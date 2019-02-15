96 Second News: 'Frozen 2' Trailer Broke Record In First 24 Hours; Kanye's Gift To Kim For Valentine's Day

**"Frozen" was a MASSIVE success in 2013 . . . and if THIS is any indication, "Frozen 2" will be just as HUGE. The new teaser was watched 116.4 million times in its first 24 hours, which is a new record for an animated movie.

"Incredibles 2" was the previous record-holder with 113.6 million views in its first day, and that DID translate to the box office. It had the best domestic debut ever for an animated movie, making $182.6 million in Week One.

"Frozen 2" hits theaters on November 22nd. By the way, "Avengers: Endgame" set the overall record back in December. Its trailer was viewed 289 million times on one day.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

Video of Frozen 2 | Official Teaser Trailer

**According to KHOU, there are multiple reports that Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are engaged after dating for three years.

A spokesperson for the couple has not formally confirmed the news, but Katy herself seemed to hint at it with a ring-focused Instagram post captioned "full bloom" early Friday.

The engagement reportedly happened at a party on Valentine's Day.

The Daily Mail reports images are circulating from a Facebook account that belongs to Katy's mother.

full bloom A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 15, 2019 at 2:07am PST

**For Valentine's Day yesterday, Kanye West gave his wife KIM KARDASHIAN the gift of KENNY G.

You're thinking what, like a Kenny G CD? Tickets to a Kenny G show? Maybe a Facetime with Kenny G? Nope, he literally GAVE HER KENNY G.

Kim walked into her empty living room to find the floor covered with single roses, each in their own vase, and the real, live Kenny G pumping out those sweet, soft jazz melodies of his.

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day ------ pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

**Have you ever woken up hanging halfway off the bed because somehow your significant other managed to shift themselves across two-thirds of the damn thing during the night? Then this is for you.

Ford just invented a bed that stops one person from hogging too much space. The bed has sensors in it that detect where both people are sleeping.

And if one person crosses the 50% mark, the mattress gently moves on a conveyer belt to give the other person more space back on their side.

Unfortunately, they just made the bed as part of a promotion for the lane assist feature in their cars. But maybe if enough people DEMAND this from a bed, it can become a real thing.

MASHABLE

**If you got engaged for Valentine's Day, congrats! The Knot just released its annual "Real Weddings Study," which found the average wedding in America last year cost a whopping $33,931. That's $600 more than 2017, but down about $1,400 from two years ago.

Manhattan was by far the most expensive place to get married . . . at just under $97,000 on average. Long Island is next at $66,409, then Chicago at about $60,000. At the other end of the spectrum, it only cost $16,366 to get married in Idaho.

Here's a breakdown of costs, and what the average couple spent last year . . .

The average wedding dress was $1,631 compared to just $283 for the groom's outfit. The wedding photographer, about $2,700 . . . wedding band, $4,247 . . . DJ, $1,292 . . . flowers, $2,411 . . . liquor, $2,564 . . . food, $70 per guest . . .

The average bridesmaid's dress cost $142 . . . wedding cake, $528 . . . rehearsal dinner, $1,297 . . . and the average reception venue was an insane $15,439.

PRNEWSWIRE

**Unfortunately, ALFONSO RIBEIRO from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" has NOT been in a dancing mood . . . because the U.S. Copyright Office rejected his attempt to own 'The Carlton Dance.'

A registration specialist said it was denied because the moves are a "simple dance routine." Quote, "The dancer sways their hips as they step from side to side, while swinging their arms in an exaggerated manner . . .

"In the second dance step, the dancer takes two steps to each side while opening and closing their legs and their arms in unison.

"In the final step, the dancer's feet are still and they lower one hand from above their head to the middle of their chest while fluttering their fingers. The combination of these three dance steps is a simple routine that is not registrable as a choreographic work."

Alfonso was trying to lay a claim to the Carlton Dance because he's suing the creators of the games "Fortnite" and "NBA 2K"for using it without his permission.

For what it's worth, Alfonso didn't attempt to copyright the dance before now, and he's also said it was inspired by Courteney Cox's dancing in Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark" video and an Eddie Murphy comedy routine.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**Current ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood actually left a charity event early on Wednesday night, because while he was taking pictures with people, somebody got a little HANDSY.

He said, quote, "I was grabbed and touched inappropriately while people were throwing cameras in my face."

"I am the type of person who would have stood in line for hours to make sure anyone who supported the event got a picture, but once that happened I had to do what was best for me as a human being.”

He added, quote, "I didn't sign up to be a piece of meat or a zoo animal."

The event was for Colton's own charity, which benefits people with cystic fibrosis.

PEOPLE

**New in Theaters:

1. "Happy Death Day 2U" (PG-13)

Jessica Rothe returns as sorority murder victim Tree Gelbman. She was killed 11 times in the first movie before finally getting the day to stop repeating itself by catching her killer. The sequel is more of a sci-fi movie than a horror thriller.

In this one, she finds out it was Carter's roommate that caused the original time loop. And now they're stuck in a new time loop with a different killer . . . and in a parallel universe where her mom's still alive.

2. "Isn't It Romantic" (PG-13)

Rebel Wilson is a cynical architect who hates romantic comedies. But after she's mugged on the subway, she wakes up to find herself in a bizarre clichéd parody of one. Liam Hemsworth is a client who suddenly takes an interest in her. And Adam Devine is her best friend, who gets caught up in his own romance with Priyanka Chopra.

**BRAD PITT is working on a CHRIS CORNELL movie . . . but unfortunately, he WON'T be playing Chris himself.

Instead, Chris is playing Chris. It's a documentary, and Brad is producing it.

There's no comment from Chris' estate, but it's probably an authorized biography. Brad was at the benefit concert put on by Chris' family and friends last month, so it's hard to imagine him doing something against their wishes.

VARIETY

**You've heard about the Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon . . . but what about the Six Shows of Netflix? It doesn't have the same ring to it, but supposedly, it's a real thing.

Netflix claims to have done some research, and they say that every single one of its members is likely to share SIX SHOWS in common with any other member anywhere in the world.

This includes all content . . . movies, series, stand-up specials, music specials, and documentaries.

Some of the most likely candidates include "Black Mirror", "Bird Box", "Stranger Things", the hugely popular holiday movie "The Christmas Chronicles", and a Spanish-language show called "La Casa De Papel".

FORBES

**Nickelodeon has confirmed a ton of new projects, including a revival of "All That", the sketch comedy show that helped launch the careers of Kenan Thompson, Nick Cannon, and Amanda Bynes. Kenan is an executive producer on the new one.

They're reviving Fox's "Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?", with John Cena replacing Jeff Foxworthy as the host.

They're also working on some possible "SpongeBob SquarePants" spin-offs, as well as a new show based on the recent"Paddington" movies . . . and one based on characters from Lego City.

All these projects are fairly early in development, so there aren't many details.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER