96 Second News: Ed Sheeran/Justin Bieber Release "I Don't Care"; Why David Beckham Got His License Revoked

**A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of southeast Texas until 7 p.m. Saturday. Another round of storms in the Houston area brought hail damage and flooding concerns.

The threat for heavy rainfall will continue through Saturday with the front stalled out, the active jet stream overhead, and a constant flow of moisture coming in from the Gulf. Swollen rivers, creeks, and bayous will flood if the heavy rain falls over the same locations repeatedly

Street flooding will also be fairly common, so pay close attention to the forecast and our updates this week.

Houston Astros fans got a bit of a downpour as we played the Texas Rangers…during last night's game, even though Minute Maid Park had its roof closed, the heavy rain still managed to pour in.

Fans shared their images as they hurried to exit the wet baseball stadium, but we did get the win over the Rangers, 4-2.

ABC 13

**And due to the heavy rains, there are some school closings today. Check out the list ---> HERE.

**According to YAHOO, less than two months after telling fans he was stepping back from new music to deal with personal issues, Justin Bieber just released a new song with Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran has co-written music for Bieber before, but their new single "I Don't Care" was the first the two have released as a duet.

Both singers, who each made news in the past year by getting married at secret weddings, teased fans on social media this week about the track.

"Me and @justinbieber have got a new song out. It's called 'I Don't Care' hope you like it," Sheeran wrote on his Instagram page, while Bieber simply tweeted: "It's out. I don't care".

Video of Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care (Official Audio)

**DAVID BECKHAM had his driver's license revoked in England for being on his phone while driving, which is a no-no there . . . like it is a lot of places in the U.S.

He was probably texting or checking his messages at the time, because he was reportedly using his phone "at knee level." He was driving in "slow-moving" traffic at the time, but the judge said that wasn't an excuse.

He won't be able to drive for six months, and he'll also have to pay a fine of about $1,000 . . . plus more than $200 in court costs.

BBC

**ELLEN DEGENERES has been on the air for 16 years . . . but she's not ready to hang it up yet. She knows when it'll be time, though.

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight", she said, quote, "I hope I know when. [Maybe] when people kind of are tired of me, and I think I'll sense that."

But then she added, quote, "You know, I'll walk away really when I stop having fun. I actually don't care about the rest of the people. If I'm having fun and no one's watching, I don't care.

"But if I'm not having fun and everyone's watching, then I should walk away."

ET ONLINE

**Mother's Day is a good occasion to remember JUST how much moms are doing on the 364 days a year that don't explicitly celebrate them. A new study broke down a bunch of yearly stats on being a mom, and here are some of the highlights . . .

1. Moms spend three hours and 58 minutes a week watching kids' sports, which adds up to around eight full days per year.

2. They take three days off work per year to look after sick kids.

3. The spend four hours and 55 minutes at school plays and assemblies per year.

4. Hang five drawings on the fridge every year.

5. Buy 38 presents per kid per year between birthdays, Christmas, and other occasions.

6. Get woken up 16 times a year for bad dreams.

7. Hear the kids say "I'm bored" 144 times a year, or 12 times a month.

8. And moms hear their kids say "I love you" 676 times a year, or 13 times a week.

**When was the last time you made a new friend? And no, Facebook friends don't count.

A new study found our ability to make new friends peaks at age 23, then declines. And the average adult hasn't made a new friend in FIVE YEARS.

Being too shy or introverted is the #1 reason people said they struggle to make friends as an adult. And the second most common excuse is, "I don't go to bars anymore."

The top five also include: "It's hard to break into someone's friend group" . . . "My family takes up all of my time" . . . and, "I don't have any hobbies where I meet new people."

**New in Theaters:

1. "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" (PG)

Ryan Reynolds plays the cute little yellow character of Pikachu in the first live-action Pokemon movie. Justice Smith is his human partner Tim, plus Kathryn Newton from "Big Little Lies," Rita Ora, and Diplo are also in it.

2. "The Hustle" (PG-13)

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star in this remake of "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels". Anne has Michael Caine's role as an upper-class con artist and Rebel has Steve Martin's role as a rival low stakes grifter who convinces her to team up for a big con.

3. "Poms" (PG-13)

Diane Keaton moves into a retirement community and starts a cheerleading squad to prove that it's never too late to follow your dreams. The other "vintage" ladies on the arthritic cheer squad include Pam Grier and Rhea Perlman. Alisha Boe from "13 Reasons Why" is the young girl they recruit to train them.

**During one of her performances last weekend, CARDI B admitted to getting liposuction. She told the crowd, quote, "I should have canceled today, because moving too much is gonna [eff] up my lipo."

And yesterday, she told E! News why she's so candid about her plastic surgery . . . quote, "It was important for me because I don't like lying about things."

She added, "When you see somebody that had lipo you think that they just go into the doctor's and like boop, you come out and you look amazing, but it's actually like a very long process, recovery.

This is Cardi's SECOND procedure since giving birth to her daughter Kulture last year. She also has kept it no secret that she also got her chest redone.

** Google debuted gender-neutral emojis earlier this week as part of the launch of Android Q Beta.

Those who have one of these phones can download the Beta now. For everyone else, they will be available with the official release of Android Q later this year, a Google spokesperson said.



The latest release includes 53 new non-binary designs. The emojis will feature curly, chin-length hair. In some cases, Google has tweaked the outfits to ensure the emojis appear gender-neutral.

ABC 13