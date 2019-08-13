96 Second News: 'Friends' Coming To Theaters For Anniversary; Olive Garden Pasta Passes Are Back

**For the past five years, Olive Garden has been running a promotion once a year where they sell the "Never Ending Pasta Pass" . . . you pay $100 and get unlimited pasta, salad, and breadsticks for nine weeks.

Well this year, they're raising the stakes: On Thursday at 2:00 P.M. Eastern, Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Passes go on sale at PastaPass.com. There will be 24,000 of them available for $100. But that's not all they'll be selling.

The first 50 people who buy one will get the option to upgrade for another $400 to a LIFETIME pasta pass. That's right: For $500 total, you can use it to eat at Olive Garden for the rest of your life and according to the terms and conditions, it, quote, "expires upon death."

But if you want one of the passes, you'll have to be FAST . . . the Pasta Passes usually sell out in a matter of seconds, and that's without this special bonus offer for the first buyers.

ENDLESS PASTA PLEASE!

**A Houston-area dad thought his dream came true when his sons KB and Chris surprised him with tickets to see Janet Jackson in Las Vegas, but that was just the beginning.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the video of Keith B. Strawder, Sr. of Humble receiving tickets on Father’s Day for a Jackson show went viral in June on Twitter.

Keith, Sr. is 54 years old and has loved Jackson for years.

The video was viewed more than 120,000 times on Twitter and it caught the attention of a member of Jackson's team, who reached out about a surprise meeting.

The Strawder family went to see Janet’s show in Vegas last Saturday, and dad got the surprise of his life after the show when he got to MEET Janet in person.

The video of Keith, Sr. meeting Jackson also went viral, this time gaining almost 5 million views. Jackson herself retweeted it Monday morning.

**"Friends" premiered on September 22nd, 1994. That means it'll be 25 years old next month. That also means there's a celebration happening. And it's happening in MOVIE THEATERS.

More than a thousand theaters are hosting "Friends 25th: The One with the Anniversary" . . . featuring 12 fan-favorite episodes, plus bonus content like interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

It's happening over three nights: September 23rd, September 28th, and October 2nd.

A list of participating theaters will be announced Friday at FathomEvents.com.

FATHOM EVENTS

**There are a lot of condiments that some people put IN the refrigerator, and some people leave out...

Well CARDI B recently Tweeted, quote, "People who put their ketchup in the fridge are not to be trusted."

Multiple people have pointed out that a Heinz bottle of ketchup says, quote, "For best results, refrigerate after opening."

The debate has continued for DAYS. Just last night, Cardi B was Tweeting, quote, "How [come you all> was coming at me all crazy for eating eggs with ketchup but ya eat omelette with tomatoes?"

If you care, she also hates cold pancake syrup, hot sauce, and she doesn't like mayonnaise at all.

You do YOU, Cardi. ;-)

People who put their ketchup in the fridge are not to be trusted . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 9, 2019

**Having you car get broken into STINKS, and usually the theif makes off with some stupid stuff of yours that is probably less than the cost to fix your car.

Well, ALEX RODRIGUEZ is going through that now, after someone broke into his rental car in San Francisco while he was eating dinner at a restaurant.

However, since this is A-Rod, they didn't just get away with a Kindle, a phone charger, a bag of chips, and $10 in loose change.

Their haul was worth HALF A MILLION DOLLARS. According to the "San Francisco Chronicle", they took: "A camera, a laptop, miscellaneous jewelry, and a bag."

It's unclear what was in the bag . . . but judging by the rest of the stuff it must have been something GOOD. Or, maybe $495,000 in cash.

**Starting Monday, Chick-fil-A is launching its version of a favorite food classic as a side dish option...

Macaroni and cheese will be available with any lunch or dinner, including kids meals or just by itself.

The new mac and cheese is the first permanent side to be added to the menu since 2016.

Chick-Fil-A says its mac and cheese includes a special blend of cheddar, Parmesan and Romano. The mac and cheese will be made fresh in restaurants every day.

ABC 13

**New Dating Term: "Dogfishing" Is When Someone Poses for Dating Profile Pics with a Dog That's Not Theirs

Posing with a dog in your Tinder pictures is probably a smart way to get more people interested in you. But is it FALSE ADVERTISING?

Here's a new dating term for you: DOGFISHING. That's when someone poses for their dating profile pics with a dog or other pet that's not theirs.

And there's an online dating coach in D.C. who says you shouldn't do it . . . even if it gets you more matches. Quote, "It's just odd when you're using someone else's dog online, and it seems like you're trying too hard."

WASHINGTON POST

**Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) are considering having their second wedding this fall and keeping the ceremony intimate.

A source told Us Weekly, “Justin and Hailey still don’t have a wedding date but they are starting to look at fall dates. … It will be very small.”

Justin and Hailey first tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. And by this January, they were already contemplating a second wedding celebration, according to an insider. In June, a source told Us that the couple might schedule their second wedding for this September to coincide with the first anniversary of their nuptials.

US WEEKLY

**Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin Donuts) is proving it's never too early for pumpkin spice.

The coffee and donut chain released its new fall lineup, featuring favorites like pumpkin-flavored coffees, donuts and muffins.

Dunkin' also unveiled new seasonal treats like apple cider donuts and munchkins and the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte.

The fall-inspired array of goodies officially launch August 21st.

But eight restaurants across the United States are celebrating one week early. They are rebranding from Dunkin' to Pumpkin' and will serve free pumpkin-flavored coffees on Wednesday, August 14th.

Dunkin' hasn't revealed the participating locations just yet, but the first letters of seven of the cities spell out P-U-M-P-K-I-N.

ABC 13

**It's not always easy to pull your kids away from their phones and tablets.

A new survey says nearly a quarter of parents bribe their children with money. A survey from Halifax says 23% of parents with children ages 8 to 15 give them cash to turn off their screens.

The survey also finds parents use money to get their kids to go to bed, do homework and chores.