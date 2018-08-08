96 Second News: Ellie Goulding Is Engaged; 'Brady Bunch' House Sold To HGTV

**Ellie Goulding is engaged!

The British singer-songwriter, 31, and her boyfriend Caspar Jopling are tying the knot, sharing the happy news in the most traditional fashion — in the marriage section of the U.K’s The Times newspaper.

“The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands,” read the announcement in Tuesday’s paper.

Goulding — who used her full name, Elena, in the formal announcement — has been dating New York-based art dealer Jopling for 18 months.

**Krispy Kreme has been making doughnuts since 1937, but the chain’s Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut is truly in a league of its own.

The newest sugar-coated pastry, which made its debut on Monday, is inspired by Reese’s Outrageous candy – the chocolate bar filled with Reese’s Pieces. This latest confection features a first-ever chocolatey Krispy Kreme yeast dough dipped in Hershey’s chocolate fudge icing, topped with mini Reese’s Pieces and drizzled with Reese’s peanut butter and a salted caramel sauce.

The super-sweet treat, which is now available at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops for a limited time, is a follow-up to the Krispy Kreme Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut that was released about a year ago.

US WEEKLY

**Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have ended their nearly two-year relationship, and apparently, it was Kourtney who wanted out, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Bendjima, 26, has since headed to Mexico, where he was spotted getting handsy with former Las Vegas waitress Jordan Ozuna on Monday, August 6, according to TMZ. (Ozuna was previously linked to Tyga and Justin Bieber.)

Kardashian and Bendjima started dating in 2016 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week that October, and before long, they seemed totally smitten.

Kourtney Kardashian Splits With Younes Bendjima And He's All Over a Chick in Mexico https://t.co/nqcXiLvJAR — TMZ (@TMZ) August 8, 2018

**A New Jersey woman had the surprise of her life after helping a stranger pay for their items — only to realize it was Keith Urban!

Ruth Reed was at a Wawa in Medford, New Jersey, on Friday, August 3, when she noticed a man was struggling to get change together for his purchase. “This man was short a few dollars, he asked a lady with him if she had money. I jumped in and said I would pay,” she recalled on social media. “He thanked me and asked my name. I asked him his and he told me it was Keith.”

“I said he did look like Keith Urban, he said he was. I didn’t believe him, I asked where [wife> Nicole [Kidman> was and who was the lady. He told me it was his sister. He finally said that I could ask his bodyguard. It was then I realized what an idiot I was,” she continued, before adding, “He graciously allowed me to get my picture taken with him.”

How cool!

**Lance Bass wasn’t kidding when he said a “corporate buyer” outbid him for the Brady Bunch house. HGTV put in the winning bid for the beloved Hollywood residence!

Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced the news on a conference call with Wall Street analysts on Tuesday, August 7. “One of our projects for HGTV will speak to those Brady Bunch fans on the call. You may have heard that the house from the iconic series was recently on the market in California. I’m excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can.”

The news comes after Bass, 39, tweeted on Friday, August 3, to say his offer had been accepted. The following day, however, he told followers he had lost the bidding war to a Hollywood studio with “unlimited resources.” He claimed that studio’s offer came in after the deadline, but due to “unforeseen circumstances,” the estate’s agent had accepted the competing bid.

**Selena fans, here's your chance to pull out your inner Tejano singer for a chance to win two tickets to the Museum of Fine Arts "Selena" premiere.



All you have to do is share your most glamorous, Selena-inspired look on Instagram or Twitter before midnight tonight. Use the hashtag #SelenaAtMFAHFilms, or email your photo to [email protected]. The winner will be announced Friday, Aug. 10.



There will also be a special performance by Selena's tribute artist Amanda Solis. The showing will be on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online for $9.

**Calling all Nutella lovers!



The Ferrero company is looking for 60 taste testers, and yes, the job is paid. This is the first time Ferrero is recruiting consumers of the rich chocolate-hazelnut spread.



There is one catch: you have to be ready and willing to relocate to Italy, site of the company's headquarters.



Ferrero will choose and train 60 lucky 'sensory judges', narrow them down and eventually offer finalists part-time jobs.

**According to three dermatologists from the Boston University School of Medicine, there's been a big increase in the number of people who are getting plastic surgery to look like SNAPCHAT FILTERS.

The doctors say, quote, "'Snapchat dysmorphia' has patients seeking out cosmetic surgery to look like filtered versions of themselves, with fuller lips, bigger eyes, or a thinner nose.

"This is an alarming trend, because those filtered selfies often present an unattainable look and are blurring the line of reality and fantasy for these patients." People used to look at celebrities for inspiration for plastic surgery, now they're looking to Snapchat filters.

**There's One Department Store That Already Has Its Christmas Stuff Up

We're still 5 months out, so cue the eyeroll...

Selfridges is a department store in London. And they just put up their CHRISTMAS STUFF . . . more than 140 days before December 25th. At least they showed more restraint than last year, when they put it up at the end of July.

Selfridges says they start so early because of DEMAND . . . this is when England is getting the most visitors from overseas, so they want to buy Christmas stuff even though it's totally out of season.

**We're two years on from their split, and Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt still can't get along. Angelina filed court papers yesterday saying that Brad has paid, quote, "no meaningful child support since the separation."

Up to now, they only had an informal agreement, but since Brad has supposedly not been living up to his word, she wants the court to make it official . . . and make it retroactive to when they broke up.

Angelina's rep says, quote, "The aim of Angelina's routine filing is to promote closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children."

Meanwhile, TMZ says Angelina has two new lawyers. Her previous divorce lawyer apparently quit, because Angelina is, quote, "fueled with anger and has gotten ridiculously unreasonable."