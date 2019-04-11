96 Second News: Details On Texans Cheerleader Tryouts; Kim Kardashian Studying To Become a Lawyer

**The Houston Texans Cheerleaders are looking for you to be a part of the most exciting cheerleading team in the NFL. They’re holding tryouts for the new season this weekend.

According to ABC 13, cheerleader hopefuls will begin the tryout process at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Saturday, April 13. Myself and Geoff Sheen will be out there rooting new attendees on!

The Houston Texans Cheerleaders will perform at NRG Stadium in front of at least 70,000 fans at Texans home games, as well as on the road and on national television, but you’ve gotta make the cut first. Get more info online.

2019 Texans Cheerleader tryout information:

Day 1: Saturday, April 13 at the Houston Methodist Training Center

Registration opens at 9:00 AM

There will be three rounds; each round is a different style and difficulty level.

Tryouts will conclude at approximately 5 p.m.

MORE INFO

Speaking of the Texans...yes, we still have several months to go before the NFL regular season kicks off again, but the Houston Texans will host a watch party for the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25 at 6 p.m. at NRG Stadium.

The draft will be held in Nashville this year and ends Saturday, April 27. On April 25, the Texans' party will last through the first round, which will be shown on televisions throughout the Concourse.

You can even pose for photos with players, hang out with the Texans Cheerleaders and get autographs. The Texans' event is free, but you'll need a ticket to join the fun. Claim your ticket on Ticketmaster starting April 11 at 9 a.m. It's a four ticket limit per person.

Houston will select 23rd. The team has two picks in the second round, 54th and 55th overall.

ABC 13

**KIM KARDASHIAN is studying to become a LAWYER. Yes, it's happening.

She's not going to law school, though. In a new interview with "Vogue", Kim says she's doing it through California's "reading the law" program, where you study on your own and work with a practicing attorney.

She's doing a four-year apprenticeship with a firm in San Francisco, and she plans to take the bar exam in 2022. She says her interest in law goes back to seeing her dad, Robert Kardashian, work on the O.J. Simpson case.

VOGUE

**"Avengers: Endgame" is going to ROCK the box office . . . everyone knows that. The question is whether or not it'll break the opening weekend record of $257.7 million that "Avengers: Infinity War" set last April.

Well, it sounds like it WILL, because it doesn't hit theaters for two weeks, and it's already breaking records. "Endgame" has sold more advance tickets in its first week than "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", the previous record holder. And it's outpacing "Infinity War" 5-to-1.

And that's after it sold more tickets in its first 24 hours than any movie in history.

According to Fandango, thousands of showtimes at theaters across the country have been sold out, so theaters are scheduling new showings . . . some at crazy times like between 4:00 A.M. and 7:00 A.M.

During the first week of #AvengersEndgame ticket sales, we’ve sold 5x the number of tickets sold for Infinity War -- pic.twitter.com/uaaP0EKkYb — Fandango (@Fandango) April 10, 2019

**Speaking of Avengers…

JEREMY RENNER is doing a limited "Hawkeye" series for Disney's upcoming streaming service, Disney+.

But Jeremy isn't actually the star. His character is passing the torch to Kate Bishop . . . a female version of Hawkeye from the comics. She's also a member of the Young Avengers. There's no word yet who's playing her.

There's also no word if this will serve as Jeremy's farewell as Hawkeye . . . but it's been pretty well established that the original Avengers will be a lot less prominent in the Marvel Universe after "Endgame".

VARIETY

**Back in January, JENNIFER LOPEZ posted a picture on Instagram showing off her ridiculous body, and she got a reaction from her ex-boyfriend DIDDY. He responded with an "OMG", in all caps.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ noticed . . . and left a comment of his own: "Lucky me."

During an interview yesterday, J-Lo said that Diddy actually reached out to Alex to APOLOGIZE . . . quote, "He was like, 'I didn't mean anything by it. I have nothing but respect for you guys. I'm so happy for you guys.'"

As for Alex's "Lucky me" comment, J-Lo said, quote, "He doesn't play. He's a crazy Dominican. Do not disrespect that man."

**You can now apply for a paid internship as a 'Candy Taster'

The parent company of Snickers, M&M's, and a bunch of other candies is doing their "World's Sweetest Internship" thing again this summer. It's a three-month PAID position in Chicago. And if you like chocolate, it might be the best job ever.

Responsibilities include traveling around to different manufacturing plants, and taste-testing NEW candy that hasn't been released yet. Plus, you get a year's worth of free candy as a bonus.

You have to be 21 to apply and have at least a high school diploma or your G.E.D. You can upload your résumé and apply online. Just search for "World's Sweetest Internship."

THE TAKEOUT

**Nobody takes care of their fans like TAYLOR SWIFT, and she just proved it again. Earlier this week, a fan named Lindsay shared video of herself receiving a package from Taylor.

Lindsay is in the hospital recovering from a car accident, where she broke her back AND her neck. She'd been posting about her recovery online.

Taylor saw her posts, and sent some flowers and a handwritten note . . . which said, quote, "Hi buddy. I'm so sorry to hear about the accident. My heart aches knowing that such a wonderful person is having to go through this.

"I hope these flowers brighten your day. You're gonna rock that neck brace and soon we'll all be bopping at shows together again. Give hugs to your family for me. I'm so happy you're okay. Love, Taylor."

In her video, Lindsay is BAWLING when she realizes the flowers and the note are from Taylor. It obviously meant the world to her.

i finally stopped crying long enough to post that taylor swift just sent me flowers and a handwritten note... im still in complete utter shock. @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 thank you so much. i love you endlessly, you have NO IDEA how much this meant to me.---- see u on tour bb pic.twitter.com/Y1ba5m6BPp — lindsay is fearless---- (@_lindslayyyyy) April 9, 2019

**Natural Light is randomly giving away a YEAR'S worth of beer to someone on Twitter every time a golfer makes a birdie in the final round of the Masters this weekend. To enter, you have to log on this Sunday and tweet #BirdieLight AND #Sweepstakes.

If you win, you'll get a direct message from Natty Light's official Twitter account. We went through last year's stats, and there were 234 birdies in the final round. So you might want to enter even if you don't like golf.