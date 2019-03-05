96 Second News: Fans, Celebs Mourn Luke Perry's Death; Why 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Jumped The Fence

**Luke Perry passed away yesterday morning. He had a massive stroke last Wednesday, and he never recovered. He was just 52.

There aren't many specifics on his medical situation . . . he was supposedly "responsive and talking" when the paramedics got to him last week, but clearly his condition deteriorated after that. It's unclear what kind of stroke he suffered.

Luke became a HUGE heartthrob in the '90s when he played Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210". He left in 1995 after six seasons, reportedly because he didn't like how "soapy" it was becoming. But he ultimately decided to come back as a special guest for the ninth and 10th seasons, just as the show was ending.

While he was on "90210", he also did a few movies . . . including the original "Buffy, the Vampire Slayer", and the bull-riding movie "8 Seconds".

In recent years, He had been playing Archie's father on "Riverdale", (which has temporarily shut down production in the wake of his death) and he's in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". It'll go down as his final role.

He leaves behind his fiancée Wendy, and two children from a previous marriage who are 21 and 18.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**The moment 'Bachelor' fans have been waiting for this season: Colton Underwood finally jumped the fence during last night's episode.

Here's what led to that according to US WEEKLY: Cassie and Colton explored Portugal during their one-on-one date. Cassie quizzed Colton about his hometown conversations with her family. Colton shared that her dad did not give his permission for Colton to propose, which threw Cassie for a loop. She was confused and upset that Colton didn’t tell her at the time. Cassie was convinced that she was not 100 percent sure about the relationship.

That night, Colton was prepared to lose his virginity, while Cassie was ready to send herself home. But she started second guessing herself. Cassie told Colton she loved him so much but was not in love with him. She didn’t know if she could “get there” with him, but he said he could be patient. Colton assured Cassie that he was in love with her and wanted her to be there at the end.

Colton shook uncontrollably as Cassie broke up with him. They both confessed that their hearts were broken and exchanged I love you’s while saying goodbye.

That’s when he jumped the fence.

Tonight is the 'Women Tell All,' episode and the last two episodes are being split into the finale airing Monday, March 11, and the After The Final Rose episode, which airs Tuesday, March 12. Usually, the ATFR special airs directly after the final rose ceremony, but the show recently changed that up.

TO BE CONTINUED…

**A new study found that ordering your dessert first might help you lose weight.

Researchers monitored what people ate in a cafeteria, and changed up how the desserts were offered.

Sometimes they let people choose their dessert first, before they grabbed their meal. Sometimes they made them grab it after their meal.

And over the course of four days, 70% of people consumed fewer calories when they ordered their dessert first. Sometimes a LOT less calories.

One of the options was cheesecake. And when people ordered it first, they consumed an average of 250 fewer calories compared to when they ordered it after their meal.

The researchers say the reason all comes down to our psychology. Everyone knows dessert isn't very healthy. And when we indulge at the beginning of a meal, we compensate by ordering less of everything else.

**Heinz finally brought its mayo-ketchup hybrid, "Mayochup," to the U.S. back in September. Before that, it was only sold in the Middle East.

And apparently it's been a hit over here, because two NEW mayonnaise hybrids are now on the way: A mayo-mustard combo called "Mayomust" . . . and a mayo-barbecue sauce hybrid called "Mayocue."

Mayomust is a light-yellow color, as you'd expect. And Mayocue is light-orange.

Heinz hasn't officially announced them yet, but they've already been spotted in a few stores. So you might be able to find them the next time you get groceries.

DELISH

Heinz Mayocue And Mayomust Are Coming After People Flipped Over Mayochup https://t.co/O62uZgvg91 — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) March 4, 2019

**Kanye West couldn't retire if he wanted to. It's in his contract. Literally.

Kanye is suing to get out of his deal with EMI, and as part of the case, he submitted a clause from the contract that really spells out just how EVIL these entertainment companies can be.

It says that Kanye must, quote, "remain actively involved in writing, recording and producing Compositions and Major Label Albums."

He may NOT "seek to retire as a songwriter, recording artist or producer or take any extended hiatus during which [he is> not actively pursuing [his> musical career."

Anyway, the California Labor Code says that personal service contracts can't last more than seven years. Kanye's been with EMI since 2003. EMI has used various options to extend the contract over the years. But Kanye's had enough of that.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**If you're really interested in a superhero workout, this might be just what you need:

Jason Walsh is a Hollywood trainer, and he's worked with some of the biggest names in showbiz, like John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, Jessica Biel, Anne Hathaway, and Bradley Cooper.

He also got Brie Larson in shape for "Captain Marvel". And now, he's sharing the workout he used on her in a FREE app.

It comes in a series of six 45-minute routines that include work with foam rollers, resistance bands, deadlifts, lunges, hip thrusts, core work, and stretches.

**Social media-powered vending machines are here…

Foodbeast, a digital media house known for creating visceral food experiences, teamed up with Nissin Foods USA (the creators of Cup Noodles) to create a vending machine known as the Foodbeast #DreamMachine that operates using only Instagram likes. Ok, I'm listening...

Here’s how it works according to US WEEKLY: Users begin by pressing a button on the machine, which is stocked with Nissin’s Cup Noodles, video games, gift vouchers and other merchandise, and that generates a unique hashtag. Customers must then post a photo with the machine on their public Instagram accounts using the special hashtag and tagging @foodbeast and @originalcupnoodles. Once the post is live, the machine will share some further instructions and dispense your prize within seconds.

One machine, which debuted on Friday, March 1, is currently located in Los Angeles, and a second machine will be unveiled in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6. The signs on each side of the machine read: “Post a selfie to drop a prize from the shelfie!” and “Winner! Winner! Cup Noodles chicken dinner!”