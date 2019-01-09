96 Second News: Fiji Got $12 Million In Advertisement From Water Girl; The Best Instagram-Worthy Road Trips

**Fiji Water Got $12 Million Worth of Advertising from the Fiji Water Girl at the "Golden Globes"

Just days ago, nobody knew the name Kelleth Cuthbert. And now, everyone recognizes her as the "Fiji Water Girl", who photobombed just about every celebrity who walked the red carpet at the "Golden Globes".

And according to marketing experts, Kelleth gave Fiji the equivalent of $12 million in free advertising. And she wasn't just lucky. She knew what she was doing.

She says, quote, "It's all strategic. You've got to angle."

YAHOO

**A new survey asked people to name the most Instagram-worthy road trips in the world, and the top three are all in the U.S.: Route 66 . . . the Grand Canyon . . . and the Pacific Coast Highway.

The States don't have any others in the top 10, though . . . they're all over the rest of the world, including Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K.

A drive along Route 66, aka “The Mother Road,” was named the most Instagram-worthy road trip in the world by British travelers in a survey conducted by Hertz. The 2,400-mile route stretches from Illinois to California through eight states.

Where are the Top 10 most Instagram-worthy road trips in the world? https://t.co/fBsJVRiGVm pic.twitter.com/PTthokFtcC — your-hols.com (@yourhols) January 9, 2019

**"U.S. News and World Report" just put out their annual list of the best-paying jobs in America, which features a lot of different types of doctors and management jobs, but only ONE job had below-average stress and good work-life balance . . . orthodontists.

All of the rest of the jobs that have six-figure salaries have above-average stress, a bad work-life balance, or both.

Orthodontists avoid that because they usually don't have to handle medical emergencies, and they have more flexibility with their hours.

NEW YORK POST

**A woman was cleaning an airplane last year and found a message written on a BARF BAG.

It was signed by a 21-year-old named Andrea. And she said she'd just bought the flight last minute from Miami to D.C. to intercept her best friend while he had a layover there . . . so she could tell him she LOVES HIM.

And since she was going to Australia in four days for a semester abroad, it was her last chance. Why write about her mission on a barf bag? Quote, "my wifi doesn't work . . . so this is me venting."

So now, people on social media are trying to track down Andrea . . . to find out if she DID catch the guy between his flights to have her romantic comedy moment with him. But so far, Andrea's identity is still a mystery.

REDDIT / NEWS

**KFC Is Giving Out Free Bowl Cuts on Thursday

Last year, Arby's ran a promotion where a tattoo shop in California gave people FREE Arby's tattoos. This MIGHT be even uglier.

KFC is temporarily dropping the price of their Famous Bowls to $3, and to promote it, they're giving out . . . free BOWL HAIR CUTS.

They're doing it at one barber shop in Brooklyn on Thursday, where people can get a free Three Stooges haircut if they want one. I wouldn't expect long lines.

HELLO GIGGLES

We’re taking the best thing to come in a bowl and the best thing to come out of the 90s and bringing them together. Introducing KFC Famous Bowl Cuts. Learn more and book your appointment today at https://t.co/k82Jh6uEOr. pic.twitter.com/gWmh7CPx71 — KFC (@kfc) January 8, 2019

**It's easy to sit on your couch and mock an athlete like Chicago Bears kicker CODY PARKEY, who wasn't able to hit a last minute, 43-yard field goal to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

So, Chicago's Goose Island brewery wants you to put your money where your mouth is, with a new challenge.

They're building a goal post outside their building, and this Saturday, fans can show up and try to make that 43-yarder. Oh, and in addition to bragging rights, you can also win a FREE CASE OF BEER EVERY WEEK FOR A YEAR!

According to a list of rules they Tweeted out, you have to show up at noon to sign up, and spots will be limited. You get one try, and, quote, "All Goose Island referee calls are final."

There's no word how many people will get to kick, but anyone who makes it gets the free beer deal. There's also no word if employees are allowed to 'ice' the kickers . . . or if the kicks will be PARTIALLY BLOCKED, which would more accurately reflect Cody's situation.

CHICAGO TRIBUNE

**Netflix says that 45 MILLION accounts streamed their new SANDRA BULLOCK thriller "Bird Box" in its first week of release. That's the biggest seven-day viewership for any of their original movies.

Of course, we mostly have to take their word for it . . . since they keep all their ratings to themselves, in fact, they rarely release ANY actual numbers.

But Nielsen has been compiling their own tracking data for streaming services, and their number backs up Netflix's claim. They say 26 million people watched it in the U.S. alone.

So, if that's the case, it's very possible that it could've been 45 million overall.

For the record, Netflix is only counting accounts which have watched at least 70% of the movie, so that makes their number even more impressive.

VARIETY

**KELLY RIPA isn't exactly a curvy woman, and she knows it. But she also knows how to stay in shape. And she shared her workout regimen in a new interview . . .

She said, quote, "I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do.

"I've never been a va-va-voom woman. I like to take . . . cardio-based dance classes about four to five days a week between 3:00 and 5:00 P.M. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it's so gorgeous."

THE CUT