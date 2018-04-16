96 Second News: Destiny's Child Reunited At Coachella; Will Ferrell Involved In Car Accident

**Beyonce had the most talked about event of the weekend at Coachella on Saturday night, which would have been a headline of it’s own…but then got even better because DESTINY'S CHILD had a reunion.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined her onstage for three songs: "Lose My Breath", "Say My Name", and "Soldier".

Not surprisingly, the show was heavy on female empowerment . . . like when Beyoncé said, quote, "Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline.”

Jay-Z also hit the stage for a duet on "Déjà vu", as well as former members of the Prairie View A&M band.

Beyoncé reunited with Destinys' Child at Coachella — and it was legendary pic.twitter.com/ob10s6rDLX — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 15, 2018

**Former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health, according to a family spokesperson.



Spokesperson Jim McGrath issued a statement that the former first lady is in comfort care.



"Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care," McGrath said. "It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself -- thanks to her abiding faith -- but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."



Sources confirmed to ABC News that Bush left Methodist Hospital and is now at home with her family.

**James Harden scored 44 points and powered a big fourth-quarter run that allowed the Houston Rockets to outlast the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-101 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Houston.

The RED lights are shining brightly on my @PostOakUptown hotel - which means the @HoustonRockets have won game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs. We will light them up for every win. Congrats and great game, team. #NBAPlayoffs #RunAsOne #GoRockets pic.twitter.com/cavMjC6nEt — Tilman Fertitta (@TilmanJFertitta) April 16, 2018

**The Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros in 10 innings Sunday night with a final score of 3-1.

Up next for the Astros: Dallas Keuchel starts a four-game series Monday at Seattle. But let’s talk about what’s really important: the list of the player’s walk up songs is out.

George Springer: Butterfly Effect (Travis Scott)

Alex Bregman: Plain Jane (ASAP Ferg), Feel This (Paul Wall Ft. Stubba Bam)

Jose Altuve: Kygo (Firestone), Loco Enamorado (Farruko)

Carlos Correa: Lemon (N.E.R.D. Ft. Rihanna and Drake)

Josh Reddick: Ric Flair's WWE theme song

Brian McCann: Broken Halos (Chris Stapleton)

Jake Marisnick: That's What I Like (Bruno Mars)

Justin Verlander: Til I Collapse (Eminem)

Lance McCullers: I Can Tell (Travis Scott)

Gerrit Cole: Gimme Shelter (The Rolling Stones)

**Chili's Is Testing a 1,700-Calorie Cheeseburger That Has Five Different Meats

Chili's is testing a new item called a "Boss Burger" that comes with FIVE different types of meat piled on top of each other.

It's a half-pound beef patty, topped with bacon, jalapeno-cheddar smoked sausage, rib meat, and smoked brisket. Plus cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, and ranch dressing, for a grand total of 1,650 calories. That's about the same calories as THREE Big Macs.

They're only selling it at a few locations right now, and they're not saying where. So you'll have to call around if you want to try one. It's not clear when they might start selling them nationwide.

**The Ice Bucket Challenge went viral about four years ago, and raised $115 million to fight ALS. Now the "Lemon Face Challenge" is trying to do the same thing for another good cause.

You have to eat a lemon wedge and record yourself reacting to how sour it is. Then you challenge at least one other person to do it.

It's a little easier than dumping a bucket of ice water over your head. But if you don't want to do it, you're supposed to donate to a group called Aubreigh's Army to help fight DIPG.

DIPG is a type of brain cancer that attacks the brain stem. And it tends to affect little kids. (It stands for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.)

An 11-year-old in Alabama named Aubreigh Nicholas was diagnosed last September, and started the challenge by daring Alabama football coach Nick Saban to do it.

**Justin Bieber is actually in the news for doing something GOOD. He was at a Coachella party hosted by Patrick Schwarzenegger when he saw a guy assault a woman.

The other guy grabbed her by the throat and wouldn't let her go . . . so Justin PUNCHED HIM IN THE FACE and put him against a wall. The woman got away, and the guy was kicked out of the party.

He was later seen chasing and smacking an SUV as it left the party, thinking Justin was inside. At that point, the police came and arrested him.

**Will Ferrell was hospitalized Thursday night when his SUV was rear ended on the I-5 freeway in Orange County and flipped over. He wasn't seriously injured, and he was released early Friday morning.

Will's longtime driver was behind the wheel, and there were two other people in the vehicle. The driver and one of the other passengers were hospitalized, but are in stable condition. Will was said to be remaining by their sides as they got treatment.

TMZ has video of Will being loaded into an ambulance, but he seemed fine, and was talking on his phone. Police don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

**The Dwayne Johnson video game movie "Rampage" fought off two horror movies on a Friday the 13th weekend to debut at the top of the box office.

It made $34.5 million . . . and slipped past "A Quiet Place", which made another $32.6 million, and the new movie "Truth or Dare", which made $19.1 million.

Here's this weekend's Top 5:

1. NEW: "Rampage", $34.5 million.

2. "A Quiet Place", $32.6 million. Up to $99.6 million in its 2nd week.

3. NEW: "Truth or Dare", $19.1 million.

4. "Ready Player One", $11.2 million. Up to $114.6 million in its 3rd week.

5. "Blockers", $10.3 million. Up to $36.9 million in its 2nd week.

**Reba McIntyre hosted the ACM Awards last night.

Jason Aldean won Entertainer of the Year at last night's ACMs . . . and ChrisStapleton won Best Male Artist, and Album of the Year for "From A Room: Volume 1".

But the big story was Miranda Lambert, who became the most-awarded artist in ACM history. She won Song of the Year for "Tin Man", and Best Female Artist. That put her at 31 wins, which passed Brooks & Dunn who have 29.

They almost immediately addressed the Route 91 tragedy. Instead of opening with music they had Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and Miranda Lambert each take turns saying a few words.

Jason closed it with, quote, "With respect and love to the victims, our friends family and fans, we celebrate the music tonight. America, this is your ACM Awards." It was honest and respectful and it allowed the show to get started. ​