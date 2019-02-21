96 Second News: 'Empire's' Jussie Smollett Taken Into Custody; Rodeo Cookoff Starts Tonight!

**"Empire" actor JUSSIE SMOLLETT surrendered to authorities this morning after he was charged yesterday with filing a false report. It's a felony charge, and he could be looking at up to three years in prison.



Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that Smollett is in custody after surrendering to authorities after 5 a.m. Police said they would conduct a news conference at 9 a.m. Smollett is expected to appear in bond court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.



The TV actor claimed he was the victim of a vicious hate crime in the Streeterville neighborhood last month, but the investigation turned on Smollet and he's now accused of allegedly orchestrating the attack with two brothers, one an extra on "Empire" and the other Smollett's personal trainer. A police spokesperson said this case is about accountability.

**There's a rumor that WHOOPI GOLDBERG is the SURPRISE HOST of this Sunday's Oscars. That would make SOME sense . . . she's hosted four times before, in 1994, 1996, 1999, and 2002.

And not long after KEVIN HART lost the gig, Whoopi announced that SHE'D step in and host. But nothing came of it . . . publicly, at least.

She's been absent from "The View" since February 6th, and that started some speculation that she's secretly preparing for the gig. But on yesterday's episode, JOY BEHAR threw some cold water on that talk.

She said that Whoopi has been out recovering from PNEUMONIA, and added, quote, "She's not really even well enough to host the show right now, much less the Oscars." And an ABC spokesperson said the rumor was "absolutely false."

**According to a new survey, 12% of adults say when they get sick, they still CALL THEIR MOM for comfort, advice, or both.

61% of people say they take over-the-counter drugs . . . 44% go to a doctor . . . and 19% just ignore the illness and hope it goes away. (People could give more than one answer.)

The survey also found the top five things we do to try to avoid getting sick during flu season are:

Drinking more fluids . . . taking supplements like vitamin C . . . getting more sleep . . . staying home as much as possible . . . and trying to touch our face, mouth, and nose as little as possible.

**A financial services company in New Zealand switched from a regular five-day work week to a FOUR-DAY work week back in November. And two universities monitored how it turned out.

The answer: It was a massive success. DUH.

The workers were 20% more productive on the four days they were at the office, so the company didn't see any drop in the total amount of work getting done, even though they were working less hours.

And the staff's stress levels dropped from 45% to 38% . . . and work-life balance scores went up from 54% to 78%.

The CEO of the company says, quote, "This is an idea whose time has come. We need to get more companies to give it a [try]. They'll be surprised at the improvement in their company, their staff, and in their wider community."

**When a relationship ends, you go through a lot, and there's a new startup that wants to help you. It's called Onward, and it's a company that says it'll handle all the LOGISTICS of your breakup.

That means they'll handle everything from finding you a new place to live, setting up the utilities, packing and moving your stuff out of you and your ex's place, setting you up on dates, finding you a therapist, and building your Ikea furniture.

The service starts at $99 for a basic package and can go up to $500 if you want the works.

Onward was founded by two childhood friends, 34-year-old Lindsay Meck and 33-year-old Mika Leonard . . . they say they got the idea after they both went through complicated breakups six months apart.

Right now the service is only available in New York City, but they're planning to expand to other cities soon.

**A new survey talked to 2,000 people who got married in the past year. And the average couple spent 528 HOURS planning their wedding. That's the equivalent of 66 full, eight-hour workdays. Or just over three months of unpaid work you have to do. Here are five more stats from the survey . . .

1. The most time-consuming parts of planning a wedding are finding the venue . . . buying the dress . . . deciding who's in your wedding party . . . finding a caterer . . . and dealing with the seating chart.

2. The average couple has four fights while planning their wedding. 77% of couples said they had at least one. And the biggest thing couples disagree on is the venue.

3. The five things we're most likely to AGREE on are the flower girl and ring-bearer . . . the save-the-dates . . . the dress . . . the bridesmaids' dresses . . . and the flowers.

4. The top people we ask for advice during the planning process are our parents, friends, and sisters.

5. The top things couples would change about their wedding are the photographer, the venue, and the wedding planner. Or maybe the LACK of a wedding planner.

**The BBC put out a list of some interesting facts about this year's Oscars, and here are 4 highlights:

1. This is the THIRD time that Amy Adams and Christian Bale have starred in a movie together AND both received Oscar nominations for it. They both were nominated for: "The Fighter", "American Hustle", and now "Vice".

Only Christian has won. He got a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for "The Fighter".

2. Speaking of Christian Bale, he shares a birthday with Dick Cheney, who he portrays in "Vice". Christian was born on January 30th of 1974, and Dick was born on the same day in 1941.

3. Mahershala Ali is the favorite to win Best Supporting Actor for "Green Book".

He won the same award two years ago, for "Moonlight". If he wins again, it'll be the quickest an actor has won the same Oscar twice since Tom Hanks, who won Best Actor in 1993 for "Forrest Gump" and again in 1994 for "Philadelphia".

4. In both the Best Actor and Supporting Actor categories this year, four of the five nominees portrayed REAL people in their roles . . . Freddie Mercury, Vincent Van Gogh, Dick Cheney, and George Bush.

**LEA THOMPSON was in "Howard the Duck" in 1986 and it BOMBED at the box office, but there was a bit of a following behind it.

As bad as it was, Lea is returning to it 33 years later for a new, animated "Howard the Duck" series that KEVIN SMITH is producing for Hulu.

Smith didn't reveal her character, but he did say she's NOT playing the part of Beverly Switzler, like she did in the movie.

