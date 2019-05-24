96 Second News: Ellen Bought Adam Levine's House; Kim K. Trademarks New Baby's Name

**Ellen DeGeneres just bought some awesome real estate from Adam Levine for the low cost of…$45 MIL.

Official records show ... Ellen bought Adam's incredible Beverly Hills property from her good friend, and the sale became official late Thursday afternoon.

The mansion is more than 10,000 square feet strong and it's pretty spectacular. It has a gym, spa, guest house, resort-like pool, 2 kitchens, a professional screening room. The master bedroom is 2,000 square feet.

Ellen and her wife, Portia, have listed their Bev Hills home for $17.9 mil.

Adam and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, bought the estate in 2018 for $35.5 mil from "Will and Grace" creator Max Mutchnick, paid an additional $7 mil for improvements, and listed it last month for $47.5 mil. So, they got close to asking. As for Adam, he and Behati bought Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Pacific Palisades estate for $32.

**KIM KARDASHIAN has already filed for a trademark on the name of her newborn son Psalm West, so it can be used for . . . well, just about ANYTHING.

That includes hair and skincare products, probiotic supplements, toy figures and doll accessories, computer software, furniture, baby bottles, strollers, shower gels, nail polish, nail polish remover, puppets, puzzles, toy jewelry, bath toys, baby gyms, baby changing tables, pillows, mirrors, picture frames, duffle bags, key chains, calendars, umbrellas, clocks, watches, photo albums, entertainment services, and personal appearances. Among other things.

The thing is, the Kardashian / Jenners do this with all their kids, but none of the littles have been monetized yet. Chances are they do this as a preventative measure, so nobody else can steal and exploit the kids' names.

**Emilia Clarke was "sick and tired" of constantly being asked about her nude scenes on Game of Thrones -- and she turned down Fifty Shades of Grey because of it.

During her sitdown with Patricia Arquette, Michelle Williams, Christine Baranski, Danai Gurira and Niecy Nash for The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actress Roundtable, Clarke opened up about her decision not to play Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades franchise (the role went to Dakota Johnson) because of the reaction to her nudity on Game of Thrones.

Emilia said, "Well, Sam [Taylor-Johnson, the director] is a magician. I love her, and I thought her vision was beautiful. But the last time that I was naked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman," she explained. “So, that coming up, I was like, 'I can't.'”

**Rock band Metallica has awarded Lone Star College $100,000 to help students find careers in health care, transportation, oil and gas, and mechatronics.

"This grant supports job skill training that is relevant and very much in need. They are funding items that make it difficult for a working parent or sole family provider to attend a community college for fast-track training," said Linda Leto Head, senior associate vice chancellor. "The grant can help pay for 'wraparound services' such as day care, work uniforms, as well as drug and alcohol tests for students who need assistance."

Metallica is awarding a total of $1 million in grants to 10 additional community colleges across the country to assist more than 1,000 students entering the workforce.

"All of us in the band feel fortunate that music has provided us the opportunity to be successful doing something we are passionate about," said Metallica's drummer Lars Ulrich. "We want to share our success with others so that they can find a job where they can do the same."

**80% of Americans get frustrated by technology at least once a day, according to a new survey. And for 30% of us, it happens more than five times a day . . . including 3% who said more than TWENTY.

The device that gives us the most trouble is our phone, followed by our computer and our Internet router. Here are the 5 tech issues that frustrate us the most:

1. Various Wi-Fi issues.

2. Trouble connecting to a Wi-Fi hotspot.

3. Connecting to Wi-Fi, but there's still no Internet.

4. Slow downloads or buffering.

5. Trouble logging in or signing up.

**Amazon is developing a new wearable device that can detect your EMOTIONAL STATE. You wear the product on your wrist, and it listens to your voice to figure out how you're feeling.

The reports about it say it could give you tips on how to interact with people when you're feeling that way, but let's be honest here--it's Amazon—so somehow they're going to use it to sell you stuff, build their customer profile of you, show you targeted ads, or all of the above.

Right now it's in a beta testing phase . . . and there's no word on when it could go on sale.

**Tomorrow is National Wine Day. So THAT'S your excuse when you put down two or three bottles. Here are some results from a new survey about wine drinking:

1. Americans drink an average of four glasses of wine a week.

2. The main reason we DON'T drink a glass of wine after work or with dinner is because we don't want to open a new bottle.

3. Three out of four people say their favorite place to drink wine is at home.

4. And after we host a party, the average person throws out three partially-full bottles of wine.

**According to a new survey based on data from Bank of America, here are five things we'll be spending money on this Memorial Day weekend . . .

1. Gas. Americans spent an average of $48 on gas during last year's Memorial Day weekend, which is an increase from $41 in 2017.

2. Hotels. We spent 37% more on hotels for Memorial Day last year than the average day in 2018.

3. Tourist attractions. We spent 101% more at amusement parks for Memorial Day weekend last year compared to the average day in 2018 . . . 169% more at aquariums . . . and 97% more at tourist attractions in general.

4. Grocery stores. We spent an average of $87 per person at grocery stores last Memorial Day weekend . . . and 21% more than an average Saturday.

5. Bars and nightclubs. On the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend last year we spent 83% more on drinks at bars and clubs.

**New in Theaters:

1. "Aladdin" (PG)

The live-action version is directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, and British actress Naomi Scott as Jasmine. You might remember her as the Pink Ranger in the recent "Power Rangers" movie. They wrote a new song for Jasmine called "Speechless", and they've also brought back all your favorite songs from the 1992 animated version. Obviously, Aladdin and Jasmine do "A Whole New World" . . . and Will Smith does "Arabian Nights", "Friend Like Me", and "Prince Ali" as the Genie.

2. "Brightburn" (R)

Elizabeth Banks stars in this sci-fi horror movie about an alien kid who crash lands in Kansas and starts developing superpowers. But instead of growing up to become a hero like Superman, he turns evil and attacks anyone he sees as a threat

3. "Booksmart" (R)

Kaitlyn Dever from "Last Man Standing" and Beanie Feldstein from "Neighbors 2" are best friends who cut loose and have one wild night before they graduate high school. It's directed by actress Olivia Wilde, and the cast includes Jessica Williams, Billie Lourd, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis, and Lisa Kudrow as Kaitlyn's mom.