since Krispy Kreme’s founding, on Friday, doughnut lovers can purchase one dozen of the classic original glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts at participating shops across the United States and Canada.

Though this promotion has been a yearly occurrence for Krispy Kreme for quite some time, this year, for the first time ever, the chain is sweetening the deal with the release of the new glazed confetti doughnut. This celebratory confection, which will only be available from Friday, July 27, to Thursday, August 2, is a modern Krispy Kreme take on the nostalgic fan-favorite birthday cake flavor.

The festive treat features a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic original glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles. It will only be available at participating shops, while supplies last.

**The house featured in Scream has been rented out so that fans can recreate the iconic party scene from the 1996 slasher film.

Anthony Masi and Nate Ragon told TMZ on Tuesday, July 24, that they spent $22,000 to rent out the five-bedroom, four-bathroom property to host an event called “Scream Comes Home.” The once-in-a-lifetime bash will be held at the actual house in Santa Rosa, California, where the end of the movie was filmed.

Masi and Ragon are selling a variety of packages, ranging from $50 to $1,750. The basic package allows entry for one person and includes limited access to the outside of the home between 7 and 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 27. It includes a group photo opportunity and admittance to a complimentary screening of the flick.

At $200, the next package allows day and night access to the grounds, both inside and out. The $1,250 package, which is already sold out, allows two people to stay in the house overnight, among other perks. The $1,750 package is a VIP experience for Friday, October 26, that admits two people to stay overnight and attend a private party with limited attendance.

The original Scream movie starred David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich and Drew Barrymore. Three sequels followed, with the most recent, Scream 4, being released in 2011.

I WANNA RENT THIS HOUSE!

**A Facebook post advertising two huge Texas brands in a single ice cream tub turns out to be a hoax.



The bright orange graphic promoting a new Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor inspired by Whataburger's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits hit social media last weekend, in a post claiming that H-E-B was selling a flavor in honor of our love of the breakfast sandwhich.



Both companies said they appreciate their customers' input, but they have no plans on selling the product.

**Ben Berg, the owner of B&B Butchers always seems to be tweaking the menu a little at his Washington Avenue restaurant.

Berg’s latest innovation hits the menu next week: a Japanese-style katsu sandwich, but at quite the hefty price.

Inspired by a trend in New York and Japan, the sandwich features between six and seven ounces of authentic Japanese A5 wagyu beef that’s panko-crusted and deep fried. Served on Japanese-style white bread with a little katsu sauce and a side of zucchini fries, the sandwich will retail for $120.

EXPENSIVE MEAT

**Downtown Houston has more art for you to enjoy. You can now enjoy the six human figures made out of Legos until Aug. 10.



The Lego brick sculptures, designed by Nathan Sawaya, will be located at the Allen Center on Smith and Polk. Sawaya says he was inspired to create Park People by the simple moments of "just taking a seat."



The artist encourages interaction, so take a seat next to the figures, tell them about your day, discuss weather, or even divulge your innermost secret - they won't tell.

**There is good news for people who love diet soda. (yay!)



A study finds that drinking artificially sweetened soft drinks may lower the risk of colon cancer recurrence and cancer death.



Researchers from Yale University found that people who drank one or more 12-ounce servings of artificially sweetened beverages per day, experienced a 46 percent lower risk of colon cancer recurrence or death.



That's compared to those who didn't drink these beverages.



In the study, soft drinks were classified as caffeinated colas, non-caffeinated colas, and other carbonated drinks such as diet ginger ale.

**A new survey found the top 10 things that instantly put us in a better mood. Check 'em out . . .

1. Finding money in your pocket you didn't know you had, 58% say it helps.

2. Being able to sleep in with no alarm, 55%.

3. Lying in bed listening to the rain, 51%.

4. Someone doing a nice, small thing for you, 49%.

5. Petting a dog, 48%.

6. Doing a nice, small thing for someone else, 47%.

7. Realizing it's a sunny day, 46%.

8. Taking a long, hot shower, 44%.

9. Getting a long hug, 42%.

10. Seeing a friend you haven't seen in a long time, 42%.