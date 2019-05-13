96 Second News: Emilia Clarke, Beyonce, Jay Z Attend Rockets Game; JJ Watt Delivers Commencement Speech

**We may not have gotten the outcome we all wanted for the Houston Rockets this season, but Friday night's game was one for the stars!

A-list celebs like Emilia Clarke from 'Game of Thrones' was sitting courtside, as well as Beyonce and Jay right in the front next to Rockets owner, Tilman Fertitta.

Emilia, who attended her first-ever live basketball game from the Toyota Center, got a little visit from Clutch the mascot, who came out and found her with the infamous coffee cup, just like the one that was accidentally left in a previous episode.

-- THIS IS NOT A BLOOPER --



The Mother of Dragons is at the #Rockets game with a coffee!@emiliaclarke | #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/hqo2jeXMuo — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 11, 2019

**Kim Kardashian West announced on Twitter Friday that she and husband Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a boy, born via surrogate.

She tweeted, "He’s here and he’s perfect!"

Kim wrote in a second tweet, referring to the couple's 15-month-old daughter, "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

**Justin Timberlake has been Man of the Woods on tour for the past few months, but on Saturday, May 11, he was man of the hour as he received an honorary doctoral degree from the Berklee College of Music.

“No Dream is too big!!! Keep chasing!!! Trust me… I’m a DOCTOR!!” Justin captioned an Instagram photo of himself in full cap and gown while clutching a diploma. “But, for real … THANK YOU to @berkleecollege for this incredible honor—I’m very humbled and grateful.”

Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, couldn’t help but gush over her husband in the comments section. “Literally every hat looks good on you, but this is my favorite one.”

US WEEKLY

**Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt returned to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to deliver the commencement speech to graduates on Saturday. He played football at the university from 2008 to 2010.

He delivered an inspirational message to more than 7,000 new graduates before they head out into the world saying, "Stay committed. Never lose sight of what it is you want to accomplish," Watt said. "Don't be afraid to ask for help along the way and don't be afraid to help others along their path."

ABC 13

**Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a new photo of their newborn baby's feet to mark Meghan's first Mother's Day as a mom.

The pic was posted Sunday on Instagram and it showed Meghan's hand cradling the feet of her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with a bed of spring flowers in the background.

The caption reads: "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you."

ABC 13

**The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will not return to network television after a nearly two-decade run.

Executives made the announcement Friday, saying they will develop a new kind of event on a different platform, though they gave no further details.

The show first aired in 2001 with an hour-long special on ABC. The televised fashion show originally attracted millions, but ratings plummeted by roughly two-thirds in recent years, according to the New York Times.​

ABC 13

**Ariana Grande just landed a major new deal.

She was named the new face of Givenchy on Friday. The French luxury brand chose Grande for how she "embodies the spirit of the Givenchy woman with impertinence, generosity and a lightning wit -- all cloaked in a touch of mystery."

"I am so proud to be the new face of Givenchy. It is a House I have forever admired and to now be part of that family is such an honor," Grande expressed in a statement. "I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it. Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful but I'm proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be."

She also shared a black-and-white photo of herself facing toward the backwards, wearing the same Givenchy dress that Audrey Hepburn wore in 1961's Breakfast at Tiffany's.

ET ONLINE

**"Avengers: Endgame" won the box office for a third straight week, but this time it was close. "Endgame" took in $63.1 million, while "Detective Pikachu" opened with $58 million. "Endgame" is now up to $723.5 million in the U.S. Globally, it has made close to $2.5 BILLION . . . second only to "Avatar's" record of nearly $2.8 billion.

Here's this weekend's Top 5:

1. "Avengers: Endgame", $63.1 million. Up to $723.5 million in its 3rd week.

2. NEW: "Detective Pikachu", $58 million.

3. NEW: "The Hustle", $13.5 million.

4. "The Intruder", $6.6 million. Up to $21 million in its 2nd week.

5. "Long Shot", $6.1 million. Up to $19.7 million in its 2nd week.