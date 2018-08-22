96 Second News: Deshaun Watson Covers Sports Illustrated; 'Veronica Mars' Set To Return Again

**Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is gracing the cover of this week's NFL season preview issue of Sports Illustrated.



His cover story dives into the moment on the field that led to the ACL tear that disrupted his season last year.



The cover story also recounts the night the Texans drafted him as their long-term quarterback.



As is customary with previous special issues of SI, Watson is one of four players recruited for the cover. The other players are the Eagles' Carson Wentz; the Colts' Andrew Luck; and the 49ers' Richard Sherman.

Texans GM Rick Smith pulled Deshaun Watson aside for a private one-on-one during a steak dinner for potential draftees before the draft



Both parties agreed it was a perfect fit—leading to Smith’s big trade up in the first round https://t.co/omRnw0oa74 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 22, 2018

**The cult obsession with "Veronica Mars" may bring it back...AGAIN.

Deadline.com says Hulu is "finalizing deals" to bring it back for an eight-episode limited run. KRISTEN BELL will be back, and they're also looking to bring back a lot of her former co-stars. But nothing is official yet.

Of course, a Kickstarter campaign in 2013 raised an incredible $5.7 million to do a movie.

The original show ran for three seasons, from 2004 to 2007.

**Remember when you were a kid and you'd eat those little rectangle boxes of Barnum's Animal Crackers, and the box had pictures of zoo and circus animals like lions and elephants in cages on the front?

Well PETA got in touch with Nabisco a few years ago and said they should change their boxes and release the animals.

And Nabisco agreed . . . so they just unveiled their new animal cracker boxes that show a zebra, elephant, lion, giraffe, and gorilla roaming free in a field.

Barnum's Animal Crackers have been on sale for 115 years, and the animals on the boxes have been in cages for that entire time.

After more than a century, the iconic Barnum's Animal Crackers box has gotten a redesign. Instead of animals caged in a boxcar on their way to a circus, the animals are now roaming free -- side-by-side in a grassland https://t.co/9S30xanNpJ pic.twitter.com/bSmbcJnKhG — CNN (@CNN) August 22, 2018

**Olive Garden just announced they're doing their Never Ending Pasta Passes for the third year in a row. If you haven't heard of them, it's a pass you buy for $100 that lets you eat at Olive Garden as much as you want for eight weeks.

But this year, they've added a new pass . . . one that lasts for a YEAR. For $300, you can eat at Olive Garden as much as you want from September 24th of this year through September 22nd of next year.

Both passes include unlimited pasta, breadsticks, soup, and salad. So if you want a drink or anything else, you have to pay for it.

As for the math, assuming you eat at Olive Garden four times a week, the eight-week pass comes out to $3.13 per meal . . . and the year-long pass comes out to $1.44.

But there's a catch. There are only 23,000 eight-week passes and 1,000 year passes going on sale . . . so they'll sell out almost instantly.

If you want one, the sale goes live at PastaPass.com at 2:00 P.M. Eastern tomorrow.

--THIS IS NOT A DRILL-- #PastaPass is back! This year, purchase a Pasta Pass or our new ANNUAL Pasta Pass. That’s right—52 weeks of unlimited pasta—can you handle it? -- Sale starts 8/23 at 2 p.m. https://t.co/2XILmazlCj pic.twitter.com/sWUpXb9AZc — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) August 21, 2018

**A new study just ranked all 50 states from the best to worst drivers.

The rankings are based on four factors: The percentage of uninsured drivers . . . DUIs per capita . . . fatal accidents per capita . . . and Google searches for things like "speeding ticket" or "traffic ticket."

The 10 states with the worst drivers are: Mississippi . . . Tennessee . . . California . . . Missouri . . . New Mexico . . . Texas . . . Alabama . . . Florida . . . Alaska . . . and Arizona.

The 10 states with the best drivers are: Massachusetts . . . Vermont . . . Nebraska . . . Connecticut . . . New York . . . Delaware . . . Maine . . . New Hampshire . . . Rhode Island . . . and Utah.

**Madonna has heavily criticized for her "tribute" to Aretha Franklin at the "VMAs", because it was mostly about MADONNA.

But yesterday on Instagram, she defended herself, saying it wasn't even her idea in the first place. Quote, "I was asked to present video of the year by MTV!

"And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way.

"I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment.

"Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T."

Meanwhile, one of Aretha's nephews told TMZ the family isn't mad.

.@Madonna says speech at #VMAs was not intended to be Aretha Franklin tribute: "That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment." pic.twitter.com/uH8pBEHkxR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 21, 2018

**Whole Foods shoppers, you're getting a new store.



On Tuesday, Whole Foods' new 365 store in the Heights will be opening to the public.



Located on the North Loop and Yale, this is Houston's first 365 store.



Customers can expect prices to be lower than what they would normally see at Whole Foods.

**HEB is now the top retailer in Texas, and one of the top 20 merchants in the nation, according to the National Retail Federation.



The list recognizes companies according to its sales. In 2017, H-E-B's retail sales came in at $21.94 billion with only 330 stores.



That store number is lower than most of the companies ahead of H-E-B in the rankings, including Walmart with 5,328 stores and Kroger with 3,902 stores.



This news comes five months after Business Insider named H-E-B as the "best grocery store in the U.S." back in March.