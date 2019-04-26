96 Second News: A Few Stats On 'Avengers: Endgame" (No Spoilers!); Taylor Swift Debut's "ME!"

**"Avengers: Endgame": Here's What You Need to Know

The movie is out now, and it’s rated PG-13. And to catch you up, at the end of "Infinity War", Thanos got the last Infinity Stone and wiped out half of the universe with the snap of his fingers. The survivors are still coming to grips with that.

"Avengers: Endgame" clocks in at just over three hours long. Sure, that sounds like a lot. But if you're like most of us, you've seen all or most of the other 21 movies . . . which means you've already invested 44.8 hours into the MCU over the past 11 years.

The first 21 movies made over $18.6 Billion worldwide, and #22 has already earned $169 million since it opened overseas.

Unfortunately, it sounds like this movie will be the last cameo we get from Stan Lee. He passed away in November at the age of 95.

"Infinity War" holds the current record for the best opening weekend, with $257 million.

**Britney Spears checked out of the California wellness center where she had been seeking mental health treatment for the past month, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

Britney’s boyfriend of more than two years, Sam Asghari, picked her up on Thursday, April 25, according to one insider. “She feels rejuvenated,” the source adds.

Britney decided to seek professional help in late March in the wake of her father Jamie Spears’ hospitalization and surgeries for a ruptured colon. A source told Us at the time that Britney was staying at a facility that “prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being” while her sons, Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, were in the “full-time care” of their dad, Kevin Federline.

US WEEKLY

**The 25th James Bond movie and Daniel Craig's fifth and final installment as 007 is heading home to Jamaica.

Daniel Craig, the ‘Bond’ producers, and the director launched the film from the Caribbean island nation where Ian Fleming wrote all of his Bond novels. The still-untitled movie will be partly set in Jamaica, which was also a setting in "Dr. No" and "Live and Let Die."

Rami Malek, fresh off his Oscar win for "Bohemian Rhapsody," is joining the cast as the villain. In a videotaped message, Malek said he'll make sure Bond "will not have an easy ride of it" in Bond 25.

Craig has said this will be his final turn in the tuxedo saying: "I just want to go out on a high note."

ABC 13

**Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) is here for all your beauty needs! The donut chain recently debuted a line of lip balms, and although the restaurant has surprisingly released some lip products before, this is a brand-new batch.

The product, which appears to have hit the market earlier this month, is sold as a set of two. Each of the egg-shaped lip balms are meant to look like Munchkins, and the duo of beauty products even come in a box designed to resemble the square container that Dunkin’s beloved doughnut holes are sold in. In other words, these beauty products are basically Munchkins you can’t nibble on. To that end, the packaging even states that the balms are “not to be eaten.”

Per several social media posts, the set retails for $5.99, but Dunkin’ fans are already driving up the price for these interesting salves on Ebay.

US WEEKLY

**Director STEVEN SPIELBERG has been locked in a feud with Netflix . . . but now, he's clarifying that his main goal is to make sure movie theaters don't die out.

He says, quote, "People need to have the opportunity to leave the safe and familiar of their lives and go to a place where they can sit in the company of others and have a shared experience . . . cry together, laugh together, be afraid together . . .

"So that when it's over they might feel a little less like strangers. I want to see the survival of movie theaters. I want the theatrical experience to remain relevant in our culture." Outside of that, he's cool with people finding their entertainment on their streaming services.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**According to a new study out of the University of South Florida, missing out on a very small amount of sleep can wreck the entire next day.

The researchers found that people who got just 16 MINUTES less sleep than usual had a tough time focusing and processing information the next day.

It was mostly true on work days, when people had to do a bunch of stuff they weren't excited about.

On weekends, the effect was smaller . . . people who missed out on a few minutes of sleep didn't have as much trouble focusing. So if you're going to stay up late, do it on the weekends.

DAILY STAR

**The Cici's Pizza Challenge has been happening for a few weeks now, but how many people have really taken it on?



According to ABC 13, the challenge is for you and one other person to finish a 28-inch pizza in only one hour at the Cici's Pizza location in Katy. If you finish the whole pizza in time, you win $500.



So far, 90 teams have taken on the viral challenge but only four teams have conquered it.



If you're interested in taking on the challenge yourself, you'll have to wait because they're booked through June and July.

ABC 13