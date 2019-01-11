96 Second News: The First 3 Rodeo Shows That Sold Out; There Won't Be A Host For The Oscars

**The question of who is going to host the Oscars has been hovering in the air for weeks, ever since Kevin Hart stepped down.

The Academy has decided that the show will not have a host, "individuals with knowledge of the plans" told Variety.

Hart was initially announced as this year's host on Dec. 4, but his status quickly came into question as years-old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced. Hart quit the gig, saying he had already apologized for his past language and would not do so again.

The last time the show went host-less was 30 years ago. The 1989 ceremony still featured performances and comedic bits, including a routine from legendary comedian Billy Crystal.

Crystal, as it turned out, would go on to host the show the following year and to eventually become one of the ceremony's most beloved hosts.

ABC 13

**George Strait is still the king. But Cardi B is the queen.

The country star and rap breakout top first-day sales for RodeoHouston. Tickets for all shows went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday through the AXS ticketing system.

As of Thursday afternoon, Strait, Cardi B and Chris Stapleton are the shows that are sold out. Tickets for those shows are only available on the resale market. Also moving quickly are tickets for the return of Brooks & Dunn, who haven't played RodeoHouston since 2010; and newcomer Luke Combs.

Strait's last Rodeo show was in 2013. Cardi B is one of a dozen 2019 debuts. And Stapleton is making his third consecutive appearance. The best-selling shows so far, in order:

1. George Strait

2. Cardi B

3. Chris Stapleton

4. Brooks & Dunn

5. Luke Combs

HOUSTON CHRONICLE

**A sing-along version of "Bohemian Rhapsody" is being released in 750 theaters across the U.S. and Canada on Friday, including six in the Houston area.

Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace 24 and Regal Edwards Marq'E 23 in Houston, Cinemark Tinseltown USA in Jacinto City, Cinemark Hollywood Movies 20 in Pasadena, Regal Grand Parkway 22 in Richmond, and Cinemark 19 in Katy will be the theaters resounding with amateur Freddie Mercurys this weekend.

The release comes on the heels of the movie's wins at the Golden Globes last Sunday where it was honored for best drama and Rami Malek was named best actor in a drama.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to see this outstanding Golden Globe-winning film featuring Rami Malek's amazing Golden Globe-winning performance in theaters all over the U.S. and Canada in both its original form and in a never-before-experienced 'sing-along' version," said Chris Aronson, Fox's president of domestic distribution, in a statement.

HOUSTON CHRONICLE

**Heineken just released a new brew called Heineken 0.0 on Wednesday, January 9, and the alcohol-free malt beverage is apparently “brewed with a unique recipe for a distinct, balanced taste” meaning it’s flavored just like the real thing.

According to a press release, the brand’s master brewers created the new zero-alcohol option using only natural ingredients, resulting in a brew that’s “for beer lovers, by beer lovers.” What’s more? With only 69 calories per bottle. Heineken’s latest creation is perfect for those watching their waistlines.

“Heineken 0.0 brings an incredible beer taste to the non-alcoholic space and opens a world of opportunity for people to come together and enjoy a brew that expands drinking occasions, not limits them,” said Jonnie Cahill, chief marketing officer of Heineken USA.

US WEEKLY

**Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie did NOT have a prenuptial agreement so, by all rights, they will split their incredible fortune right down the middle ... sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.

The couple will file divorce docs in Washington, where community property rules ... translation -- all earnings and income during the marriage are split 50/50.

When the couple married in 1993 -- 6 months after meeting -- Jeff wasn't even a millionaire. He didn't become one until 1997, so dreams of being the richest man in the world were pie in the sky.

The division of assets will be incredibly complicated. Aside from cold hard cash, the former couple is hardcore baronial -- they own 400,000 acres of property, making them 2 of the biggest landholders in the country. Valuing that land is complicated.

TMZ

**We're 11 days into the New Year, and chances are you've already slipped up on your New Year's resolution, if not thrown in the towel completely.

But it might be okay. According to a psychology professor at the University of Texas at Austin, we should actually start our resolutions for 2019 on March 4th.

Basically his point is that when January 1st rolls around every year, we know WHAT we want to change, but we have absolutely no idea HOW to go about making those changes.

And since the end of the year is always crazy with the holidays, we should really take the first two months of the New Year to plan out exactly how we're going to accomplish our goals. And for 2019, the first Monday after those eight weeks are up is March 4th.

FAST COMPANY

**Is there such thing as TOO MUCH mac and cheese? That's about to be put to the test because Costco just started selling a 27-POUND BUCKET of mac and cheese. That's six gallons. It's got 180 servings . . . and it has a shelf life of 20 years.

If you want one, it costs $90 . . . so just $2 per serving. Or maybe it's $90 per serving, if you approach this bucket like I'm going to. Unfortunately, the last we checked, it was sold out online.

DELISH

**New in Theaters:

1. "The Upside" (PG-13)

Kevin Hart is an ex-con who stumbles his way into a caretaking job for paralyzed billionaire Bryan Cranston. Bryan ignores Kevin's lack of qualifications just because he can't stand any of the other candidates, and they soon become unlikely friends. The rest of the cast includes Nicole Kidman as Cranston's disapproving assistant, and Aja Naomi King from "How to Get Away with Murder" as Kevin's angry baby mama.

2. "Replicas" (PG-13)

Keanu Reeves plays a scientist who loses his family in a car crash right as he's on the verge of making a breakthrough on transferring human consciousness. So he steals government resources to clone bodies for them and bring them back.

3. "A Dog's Way Home" (PG)

Bryce Dallas Howard is the voice of Bella, a dog who gets separated from her owner and travels 400 miles to find him. The lead guy’s name is newcomer Jonah Hauer-King and Ashley Judd plays his mom.

**"Variety" has a list of the 100 movies that made the most money at the box office last year. Here's the Top 10, along with the money they made in the U.S. in 2018:

1. "Black Panther", $700 million

2. "Avengers: Infinity War", $678.8 million

3. "Incredibles 2", $608.6 million

4. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", $417.7 million

5. "Deadpool 2", $318.5 million

6. "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch", $266.3 million

7. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle", $235.5 million

8. "Mission: Impossible - Fallout", $220.2 million

9. "Ant-Man and the Wasp", $216.6 million

10. "Solo: A Star Wars Story", $213.8 million

Overall, the domestic box office reached $11.9 billion in 2018, up 6.7% over the previous year. It also breaks the record $11.38 billion that was set in 2016.

**Sorry "Criminal Minds" fans, but the ride is almost over. The show is ending after 15 seasons.

Yesterday, the show tweeted, quote, "Hey, Criminal Minds fans, we've got big news. First, mark your calendar for the Season 14 finale, February 6th . . . Next, get ready for a momentous ride: Season 15 will be our epic final season."

The 15th season will be 10 episodes, and it'll air in the 2019 / 2020 season.

PEOPLE