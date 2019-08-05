96 Second News: Ed Sheeran Now Has Highest Grossing Tour; Hostess Announces Dark Blue Twinkies

**There were two more tragic mass shootings in the U.S. over the weekend. Here's what you need to know.

On Saturday morning, there was a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. The attack killed 20 people, and injured 26 more. A 21-year-old male was allegedly responsible. He was apprehended shortly afterward and arrested.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime . . . but no charges have been filed. The suspect published a white nationalist manifesto online before the attack, with anti-immigration statements.

Then late Saturday night at 1:05 A.M., there was another mass shooting outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio. Nine people were killed and at least 27 others were injured.

The 24-year-old male shooter was killed by police within a minute of the first shots being fired. It's unclear what the motive was, but the suspect allegedly had a bunch of violent writings which made it seem like the attack was premeditated.

CNN 1, CNN 2

**ED SHEERAN's Divide Tour is now the highest-grossing tour of all time, with $737.9 million in sales.

U2 used to have the record. Their 360-Degree Tour made $736.4 million from 2009 to 2011. Ed's new mark beats that by $1.48 million . . . and counting.

Ed broke the record on Friday night, with a show in Denmark that grossed almost $6.9 million. In ONE NIGHT.

The Divide Tour launched in Italy on March 16th, 2017, and has already included 246 shows in North and South America, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa. And it has sold more than 8.5 million tickets so far.

After U2, the next highest-grossing tours are:

3. Not in This Lifetime, Guns N' Roses. 2016 - Present. $563.3 million.

4. A Bigger Bang, The Rolling Stones. 2005 - 2007. $558.3 million.

5. A Head Full of Dreams, Coldplay. 2016 - 2017. $523 million.

BILLBOARD

**There's a new trend online where people are texting their "number neighbor" . . . that is, the person whose phone number is one digit different than yours.

Like if your number is 867-5308, you'd text the person whose number is 867-5309.

People are posting screenshots of their text conversations with their number neighbors on social media, and the responses really are all over the place . . . from people having great conversations to people getting cursed out.

MASHABLE

**Last week, Hostess said that they would be releasing a brand new flavor of their iconic twinkie: Moonberry Twinkies. The new Twinkie takes the same shape as the original dessert, but it’s dark blue in color.

A rep from Hostess says that the dark blue sponge cake is supposed to mimic the night sky, for an outer space-style experience. The creamy filling the Twinkie is always stuffed with is also a little different in this new treat — the cream is “moonberry”-flavored, which is smooth, sweet and just a little bit fruity.

Twinkie lovers can head to their local Walmart starting next week to pick up a pack of the treats, available in a pack of 10 for $2.97. The product will be exclusive to Walmart, and will only be on shelves for a limited time only.

PEOPLE

**There aren't a ton of famous BIEBERS out there…we know about JUSTIN BIEBER of course . . . and there's an up-and-coming Cleveland Indians starting pitcher named SHANE BIEBER.

But in an amusing twist, a SHANE Bieber baseball card accidentally calls him JUSTIN. It's a Topps card, and in the text under Shane's actual name and bio, it says, quote, "Until Bieber did it in 2018, no Indians pitcher in 54 years had logged six or more strikeouts in each of his first three big league appearances . . .JUSTIN was particularly comfortable on the road, where he went a team record 7-0, and was undefeated in 11 starts."

Shane shared a photo of the card and said, quote, "Nice!" Topps saw it, and joked, quote, "Is it too late to say sorry?" And then the REAL Justin Bieber said, quote, "I feel like we have a special connection."

**The "Fast & Furious" spin-off "Hobbs & Shaw" knocked "The Lion King" from the throne, winning the box office this weekend with a $60.8 million take. It was the only new movie to crack the Top 10.

"The Lion King" was the runner-up, earning another $38.2 million. Here's this weekend's Top 5:

1. NEW: "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw", $60.8 million

2. "The Lion King", $38.2 million. Up to $430.9 in its 3rd week.

3. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", $20 million. Up to $78.8 in its 2nd week.

4. "Spider-Man: Far From Home", $7.8 million. Up to $360.3 in its 5th week.

5. "Toy Story 4", $7.2million. Up to $410.1 million in its 7th week.

**Have you ever wondered how much it would cost to open your own McDonald's or Chick-fil-A? Someone looked at a bunch of different franchises, and how much it costs to open one. It's not cheap.

Most franchises have net worth requirements, and usually at least $1 million in assets to be approved.

1. McDonald's. 40% of the initial costs if it's a new location, or 25% if it's an existing location. So a LOT of money. Plus, you need a net worth of at least 500 grand.

2. Taco Bell. $45,000 up front, and a net worth of $1.5 million.

3. 7-Eleven. It depends on location. But the average is about $200,000 to get started.

4. KFC. A $20,000 down payment, plus a $1.5 million net worth.

5. Burger King. As low as $15,000. But your net worth has to be at least $3 million.

6. Sonic. $45,000 and $1 million in assets.

7. Subway. Anywhere from $140,000 to $340,000. But no net worth requirements.

8. Wendy's. At least $2 million up front, plus a $5 million net worth.

9. Arby's. At least $315,000 to get started. Plus a net worth of $1 million.

10. Chick-fil-A. The down payment is only $10,000. And they don't say anything about net worth. But they're very selective, and want owners who are "hands on."

DELISH

**A granddaughter in Oregon almost accidentally threw away a fortune…

She was checking her grandfather's lottery tickets and was about to trash one when she thought it was a loser.

Luckily, her 94-year-old grandfather checked for himself.

As it turns out, his granddaughter was checking Mega Millions numbers when she should have been checking the Megabucks ticket instead.

Her grandfather actually won the $6.5 million jackpot, and he took the lump sum of $2.2 million after taxes.

ABC 13