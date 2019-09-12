96 Second News: Felicity Huffman To Be Sentenced Tomorrow

**FELICITY HUFFMAN will be sentenced in the college admissions scandal TOMORROW. The prosecutors want to see her spend a month in jail, but her defense team is trying to convince the judge to let her off.

They're pointing to a Probation Department report that suggests NO jail time, because there was no victim . . . nobody suffered any loss due to her actions. And part of her argument is that her kid didn't even end up going to college.

Her team also argues that the prosecution is drawing unfair comparisons between Felicity and the other defendants in the case. Felicity only pled guilty to conspiracy charges for paying $15K to have her daughter's SAT score fabricated.

**There's already a tiny bit of Oscar buzz for ADAM SANDLER. His new movie "Uncut Gems" recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the reviews are really good . . . especially for Adam.

In the movie, he plays a jeweler and a gambling addict who owes a lot of money he doesn't have to some angry people. And critics are calling it his best work ever. Or at least his best since 2002's "Punch Drunk Love", another rare, critically acclaimed performance of his.

An article in the "Daily Beast" suggests the possibility of an Oscar nod. Not surprisingly, it would be his first.

"Uncut Gems" opens wide on Christmas Day.

**If there's anything Millennials like more than binge-watching old episodes of "Friends", it's binge-watching old episodes of "The Office". So this seems pretty perfect...

'Office' stars JENNA FISCHER and ANGELA KINSEY are launching a weekly podcast called "Office Ladies". Each week they'll break down an episode of "The Office", share behind-the-scenes info, and answer listener questions.

As Pam and Angela, they didn't always get along on the show, but they're legit best friends in real life. Jenna says, quote, "Besides talking about 'The Office', you can also hear us chat a little about our lives, our Target runs together, and our friendship through the years."

"Office Ladies" premieres on October 16th.

**The National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York announced the 12 finalists that will be on its ballot this year and, as always, it's a mix of classic toys from lots of different eras. This year's 12 finalists are: Care Bears . . . coloring books . . . the Fisher-Price Corn Popper . . . Jenga . . . Magic the Gathering cards . . . He-Man . . . Matchbox cars . . . My Little Pony . . . Nerf guns . . . Risk . . . the top . . . and the smartphone.

That's right: The smartphone. Yeah, you can play games on it, but is it really a TOY?

Around two or three toys usually wind up getting voted in every year. Last year, the three toys that made it were the Magic 8 Ball, the pinball machine, and Uno. The Fisher-Price Corn Popper and He-Man were both finalists last year as well, but didn't get the votes to make it in.

A committee of 23 experts vote on the toys, but this year, for the first time, they're letting the public vote as the "24th member." You can vote at ToyHallOfFame.org this week for your favorite of those 12 toys.

**Heinz just announced a new version of its ketchup that blends in other vegetables.

The new ketchup is made out of tomatoes, carrots, and butternut squash, and 25% of the ketchup is made up of those added vegetables. It also has zero corn syrup and 25% less sugar than regular ketchup.

So how does it taste? Well, Heinz says they managed to, quote, "maintain the same distinctive taste" . . . but we don't have any independent proof that's true. It's hitting stores now.

**Here's something that could come in handy this weekend: There's a guy in Poland who's getting his masters in particle physics. And he built an online calculator that tells you exactly how long it'll take to chill your BOOZE. It's called the Chilled Drink Calculator, and it's based on Newton's Law of Cooling. So yes, it's pretty accurate. You just have to enter these five things . . .

1. The type of booze you're chilling . . . beer, wine, or liquor.

2. The type of container it's in . . . whether it's in a can or a glass bottle.

3. Where you've been storing it . . . like if it's been at room temperature, or sitting outside on a hot day.

4. How you're chilling it . . . in the fridge, freezer, or ice water.

5. How cold you want to get it. Then it lists optimal temperatures for different drinks.

Once you enter that stuff, it spits out a number. Like, if you put a warm can of Bud Light in the fridge, it'll take 40 minutes to hit an ideal temperature of 43 degrees. Or if it's a bottle of champagne, 2 hours and 24 minutes to hit 48 degrees.

Just google the phrase "Chilled Drink Calculator," and it should be the top result. It also works for water, juice, and soda.

**ALICIA SILVERSTONE went to Starbucks on Tuesday, and she brought her reusable cup so that she could be GREEN. But the barista made her drink in a disposable cup . . . then poured it into hers . . . and tossed the other one.

So she's calling them out on Twitter. She said, quote, "Depressing! . . . That totally defeats the purpose of trying to reduce waste. Then I looked around to see so many people sitting at the café, all with disposables! Ugh."

Starbucks only offered a generic response saying they'll look into it. In the meantime, Alicia is also asking them to stop charging extra for non-dairy milk, and to stock unsweetened oat milk at all their locations.

**LEBRON JAMES has failed in his bid to trademark 'Taco Tuesday.' The review determined that the phrase was a "commonplace message" . . . and can't be protected as a trademark. Which seemed a little obvious.

Also, a chain called Taco John's has held the trademark for 'Taco Tuesday' as it relates to restaurant services since 1989.

**ANGELINA JOLIE and BRAD PITT's oldest son Maddox is 18 now, and the paparazzi recently caught up with him and badgered him with questions.

He was asked whether Brad was going to visit him in Korea, where he's going to college, and he said, "I don't know about that, I don't know what's happening." And when asked more specifically about his relationship with Brad, he said, quote, "Whatever happens, happens."

Other than the Brad stuff, it's basic. It's interesting to hear Maddox talk, since we haven't seen him being interviewed before.

**Rumor has it that Marvel's next "Avengers" project is already in the works . . . and it'll be a Disney+ TV series featuring characters that we've never seen before.

Disney and Marvel are apparently working on a "Young Avengers" show that will introduce some of the young superheroes from the Marvel universe. And they could eventually appear in MCU movies down the road.

It's unclear which characters will make up the 'Young Avengers,' but some members from the comics include Iron Lad, Hulkling, Kid Loki, Marvel Boy, and Hawkeye . . .

But NOT the Hawkeye you know. This one is a WOMAN who takes over as Hawkeye from the original dude. She's actually getting her own Disney+ series called . . . "Hawkeye".