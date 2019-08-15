96 Second News: Famous 'Blue House' In Front Of Minute Maid Park Sold; How Much 'BH90210' Cast Is Making

**During Wednesday's Houston City Council meeting, a company affiliated with the Houston Astros, 1800 Texas LLC, was announced as the buyer of a parcel of land across from Minute Maid Park. The purchase is worth $17 million.

The 1.738-acre parcel of land sits along Texas Avenue between Avenida de Las Americas and Hamilton.

But, Astros fans and those who frequent downtown know the plot as the current Cohn House, or the landmark blue house that sits right in front of the stadium.

Plans are not finalized yet for what's being earmarked as a "mixed-use" project on the vacant land.

**There was a time when the cast of "Beverly Hills, 90210" might have gotten BANK to reunite for a revival series. But apparently, that time has passed, because they didn't get THAT much to do the new one, "BH90210".

The "Hollywood Reporter" says original stars Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, and Ian Ziering are making $70,000 per episode. They did six episodes, so that's $420,000.

Jennie and Tori also get an additional $15,000 per-episode fee for co-creating the new show. And Jason gets an extra $46,000 for directing one of the episodes.

That may seem like plenty . . . but for comparison, the original stars of "Will & Grace" were paid $250,000 per episode for the first season of their revival, and they got bumps to $350,000 for Seasons Two and Three.

There's no word yet if "BH90210" will get another season.

**Harry Styles will not appear as Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid despite initial casting speculation.

According to sources at US Weekly, “While he is a fan of the project, he has respectfully declined the offer.” It’s not immediately clear the exact reason behind his decision to turn down the project.

Styles, whose acting credits include Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-nominated film Dunkirk, would have starred opposite Halle Bailey — half of the musical sister duo Chloe X Halle — in the reimagined story. The Grown-ish actress was officially cast last month as Ariel in the Rob Marshall-directed feature, which is based on Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale.

After Melissa McCarthy was talked about as the choice to play Ursula in the film, Queen Latifah announced on August 6 that she’d nabbed the villainous role for ABC’s live special, which will screen in November and star Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel.

**If you're going to call yourself "The Dog Whisperer", you better live up to it. And CESAR MILLAN does just that. His own dogs are living the life.

For one thing, they don't sit in the baggage compartment on commercial flights. He says, quote, "I love private planes for dogs. I fly with all of them whenever I can.

Cesar's dogs do a LOT of traveling . . . and he always lets them sample the local flavors. Quote, "Peeing is one of a dog's favorite things to do, and my dogs [get to] pee all over the world. They pee in Russia, Spain, India. For a dog, that's the ultimate traveling experience!"

His dog Sophia even takes DANCE LESSONS, from dog trainer Sara Carson Devine, who was on "America's Got Talent" in 2017.

**It's National Relaxation Day today. So here are five ways to help yourself relax that are all backed by science . . .

1. Eat a banana. Potassium helps regulate blood pressure. And when your blood pressure's low, it's easier to deal with stress.

2. Give yourself a hand massage. It's a quick and easy way to relax by releasing endorphins. Especially if you work on a computer and type all day.

3. Mow your lawn. Fresh-cut grass has a specific chemical in it that makes us feel happy and relaxed. That's why everyone loves the smell of it.

4. Avoid screens before bed. The artificial light blocks the production of melatonin, the hormone that makes you sleepy. Studies have found people who use phones and computers late at night tend to be more stressed out.

5. Listen to music. It relaxes you by slowing down your heart rate, lowering your blood pressure, and blocking stress hormones. Studies have found that classical music works best.

**A new survey asked 2,000 Americans to name their favorite breakfast foods. And we THOUGHT bacon would either be #1 or #2. But it tied for third place.

According to the results, the ten most popular breakfast foods in America right now are: Eggs . . . SAUSAGE, in second place . . . bacon and pancakes tied for third . . . toast . . . waffles . . . avocado . . . cereal . . . breakfast sandwiches . . . and bananas.

The survey also found 45% of us usually tend to SKIP breakfast. The top three reasons for not eating breakfast are, "I'm just not hungry in the morning" . . . "I don't have time" . . . and, "I don't think breakfast is all that important."

But eating breakfast LATER in the day has gotten pretty popular. 69% of people said they occasionally eat "brinner" . . . a.k.a., "breakfast for dinner."

**This is probably the opposite of what you've been thinking, but it may have actually been LIAM HEMSWORTH's partying that drove him and MILEY CYRUS apart.

A source told "People" magazine, quote, "Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partier while he's this chill surfer dude . . .

"[But] Liam parties with his friends, and Miley thinks he should've grown out of that by now . . . He can also lash out at her, and he hates the attention their ups and downs bring."

But friends of Liam told TMZ that Miley's people are making this up in order to hide the fact that they broke up over Miley's INFIDELITY.

**According to a new study, WATCHING sports is almost as much of a workout as PLAYING sports. Although we use the term "almost" kind of loosely.

Researchers at the University of Leeds in England found that when passionate fans watched their team play in important games, their heart rates were about 64% higher than normal.

That's about the same increase as you'd get from a brisk 90-minute walk. Quote, "Ultimately supporting your team . . . gives you a moderate cardiovascular workout."

And when their team won, the fans' blood pressure went down and they got a psychological boost that lasted for a day.

