96 Second News: A Few 'Game Of Thrones' Stats Before Sunday's Premiere; Info On The New Disney+

**"Game of Thrones" returns for its eighth and final season on Sunday . . . and to celebrate, here are some interesting facts and stats on the show:

1. Over the course of its eight seasons, it has filmed in 10 countries: Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Morocco, Malta, Spain, Croatia, Iceland, the United States, Canada, and Scotland.

2. Most of the production happened in Northern Ireland, where the show used 12,986 extras, and 2,000 crew members across the eight seasons.

3. Production went through 52,000 bags of paper snow . . . 163 tons of propane . . . 3,000 pyrotechnic effects . . . 4,000 gallons of artificial blood . . . 20,907 candles . . . 25 miles of rope . . . and 50 miles of fabric were used for costumes.

4. Over the course of eight seasons, "Game of Thrones" used 12,137 wigs and hairpieces. Daenerys' wig color and style are the result of more than two months of testing and seven prototypes.

5. Season Eight was reportedly its most expensive, with a $90 million budget . . . which is roughly $15 million each episode. And the main cast members were paid $500,000 per episode.

Season Eight premieres Sunday night, and the series finale will air on May 19th.

**Disney has FINALLY released a bunch of information on their upcoming streaming service, Disney+. They're hoping it's a Netflix-killer, but we’ll just have to see. Here's what we know:

Disney+ will launch on November 12th . . . and it'll cost $6.99 a month, which isn't bad. But enjoy it while it lasts . . . that's probably just the introductory price, and at some point they'll start jacking it up, Netflix-style.

Like Netflix, there won't be any ads. And Disney will likely bundle Disney+ with its other streaming products, ESPN+, and Hulu, but there aren't any details yet.

On Day One, it'll be stocked with programming from across their vast library, including 18 Pixar movies, 13 animated classics that have previously been locked inside the Disney 'vault,' all the "Star Wars" films . . .

Marvel titles like "Black Panther" and "Captain Marvel", some 250 hours of National Geographic programming, 100 Disney Channel Original Movies, and "nine exclusive originals."

Also, Disney+ will become the EXCLUSIVE streaming home for the entire 660-episode-plus library of "The Simpsons".

**A new survey looked at the most common childhood memories. Here are the 10 things you're most likely to remember from when you were a kid . . .

1. Christmas with your family.

2. Going to the beach.

3. Going to your grandparents' house.

4. Hearing the music from the ice cream truck.

5. Playing in the park.

6. Getting an allowance.

7. Buying candy.

8. Learning to ride a bike.

9. Playing on the playground.

10. Getting a pet.

The survey also found 7 in 10 parents have tried to recreate a fond memory from their childhood, so their kids could experience it too.

**There's a new dating term called "cloaking." And it's kind of like ghosting, where you just disappear and don't return texts or phone calls. But cloaking even more heartless.

Because instead of just ignoring them, you BLOCK them on every app you've used to communicate. Like dating apps, Facebook, and Instagram. AND you block their number. So there's literally no way to get in touch with you.

A reporter in the UK coined the term this month after she got stood up on a date. The guy never showed, and ignored her calls. And when she tried to hit him up on the dating app they'd been using, he'd blocked her.

**52 year-old actor Tim Williams, known as the TV commercial spokesman for travel website Trivago.com, was arrested in Houston on a DWI charge, according to Houston police.

HPD reported that around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Williams was found in the 8800 block of Westheimer, east of Fondren, passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle with his foot on the brake, in a moving lane of traffic.

Police reported that Williams failed the field sobriety test and submitted to a blood draw to test for alcohol. He was released on $100 bond, and is set for an appearance in the 9th Court on April 17.

According to his IMDb biography, Williams was born in Houston. He has had numerous small parts in movies and TV shows. But he is most recognized as the TV pitchman for Trivago.com

**New in Theaters:

1. "Hellboy" (R)

David Harbour from "Stranger Things" plays Hellboy, and Milla Jovovich is an ancient sorceress trying to destroy the world. Ian McShane is Hellboy's adoptive father in this reboot.

2. "Little" (PG-13)

A body swap comedy that stars Regina Hall as a verbally abusive executive who wakes up as a 13-year-old after a kid she insulted wishes she was little. Marsai Martin from "Black-ish" is her younger self, and Issa Rae from "Insecure" is her personal assistant, who "parents" her since she's the only one who knows the truth.

3. "Missing Link" (PG)

A stop-motion animated movie starring Hugh Jackman as an explorer trying to prove the existence of Bigfoot, Zach Galifianakis as the sasquatch he's looking for . . . and Zoe Saldana as an adventurer helping them find his missing yeti relatives.