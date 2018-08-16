96 Second News: Fan Has JJ Watt Sign His BROTHER'S Jersey; Bella Swan 'Twilight' House For Sale

**Hundreds of fans flock to NRG during open practice in hopes of getting an autograph from one of their favorite Houston Texans players, and one signature request made J.J. Watt laugh.



While J.J. was signing autographs today, a young fan handed him a Watt jersey to sign but it wasn't a Texans jersey.



The boy gave the Texans star his brother, T.J. Watt's, Pittsburgh Steelers jersey.



J.J., being the nice guy that he is, signed it without hesitation but laughed a little while he was doing it.

As for what JJ wrote to the fan on the jersey? “WRONG BROTHER”

Lol. JJ Watt signs a TJ Watt #Steelers jersey with a smirk #Texans pic.twitter.com/OT6gAFU7gU — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) August 15, 2018

**Real estate for Twi-hards! If you’ve ever wanted to reside in the home where Bella Swan lived, now’s your chance — the house is on the market!

While the movies adapted from the beloved books were set in Forks, Washington, Bella’s home is actually located in St. Helens, Oregon, and is currently on sale for $349,000.

In a blog posted by Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty, the current owner of the home recalled the feeling of seeing the property used in the films: “To see a picture of the very house you’re sitting in followed by an image of the very room you’re in, is a sensation that very few will ever know. … That is really a crazy thing to see on a big screen.”

And the house remains in the same condition as it was when it was featured on the big screen, with the owner noting, “I’ve kept the house as it was from the movie.”

**Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle, appears to be getting into the clothing business — at least according to the Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister Samantha Markle.

On the morning of Wednesday, August 15, Samantha tweeted, “So excited about my father’s new #clothing line for men! Will Keep you posted!” And while she didn’t give details about the new venture, Samantha may be in the know, as she infamously helped her father stage the paparazzi photos of him shopping for suits pre-royal wedding that set off the very public (and cringe-worthy) feud between the Markle family and the royal family.

Thomas Markle clothing?

**Over the next couple of weeks, students from elementary school to college will be starting up classes for the fall semester. But it's not just kids who are going back to school. Houston Community College has announced it will be offering free tuition for senior students, too, as in senior citizens.



HCC says those 65 years and older can take up to 6 hours of classes for free each semester. That's both tuition and fees waived. Someone who's reached retirement age and is hoping to learn a new skill or take a class can now do so without incurring costs. Also, those who are between the ages of 55 and 65 can save on half of their tuition and fees per semester.



These senior students join other categories of students who can get free or reduced tuition and fees, like military personnel and veterans, the disabled, foster children, and first responders.



The new tuition waivers and discounts take effect for the fall semester.

**The 2018 Houston Texans season will be marked with an overall hunger for success on the field.



In the stands, though, fans can expect to satiate that hunger with a new roster of food items at NRG Stadium food outlets.



Ahead of this Saturday's preseason game vs. the 49ers, the Texans and food partner Aramark introduced the dishes that will get fans chewing during the game.



From healthier fare, to meatier selections, the NRG Stadium booths will include:

Killen's Beef Rib

Texas Style Jalapeno Shrimp and Lobster Roll

Crab Cake with Elote Corn

Korean Barbecue Eggroll Lettuce Wraps

Quinoa Salad

Corn Dog Nachos

Georgia James Carved Roast Beef Sandwich with Wedge Slaw

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation Fajita Tacos

**Michael Phelps will headline the opening of Crystal Lagoon Aug. 23 in the Balmoral community in Humble. The project is the second largest man-made lagoon to open in the U.S., Mallory Wendel, spokeswoman for Crystal Lagoons, said in a news release. Phelps will attend the private grand opening but will not swim.

Crystal Lagoon sits on 2-acres within the 750-acre, 1,700-home Balmoral community. The lagoon will be as deep as eight feet and have two beaches for swimming, kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddle boarding.

The lagoon also features an ultrasonic wave pulse filtration system which uses 1 percent of chemicals and 2 percent of the energy of a conventional swimming pool filtration system, the Houston Chronicle reported.

**What's the last thing you look at before you go to sleep: Your significant other . . . or your phone? According to a new survey, 25% of people say it's their phone.

And even though that means three-quarters of people still have their priorities somewhat straight, it's not like they're all boycotting their phones in bed.

The survey also found 93% of people sleep with their phone within an arm's reach, including 10% who have it under their pillow.

We spend an average of 40 minutes messing around on our phone before we go to sleep every night.

**A new study out of England looked at whether it'd be possible to watch EVERYTHING that comes out on Netflix.

Last year, Netflix released 3,274 hours of new content. So if you watched for nine hours a day, every day, you could bang all of that out in a year. That's doable.

Or, if you just wanted to watch "Clockwork Orange" style with your eyes held open and no breaks, you'd have to watch for 136-and-a-half straight days, or about four-and-a-half months.

This year they're planning to spend about 33% more on originals than they did in 2017, so it might take you a little longer to watch everything.

**One thousand jobs, with the perk of flying around the world for free, or almost for free, are up for grabs next year.



Delta Air Lines announced it plans to hire 1,000 new flight attendants in 2019.



Those interested in applying for the job have to be at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and cannot have tattoos or piercings that would show in uniform.



Competition is tough. Last year, Delta received more than 270,000 applications for just 1,700 flight attendant openings.