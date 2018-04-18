96 Second News: Former First Lady Barbara Bush Passed Away; Billboard Music Award Nominees Announced

**Former First Lady Barbara Bush passed away yesterday at the age of 92. She was suffering from congestive heart failure and COPD, and had recently decided to end treatment.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 73 YEARS, President George H.W. Bush, plus five children, 17 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a brother.

In addition to being First Lady from 1989 to 1993, she was the mother of President George W. Bush, who served from 2001 to 2009. Her son Jeb Bush was governor of Florida, and a presidential candidate in 2016.

Over the course of her husband's political career, Barbara’s most prominent work was in literacy, which included founding the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

George W. Bush issued a statement saying, quote, "Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was. I'm a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother. Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes."

Various other condolences have poured in as news of the former First Lady’s passing, many of those condolences came from members of Bush's favorite team the Houston Astros. The team's president, Reid Ryan, shared a statement saying in part:

The Astros family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/Or8tkBFspW — Houston Astros (@astros) April 18, 2018

JJ Watt wrote,

Rest In Peace Mrs. Barbara Bush.

You were a beautiful light in this world and I am forever thankful for your friendship. pic.twitter.com/yuZvQ7o8aH — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 17, 2018

And the Houston Rockets will honor the former first lady at their game this evening.

**Beyoncé's Coachella set on Saturday night made headlines . . . and it also broke a record.

Her two-hour performance was streamed by 458,000 people on YouTube. That's the most viewers ever for a single performance since YouTube started streaming Coachella eight years ago.

Coachella was also the most-viewed live festival ever on YouTube, with more than 43.1 million views and streams in 232 countries.

**Yesterday morning, as people were scrambling to pay their taxes, the online payment section of the IRS's website CRASHED . . . so people COULDN'T make payments.

At first, the IRS said, basically, sucks to be you . . . if you're late paying your taxes because our site crashed, that's your problem, not ours.

But eventually they walked that back, and they extended the tax deadline to midnight TONIGHT for everyone, no questions asked.

**According to a new study out of St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, when a woman orders spicy food on a date, it makes her see the guy she's with as about 28% more attractive.

Ordering something sweet has the OPPOSITE effect, and makes the guy less attractive.

Why? The researchers think it's because the words we use to describe spicy foods are SEXIER words . . . like "hot" and "intense." And then we start associating those words with the person we're with.

**According to a new study, the higher your salary, the more STRESSED you are. 68% of people making over $200,000-a-year have high stress, versus less than half of people who are making under $100,000.

The study also found the sweet spot is making between $50,000 and $75,000. Those people have the lowest levels of stress AND the highest job satisfaction.

**Nominees for this year's "Billboard Music Awards" were announced yesterday, and ED SHEERAN, BRUNO MARS, and Pulitzer Prize winner KENDRICK LAMAR are in the lead with 15 each.

They're all up for Top Artist, along with DRAKE and TAYLOR SWIFT . . . who only has 5 nominations herself. Drake has 9.

Post Malone is up for 12, Imagine Dragons has 10 nods, and Justin Bieber and Cardi B both have 8.

And, snagging a single nomination is BHAD BHABIE. She's up for Top Female Rap Artist. You'd know her better as Danielle Bregoli . . . a.k.a. the "Cash Me Ousside" girl from "Dr. Phil". So yeah, there's that.

The show will air live on NBC on Sunday, May 20th, with Kelly Clarkson hosting.

**Kanye West was a contestant on "Celebrity Family Feud", but he did indeed tape an episode a while back. His teammates were Kim Kardashian and some of his non-famous relatives.

And they squared off against a team that included Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters Khloe, Kylie, Kendall. It was originally supposed to be the Kardashian-Jenners vs. Paris Hilton and her family, but the Hiltons backed out.

On "Ellen" yesterday, Steve Harvey said Kanye was psyched to take their place, because he LOVES THE FEUD, and he turned out to be an ALL-STAR.

Steve said, quote, "Kanye was the best 'Family Feud' celebrity panelist we’ve ever had on the show . . . His people said, 'Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled.'"

Unfortunately, Kim wasn't quite at her husband's level. Steve says she, quote, "didn't know nothing."



**DC is having a hard time getting a "cinematic universe" off the ground. But one thing they're reasonably confident in is the drawing power of MARGOT ROBBIE's Harley Quinn.

That's why they have her as the focus of TWO upcoming movies, and both are expected to start filming sometime this year. The first one is obviously "Suicide Squad 2".

The second is a movie called "Birds of Prey", based on a comic about FEMALE superheroes. And this one's going the "Wonder Woman" route by having a female director, which Margot reportedly campaigned for.​