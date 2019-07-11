96 Second News: Ed Sheeran's Pop Up Houston Shop; Hurricane Barry/Weather Update

**Ed Sheeran is having a pop up shop in Houston!

The shops is open for 1 day…this Friday (7/12) from 3:06 PM – 9:06 PM CST. It’s the same day that his album “No. 6 Collaborations Project” comes out.

The press released for the shop says, “Shop Ed's pop up stores this Friday, 7/12 to celebrate the release of the new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, with exclusive one-day-only merch collaborations dropping throughout the day. Giveaways will also take place throughout the day.

Visit edsheeran.com/popups for more information.

**According to Meteorologists at ABC 13, they say we now have our first forecast from the National Hurricane Center. The still undeveloped disturbance in the Gulf is expected to make landfall along the Gulf coast this weekend as Hurricane Barry. Uncertainty remains very high and Houston is in the forecast cone of uncertainty.

This potential tropical weather system will bring heavy rains and winds to the US Gulf Coast. Although many computer models have shifted the landfall off the center towards Louisiana, we could still feel some of its effects.

If there are any direct impacts to southeast Texas, it won't be until Friday at the earliest, so we still have time to prepare and monitor how things develop.

We won't get more clarity on the low pressure's eventual path until we see where it develops in the Gulf today or tomorrow. It's best to stay weather aware this week while we await more certainty on its development.

ABC 13

LATEST TROPICAL UPDATE: Cone shifts to the east in the Gulf, but Texas must still remain on alerthttps://t.co/LrdHnaNsHA — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 11, 2019

**Jessica Simpson may finally answer the age-old question in her new memoir: Chicken or tuna? Jess announced yesterday that she is writing a book — and it will address the end of her marriage to Nick Lachey.

According to the official book description, Simpson will reveal “new parts of herself for the first time” and “open up about her struggles.”

“Her new book will be a candid, inspiring and behind-the-scenes look at how she chose to learn from each difficult moment, evolve musically, become a more fearless businesswoman and consistently shatter all expectations of who she was ‘supposed’ to be,” the HarperCollins Publishers’ description reads.

Topics covered will range from “her popular television show Newlyweds, to a very public divorce, starring on the big screen and topping the Billboard charts, finding new love, raising a family, and running a successful business empire,” per the press release.

Simpson was married to Lachey from 2002 to 2006. The former couple documented their relationship on MTV’s hit series Newlyweds for three seasons. Less than a year after the show ended, they announced their separation in December 2005 and their divorce was finalized in 2006.

US WEEKLY

Speaking of books…​

**A while back, JAMES HETFIELD of METALLICA said that their shows became more "family friendly" after he had kids . . . and now, the band is putting out an illustrated CHILDREN'S BOOK.

It's called "The ABCs of Metallica", and it'll be out on November 26th. They say the book "looks back at the history of the band from . . . A to Z!" With each letter of the alphabet highlighting a moment along their journey.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit All Within My Hands, the band's charity foundation, which fights hunger and supports workforce education in struggling communities. The book is available for pre-order for $18.99 on their site.

**The "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions returns in November . . . and that means we're getting more JAMES HOLZHAUER.

That also COULD mean a big time rematch, because EMMA BOETTCHER is in it too. She's the Chicago librarian who ended his record-breaking run last month.

There's no guarantee they'll actually face each other . . . unless they square off in the first round. But the lineup hasn't been announced yet.

The tournament features big winners from the past two seasons. It'll air November 4th through the 15th.

JEOPARDY!

**"Forbes" released its annual Celebrity 100 list of the highest-paid entertainers, and TAYLOR SWIFT is on top, after pulling down $185 million over the past year. Here's the Top 10 . . .

1. Taylor Swift, $185 million

2. "Self-made billionaire" Kylie Jenner, $170 million

3. Kanye West, $150 million

4. Soccer star Lionel Messi, $127 million

5. Ed Sheeran, $110 million

6. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, $109 million

7. Soccer star Neymar, $105 million

8. The Eagles, $100 million

9. Dr. Phil McGraw, $95 million

10. Boxer Canelo Alvarez, $94 million

CELINE DION came in LAST, with a mere $37.5 million.

**Lisa Vanderpump concluded her run on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons on Tuesday, July 9.

Vanderpump honored her farewell to the popular Bravo series with an Instagram tribute post by sharing a montage clip.

At the end of the video, a photo of Lisa appeared with the caption: “The Pump has left the building. Thank you to all of you for your support for 9 years. #rhobh.”

US WEEKLY

**Mike Fleiss is calling it quits with his wife, Laura.

If you don't know who he is, he's the creator of The Bachelor franchise. Mike filed for divorce from Laura in Los Angeles on Wednesday, ET confirms. The news comes five years after they tied the knot in a ceremony officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

Fleiss has a prenup, according to TMZ, and will pay Laura both child and spousal support. The outlet also reports that Fleiss has asked for joint legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old son.

The 55-year-old producer created The Bachelor in 2002; it'll air its 24th season in the fall.

And it just happens that if you’d like to be on the show, Casting for the new season has begun and auditions will be in Houston TONIGHT at The Downtown Houston Aquarium from 4PM - 7PM

HOUSTON BACHELOR AUDITIONS

**7-Eleven is throwing a birthday bash today…

7-Eleven Day, better known as July 11 (7/11) on the calendar.

Instead of cake and candles, the world's largest convenience retailer celebrates with free Slurpee drinks. But this year they are going bigger than ever before. Not only can you get a free Slurpee, but they are also offering $1 hot dogs, pizza slices, chicken tender and limited-time cherry Slurpee cookies.

Participating U.S. stores will give away an estimated 9 million free small Slurpee drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last. The featured Slurpee flavor is Blueberry Lemonade and the Slurpee Lite flavor is sugar-free Cherry Limeade.

ABC 13