96 Second News: Fan Tries To Get On Stage With Beyonce & Jay Z; Ben/Jen Divorce Finalized

**As Beyonce and Jay-Z were leaving the stage at the end of their show in Atlanta on Saturday night, a 26-year-old guy jumped onstage and tried to follow them.

The situation was handled pretty quickly by the backup dancers, although TMZ says he made some kind of "contact" with Jay before he was yanked away.

A statement issued by tour staff said the guy was drunk. They added, quote, "We had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely diffuse the situation.

"We are happy to confirm that nobody was hurt during the incident, and Mr. and Mrs. Carter are choosing not to press charges against the individual."

TMZ says the man was cited for disorderly conduct, but not jailed.

**One day after showing off a million-dollar receipt for his lunch for being a "Dodger killer" from the Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday, Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander revealed that his meal was comped.



The hotel jokingly charged Verlander an extra $1 million since Houston beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series last year.



The receipt went viral, for many things, including how expensive the items were, such as the $30 pancakes, $42 chicken salad and $10 cranberry juice.



"The manager came over, and we ended up laughing about it," Verlander said. "They actually ended up comping the meal. Everyone was talking about how expensive the pancakes were and the salad. It was comped. It worked out well for both sides."

Speaking of the Astros, this is pretty cool...

According to ABC 13, P-6 Farms is giving families some Texas-sized fun with a Houston Astros twist ahead of the fall season.



This year, the farm unveiled an elaborate Astros-themed corn maze in honor of Houston's very own championship-winning, Major League Baseball team.



Each year, P-6 Farms creates a new design for the upcoming fall maze. Growing the corn typically takes about four to five months, depending on nature.



As for deciding the design, P-6 said, "Being able to create a fun and unique environment on our family's farm and incorporating agriculture at the same time is our priority."



If you want to see this championship corn maze, visit the farm at 9963 Poole's Road in Montgomery, Texas.

**Taylor Swift's Nashville show this weekend got pretty meta when she brought out the subject of her debut single on stage with her -- but it was equally awesome too.

Tay leaned into her country roots Saturday performing at Nissan Stadium in Music City when she sang the OG song that put her on the map -- "Tim McGraw" ... her first smash hit and a throwback to 2006. She also brought out a surprise guest ... the real guy's wife, Faith Hill!

As if that wasn't epic enough ... Taylor introduced another special guest halfway through the performance -- Mr. Tim McGraw himself. Naturally, the crowd lost it.

Tim and Faith's cameo was kind of a bitter sweet moment for a lot of TS fans -- she'd opened for the country power couple in 2007 ... and now here they were returning the favor for Taylor, who's obviously selling out stadiums on her own these days.

**John McCain’s wife, Cindy McCain, is grieving his loss after the U.S. Senator died at the age of 81 on Saturday, August 25, in his Arizona home following a battle with cancer.

The widow gave a public statement via Twitter that day expressing her gratitude for the time she was able to share with her husband: “My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the place he loved best.”

According to McCain's official website, a memorial service will be held at Washington National Cathedral this Saturday, and Former Presidents George W. Bush and Obama will be there, and are both expected to speak.

**Things are officially over for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Garner, who filed for divorce from her estranged husband in April 2017, has reportedly reached a settlement with the Justice League star three years after they separated.

According to TMZ, a property settlement has been reached, with the duo agreeing to joint custody of their children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. The website reports that sorting out the twosome’s finances was complicated, as they did not have a prenup and shared all of their earnings for the duration of their 12-year marriage.

TMZ reports that the final settlement will be signed and filed with the court upon Affleck’s release from treatment.

**The Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous host, Robin Leach, passed away on Friday, August 24th. His cause of death was a stroke, Us Weekly confirms.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, where he worked as a celebrity columnist, reported that he had been hospitalized since suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in November 2017. He had a second and more serious stroke on Monday, August 20.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had,” Leach’s family said in a statement to the newspaper. “Our dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow.”

**Your cup of Joe could soon be coming to you…by drone?



IBM has filed a new patent for a device that will deliver coffee by air when it decides you need caffeine. The technology includes a device that can track energy, blood pressure and even your pupil size.



If you need an energy boost, the drone will bring you a hot cup of coffee.



Right now, it's just an idea, so there's no word on when or if the service will be available.

**Eddie Murphy is 57 years old . . . and according to reports, he's about to become a father for the 10TH time.

There's no official word . . . but his girlfriend Paige Butcher looks pregnant. They also have a daughter who's two years old.

Eddie also has an 11-year-old daughter with MEL B. He has FIVE kids with his ex-wife Nicole Mitchell. There are four daughters and a son, between the ages of 16 and 26.

He also has a 27-year old son with a former girlfriend, and a 29-year-old son with another former girlfriend.

So, Eddie's next kid will be his 10th . . . with his fifth baby mama.

**"Crazy Rich Asians" held onto the top spot at the box office this weekend, taking in another $25 million. And "The Meg" held onto the #2 spot, with $13 million in its second week.

Which, of course, means that the R-rated MELISSA MCCARTHY puppet movie "The Happytime Murders" was a bomb. It opened in third, with just $10 million. Here's this weekend's Top 10 . . .

1. "Crazy Rich Asians", $25 million. Up to $76.8 million in its 2nd week.

2. "The Meg", $13 million. Up to $105.3 million in its 3rd week.

3. NEW: "The Happytime Murders", $10 million.

4. "Mission: Impossible - Fallout", $8 million. Up to $193.9 million in its 5th week.

5. "Disney's Christopher Robin", $6.3 million. Up to $77.6 million in its 4th week.