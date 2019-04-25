96 Second News: A Destiny's Child Musical Is Coming; Panic At The Disco Become 'Jeopardy' Question

*Destiny's Child's songs will provide the soundtrack to a Broadway musical...

Mathew Knowles, Beyonce's father and longtime manager of the group, announced plans for a bio-musical that "will bare an honest depiction of the achievements, obstacles, and evolution of the world’s most iconic girl group."

"Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical" will be told from Knowles' perspective. It will feature the act's "humble beginnings" and explain how Destiny's Child went on to sell more than 150 million records. It also made stars out of its members: Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

In a statement, Knowles said, “I want to pull back the curtain. I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams – those of mine and others."

The show will make its debut in Houston in Spring 2020 before it travels to Broadway and London's West End.

KHOU

**On a recent episode of 'Jeopardy,' Panic! At The Disco’s song “High Hopes” appeared as a question in the “We Will Rock You” category. With $400 on the line, contestants just had to identify lyrics from the song as the correct band... and, well, they didn't.

“In 2018 this band ‘didn’t have a dime but I always had a vision, always had high, high hopes,'” host Alex Trebek read from the screen after the question was chosen.

“Who is Fall Out Boy?” a contestant responded. The disastrous answer left fans of both bands upset, and added plenty of fuel to the running joke that it’s nearly impossible to tell P!ATD and FOB apart.

Panic! shared the clip with the caption “hey look ma, we…… made it?!?” and followed it with a facepalm emoji, and a forward to Fall Out Boy.

**The "Wall Street Journal" says that Netflix users spent more time streaming "The Office" than any other show last year, and "Friends" was second, which is why Netflix paid $100 million to keep it.

But Netflix COULD be in danger of losing BOTH . . . because NBC Universal is in the process of launching its own streaming service . . . and they may want both shows to be exclusive to it.

Sources say there have already been internal discussions about yanking "The Office" from Netflix. It's unclear when that would happen, but Netflix's $100 million deal for "Friends" reportedly lasts through this year.

By the way, the rest of the top 10 shows on Netflix based on minutes-watched in 2018 were: "Grey's Anatomy", "NCIS", "Criminal Minds", "Orange Is the New Black", "Shameless", "Supernatural", "Parks and Recreation", and "Ozark".

The Wallstreet Journal

**People are losing their minds over a PARENT DRESS CODE being enforced at James Madison High School in south Houston.

Principal Carlotta Outley Brown posted a letter (read it here) on the school’s website earlier this month about what they will not be allowed to wear when they are on campus.

Items parents are prohibited from wearing include:

Satin caps

Shower caps

Pajamas

Jeans that are torn from the buttocks

Hair rollers

Sagging pants

Daisy Dukes

Dresses that are up to your behind.

Shirts the reveal your "busts"

Underwear

and more...

The letter goes on to say "You are their first teacher" "We are preparing our children for a prosperous future. We want them to know what is appropriate and not appropriate for any setting they may be in."

Check out more details ---> HERE.

**Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner commemorated the final 'Avengers' movie in Marvel’s Infinity franchise by leaving their cement handprints outside Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre, but it was the Thor star’s imprint that turned heads as it appeared he may have misspelled his own name...

If you look close enough, the 'T' at the end of 'HEMSWORTH' is there, it's just really (REALLY) small and hard to read. So people thought he misspelled his own name!

“Chris Hemsworth absolutely forgot the t in his name and try to add it after didnt he?” one Twitter user wrote, pointing out the strange way he wrote the letter. Another added: “The man is gorgeous! Who cares if he cant spell! @chrishemsworth.” However, some were convinced the spot was just too small. “Or….or he was just trying to squeeze everything into that space,” one Twitter user chimed in.

And Chris wasn't the only one to almost have a spelling error...even though Chris Evans, (Captain Marvel) doesn’t have a very long name, he seemingly couldn’t get it to fit on one line under his handprint. Oops.

US WEEKLY

**JUSTIN BIEBER sounded great when he performed with ARIANA GRANDE at Coachella. But some people think he wasn't really performing at all.

There was a moment in the show where Justin's voice was coming through the speakers, but he wasn't even holding the mic up or moving his mouth. The hosts on E!'s "Nightly Pop" accused him of lip-syncing.

Well, Ariana was quick to defend Justin, saying he was just using a BACKING TRACK. She added, quote, "We decided to do this 10 minutes before my set started. We had zero soundcheck, zero rehearsal . . .

"Your fans, friends and the world is thrilled to have you back. Everyone was so happy to see u smile like that. No one will ever understand how it feels to be you, but it's not their job to. Take care. Make music. You are loved."

(She's since deleted those tweets.)

Video of Is it Too Late for Justin Bieber to Say Sorry? | Nightly Pop | E! News

**Cristiano Ronaldo is here with his latest CR7 underwear campaign...

The Portuguese soccer star launched his very own line of men’s underwear and socks back in 2013, and the new spring-summer 2019 collection has a superhero theme, and what better a person to show them off than Chfristiano himself! Each pair have comic book-inspired words on them like “strength,” “power” and “belief.”

“Everyone has their own power — it’s all about finding the unique power in you,” the athlete explained. “Mine comes from training hard to become physically powerful but also from having the power to inspire others to work hard for their dreams, which is something I am really passionate about and grateful for.”

US WEEKLY

**Rather than follow in the footsteps of her famous sisters and launch her own makeup brand, Kendall Jenner has launched a new oral care brand, 'Moon.'

According to US WEEKLY, the social media-friendly line is looking to “elevate your routine” and reimagine your basic oral care products (think: toothpastes, brushes, flosses, mouthwashes and more) into vanity-worthy accessories that are cruelty-free, vegan.

Jenner, for her part, debuted the brand on her on social media channels. And, in addition to serving as its face, she also co-created her very own product: the $19.99 Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen.

The portable pen is clearly designed with impromptu and on-the-go photoshoots in mind because the brush-on formula has a combo of light-reflecting particles and carbamide peroxide to provide both an instant and long-term brightening effect.

**A summer favorite is coming back to Starbucks! They announced on Wednesday that their beloved S’mores Frappuccino is set to return to participating stores in the United States and Canada on Tuesday, April 30, after an extended absence.

The beverage, which was last a part of the coffee giant’s menu in 2017, is being brought back as a result of popular demand via social media from fans, who apparently missed the drink when it was MIA last year.

The S’mores Frappuccino is intended to evoke “summertime feels with every sip.” Per a product description, the drink starts with fluffy marshmallow-infused whipped cream and milk chocolate sauce along with a creamy blend of Starbucks coffee, milk and ice. It’s finished off with more marshmallow whipped cream and a delicious graham cracker crumble. In other words, it’s basically a s’more minus the open flame.

US WEEKLY

**The Hershey’s Company announced on Wednesday that a brand-new version of the Kit Kat candy bar is set to hit shelves later this year.

Known officially as Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate, this new offering is the first permanent Kit Kat flavor to debut in the United States in nearly a decade. It’s expected to officially be available for purchase in December.

This new bar will feature a mashup of two iconic flavors – mint and dark chocolate. The bar itself consists of two types of chocolate. The top layer is a pastel green mint crème variety, while the the bottom of the bar is coated in dark chocolate. Together, these layers surround that light and crispy wafer Kit Kat fans know and love, and the result is a two-toned treat that looks ridiculously delicious.

US WEEKLY