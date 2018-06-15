96 Second News: Facts About Father's Day; Oxford Dictionary Adds A Bunch Of New Words

**A survey asked dads what they'd like to GET for Father's Day this year. So if you still haven't bought anything, here's some inspiration . . .

The top 10 gifts dads want are a nice dinner out . . . a nice bottle of booze . . . a watch . . . a vacation . . . clothing . . . a smart speaker . . . a steak dinner at home . . . tickets to a sporting event . . . beer . . . and expensive coffee.

If none of those do it for you, some more highlights from the top 30 include aftershave . . . a pizza oven . . . photography accessories . . . socks . . . a home-brewing kit . . . a video game . . . headphones . . . a fitness tracker . . . a power tool . . . moisturizer. . . a family portrait . . . slippers . . . and a nice pen.

According to the survey, the average dad only expects each kid to spend $27 on them this year. So if you go with a big-ticket item, it's fine to make it a chip-in gift from the whole family.

**Father's Day is on Sunday. Here are six things you probably don't know about the holiday . . .

1. It's written as Father's Day . . . with the apostrophe after the "R". The holiday's creator wanted it to be Fathers' Day with the apostrophe after the "S" . . . but Congress put the apostrophe after the "R" when they established it as an official holiday.

2. It was first proposed by a woman. A woman from Washington state named Sonora Smart Dodd wanted to create a Mother's Day for dads. And because of her, Washington held the first Father's Day on July 19th, 1910.

3. It didn't become an official holiday until 1972. President Nixon was the one who officially declared it a holiday. Mother's Day, on the other hand, was made official in 1914.

4. Father's Day is the fourth-most popular holiday for greeting cards behind Christmas, Valentine's Day, and Mother's Day.

5. The official flower of Father's Day is the rose. And a red rose is supposed to signify that your father is living, while a white rose means he's passed away.

6. Ties might date back to 221 B.C. When China's first emperor and his terracotta army were discovered, each sculpture was wearing a necktie.

**"The Jerry Springer Show" is apparently coming to an end, after 26 seasons and nearly 4,000 episodes.

It recently lost its distribution deal with NBC Universal. The CW quickly picked up the rights to the repeats, but there's no word on if, or when, the show might resume production . . . and the staff is reportedly looking for new jobs.

Jerry hasn't commented.

It's truly a sad day. No matter what was HITTING THE FAN in your life . . . you knew you could turn on "Springer" and feel better about yourself.

**It's official: Pumpkin spice creep is worse than Christmas creep. Because it's June 15th . . . and the first pumpkin spice product is already on shelves.

A guy in Germantown, Wisconsin spotted Special K Pumpkin Spice Crunch cereal at Walmart this week, and he sent in a photo to the website The Impulsive Buy.

Last year, the first product of the season was Werther's Originals pumpkin spice caramels . . . but they had the discipline to wait until late July to put them out. This Special K is out a month and a half earlier.

**A new study out of the University of North Carolina figured out the reason why we get so ANGRY when we're hungry.

They found that when people were hungry, little things could quickly put them in a bad mood . . . and then, from that point, they started viewing EVERYTHING more negatively. People who had just eaten didn't do that.

Quote, "So there seems to be something special about unpleasant situations that makes people draw on their hunger feelings."

In other words: Your hunger isn't MAKING you angry . . . your hunger is just messing with your head and making it easier for you to get angry about everything else.

**A new study at the University of Miami found that having wrinkles around your EYES is a GOOD thing, because it makes you seem more sincere and genuine.

Researchers had people look at photos of different expressions. Some of the people in the photos had wrinkles around their eyes, and some didn't. And the ones with wrinkles were consistently rated as more sincere.

The explanation they came up with is pretty simple. Basically, our brains are just pre-wired to view people as more sincere if they have wrinkles around their eyes.

And being seen as more sincere is a good thing. Because when people feel like they know what you're thinking and feeling, it makes you more trustworthy.

**The Oxford English Dictionary just added a bunch of new, modern words, and we'll say this . . . all of us are definitely changing the English language. Here are some of the additions . . .

1. binge watch. Verb, "To watch multiple episodes (of a television program) consecutively or in rapid succession."

2. imposter syndrome. Noun, "The persistent inability to believe that one's success is deserved or has been legitimately achieved as a result of one's own efforts or skills."

3. stan. Verb, "Be an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity."

4. microaggression. Noun, "A statement, action, or incident regarded as an instance of indirect, subtle, or unintentional discrimination or prejudice."

5. spoiler alert. Noun, "An intervention used to warn . . . that an important detail of the story is about to be divulged or alluded to."

**The skills that it takes to be a dad have changed a LOT over the years. Like, your kids probably don't care about learning how to change their own oil, or fixing their bike. A new survey found the skills that MODERN dads need to master, and here are 10 of the best ones . . .

1. Cooking a meal.

2. Setting up WiFi and a Netflix account.

3. Building IKEA furniture.

4. Setting up video game consoles.

5. Teaching the kids what all the wires going into the TV do.

6. Keeping up on the latest technology.

7. Scraping together a down payment so their kids can actually afford a home.

8. Being active on social media.

9. Keeping up on fashion trends.

10. Teaching the kids how to host their own YouTube show.