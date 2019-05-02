96 Second News: Ellen Gives Blake Shelton 'Engagement Clock'; Burger King's Got New "Not So Happy Meals"

**You know who wants BLAKE SHELTON and GWEN STEFANI to hurry up and get engaged? ELLEN DEGENERES.

Blake was on her show yesterday and she told him about an "engagement countdown clock" that she gave to Jennifer Lopez . . . and then a week later A-Rod proposed.

She said, quote, "So Mother's Day is coming up and I have something for you to give to [Gwen]" . . . and out came an engagement countdown clock that showed an image of Blake and Gwen kissing.

**The Houston Zoo is inviting you to take a walk on the wild side, and explore the park after dark.

Starting with a '90s-themed throwback that will be held on May 16, the zoo is staying open late for After Dark Presented by TXU Energy, events that cater to those who are 21 and up.

From 6 - 8 p.m., you can explore the zoo and see the animals. After 8 p.m., the entertainment begins, complete with some cold, grown-up beverages. Four after dark events are being held and each one has a theme:

Thursday, May 16 - Throwback Thursday: '90s Theme

Guests will be able to sing and dance to a '90s cover band, play vintage arcade games or challenge their friends to giant yard games.

Thursday, June 20 - Lone Star Soirée

Guests will meet Texas natives, like the American alligator, screech owl, and whooping cranes, while enjoying tacos and margaritas.

Thursday, July 18 - Silent Disco

The zoo will provide guest with headphones with three different channels of music - so everyone can pick their favorite genre and dance to the rhythm.

Thursday, August 15 - All About That Bubbly

Enjoy your favorite champagne while relaxing at the reflection pool.

**Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2019 Billboard Music Awards last night. DRAKE won 12 trophies, bringing his total to 27. That's the most of any artist in history. CARDI B won six, and MAROON 5 took home four.

Drake's awards included Top Artist . . . for which he thanked his MOM. When he won Top Male Artist, he talked about the "unfortunate series of losses" in the music industry recently. And when he won Top Billboard 200 Album, he congratulated Arya Stark from "Game of Thrones" for, quote, "Putting in that work last week."

Meanwhile, MADONNA performed with holograms of herself her performance of "Medellin" with Latin artist MALUMA.

TAYLOR SWIFT and BRENDAN URIE started the show with "Me!”. Other hot performances of the night included the JONAS BROTHERS and MARIAH CAREY, who won the Icon Award.

PAULA ABDUL closed the show with a medley of her hits, including the return of MC SKAT KAT during "Opposites Attract".

**McDonald's Happy Meals are for kids, and it makes sense that they're only for kids . . . because adults aren't always so happy. That's where Burger King's latest shot at McDonald's comes in.

They just announced five new "real meal" boxes for adults because, quote, "No one is happy all the time." And they all come with a Whopper, fries, and a drink.

The moods on Burger King's five boxes are: the Pissed Meal . . . Blue Meal . . . Salty Meal . . . Yaaaas Meal . . . and DGAF Meal. Yeah, some of those are definitely trying too hard, but it's still a pretty good bit overall.

They came up with the not-happy meals as part of a partnership with Mental Health America . . . and they say the point is to raise awareness of mental health issues.

For now, the boxes will be available at a small handful of stores through this month.

**Everyone loves sales. But how deep of a discount do you need to get to be totally guilt-free about a purchase? A new survey found the average is 23% off. Once something's THAT on sale, we feel like we almost HAVE to buy it.

The survey also found the average American will make $277,680 worth of guilty purchases in their life. Here are the top ten things we feel bad about buying . . .

1. Eating at restaurants, because the food's so overpriced. 47% of us feel guilty.

2. New clothes, 46%.

3. Electronics, 38%.

4. Shoes, 35%.

5. Delivery or take out, 35%.

6. Alcohol, 34%.

7. Cosmetics or other beauty-related items, 31%.

8. Snacks, 30%.

9. Vacations or money spent on traveling, 24%.

10. Your passions, including hobbies, 24%.

**Even though he's battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, ALEX TREBEK looks and sounds fantastic. He brought his amazing attitude to "Good Morning America" yesterday.

He said, quote, "My oncologist tells me I'm doing well, even though I don't always feel it." Although he added, quote, "I'm not used to dealing with . . . the surges that come on suddenly of deep, deep sadness, and it brings tears to my eyes."

Alex has also been inspired by the people who've reached out to him. Quote, "I've had so many contacts from people who have survived cancer for 10 years, 12 years, 14 years.

"I am now a 30-day cancer survivor. I'm going to catch up to those other people. People all over America have been sharing their good thoughts, their advice, their prayers. And I feel it is making a difference in my well-being."

Alex also expects to be back hosting new episodes of "Jeopardy!" in September.

**Ricky Schroder Was Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Abuse

"Silver Spoons" alum RICKY SCHRODER was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of felony domestic violence. Police were called to his home at around 12:43 A.M. after he allegedly struck his girlfriend.

As of last night, he was being held on $50,000 bond.

This is Ricky's SECOND domestic violence arrest in a month. He was also hauled in on April 2nd, but that case was dropped due to lack of evidence. Ricky is 49 years old, in case you were curious.

**There's a two-year-old girl in Florida named Harper Comparin who was born with severe spina bifida. So her parents didn't know if she'd ever be able to walk. But now she is . . . and the song "Baby Shark" played a big part in it.

A doctor named Michelle Schultz has been working with her at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg.

And she wanted to get her up and moving. So she decided to see if "Baby Shark" would help.

Whenever it comes on, Harper gets all excited. And they use it kind of like a metronome, where she has to walk to the beat.

She could only take a few steps at first. And her parents say even that was amazing.

But now she's tooling all over the place, and getting stronger every day.

**TMZ says MARIE OSMOND will replace SARA GILBERT on "The Talk" . . . and the official announcement will be made on next Tuesday's show.

Marie has been on the show more than 50 times over the past seven years . . . as both a guest and a fill-in co-host. But this would be a permanent thing.

It's unclear when Marie would start, but she'll be pulling a Ryan Seacrest at the beginning . . . flying back and forth between L.A. and Vegas every day. Marie and brother Donny have a residency at the Flamingo in Vegas, which runs five days a week through November. So she'll have to do double duty.