96 Second News: Fans Want Kelly Clarkson To Play Super Bowl Half Time Show; Wasabi Oreos Are Coming

**Kelly Clarkson performed at the opening ceremony for the U.S. Open on Monday night. She did a medley of six of her biggest hits, including "Since You Been Gone", "Miss Independent", and "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)".

And she impressed her fans so much that they started a social media campaign, demanding that she headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show this winter.

Of course, anything can happen once things like this go viral, but at this point, there's no indication that the NFL would look into Kelly, just because of a good showing at the U.S. Open . . . unless she was already on their radar.

Watch a clip from her performance >>> HERE.

**You've likely seen some of Oreo's more recent creative flavors, like Cherry Cola and Pina Colada, but would you consider eating these?



Mondelez International just unveiled two bold new cookies coming to China that are getting a lot of attention: Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi.



The orange and green creme is sandwiched between two of the classic chocolate Oreo cookies.



No word yet on when the cookies will be released.

ABC 13

**According to a report in the "Wall Street Journal", younger, single people are getting tired of Tinder and the dating apps. They're overwhelming, they meet too many people, there's too much ghosting, and they feel like it’s a job.

So instead, they've created something called "slow dating" . . . which you might just know as regular dating.

"Slow dating" is where you meet someone in person . . . maybe at a singles' event, maybe through a friend, or maybe just out at a bar . . . and then you go on a date with them.

There's a 34-year-old woman in Texas named Susan who tried that approach. She met a guy at a swing dancing event, she gave him her number, and now they're dating.

She says, quote, "This is a more natural approach, and it's what we should have been doing all along."

**A company called RightPet just finished up an eight-year survey of more than 16,792 people from 113 countries.

Apparently, the pet that kids want the most isn't a dog or a cat . . . or even a goldfish, a gerbil, a bunny, a guinea pig, a snake, or a turtle. Nope . . . they want RATS.

Kids between 10 and 17 years old reported that pet rats were the most satisfying pets. But once they become adults, they stop being so into rats and gravitate toward dogs and cats.

But RATS???

**The site HomeToGo.com did a study to figure out how much it would cost fans to attend ALL 16 regular season games, for each NFL team.

That includes tickets, beer, hot hogs, transportation to the away cities, and accommodations in those places. So they look at each team's prices, AND the prices where their schedule will take them this season.

And after crunching all the numbers, they found that Buffalo Bills fans would shell out the most to attend all 16 games. It would cost roughly $7,991.15, which is a lot to watch a team go 6-10.

Here are the five most expensive teams to root for:

1. Buffalo Bills, $7,991.15

2. Houston Texans, $7,620.84

3. Oakland Raiders, $7,292.13

4. Detroit Lions, $7,082.55

5. Seattle Seahawks, $7,059.66

**Christina Aguilera is NOT into dating other celebrities, and her reasoning is solid.

In a new interview with Cosmo Magazine, she said, quote, "I've had opportunities, but it isn't my style to date another person in the business. There's gotta be something wrong with you if you want to be in this business. I mean, hi!

"I definitely have my issues. I think that I can only handle one [celebrity> in the relationship, and I need to be it."

**There's a woman named Susan, and she recently posted a rant on Facebook that's going viral.

Susan and her fiancé were all set to get married, but they had a problem. Her dream wedding cost $60,000 and they only had $15,000. She wanted a, quote, "extravagant blow-out wedding" where she could "be a Kardashian for a day".

So Susan asked all of her friends and family if they'd give them cash to help cover the cost. And not just a little money . . . she wrote, quote, "We'd sacrificed so much and only asked each guest for around $1,500."

But when only eight people sent them checks, Susan freaked out . . . and called off the wedding.

Oh, and according to her Facebook rant, because of how her fiancé handled the situation, she just dumped him too. Now she's going to South America for two months to, quote, "rid [herself> of toxic energy."

**For many of us regardless of if we were the tiny tot or the supervising adult, Sesame Street holds a special place in our hearts. Bert and Ernie kick it old school with a revamped version of the 'Fresh Prince' theme song.



The adorable duo raps about life on Sesame Street while paying homage to Bel-Air. In the scene where Will Smith's character adds graffiti to a wall, Bert wipes some graffiti off.



The song goes through how the two met and even features a cameo from Rubber Duckie.

Watch the video >>> HERE.

**Netflix has 130 million streaming subscribers around the world, and 3 million people still get DVDs in the mail from them. And they're all in the U.S.

So why doesn't Netflix shut down the DVD end of its business? Because the profit margin per DVD subscriber is still really high. In the most recent quarter, those 3 million people delivered $53 MILLION in straight-up profit.

But it won't last. Netflix has been losing about 190,000 DVD subscribers per quarter for the past two years. At that rate, they'll all be gone by 2022.