96 Second News: A Full List Of MTV Award Winners; Katy Perry's Surprise Cameo In Taylor Swift's Music Video

**The "MTV Movie & TV Awards" aired last night, and "Avengers: Endgame" won the most awards, with three. It got Best Movie, while ROBERT DOWNEY JR. and JOSH BROLIN got Best Hero and Best Villain, respectively.

"A Star Is Born" got two trophies: Best Performance in a Movie for LADY GAGA, and Best Musical Moment for "Shallow".

"Game of Thrones" got Best Show, but ELIZABETH MOSS from "The Handmaid's Tale" got Best Performance in a Show.

SANDRA BULLOCK won Best Frightened Performance for "Bird Box", and thanked Netflix for letting them make, quote, "an educational video on the horrors of parenting."

THE ROCK accepted the Generation Award with a speech about always being your authentic self. He added, quote, "It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice.

The full list of winners is HERE.

**When TAYLOR SWIFT hyped the celebrities in her star-studded "You Need to Calm Down" video, she kept one name under wraps . . . KATY PERRY.

The surprise was partially spoiled by a rumor of Katy’s cameo over the weekend.

At the end of the video, Taylor is dressed as French fries and she sees Katy wearing her hamburger costume from that fashion event last month.

They make eye-contact . . . slowly approach each other . . . and hug.

Taylor and Katy had beef for YEARS before making up last year, when Katy sent her a LITERAL olive branch.

Video of Taylor Swift - You Need To Calm Down

**This Friday is officially the first day of summer, so Wallet Hub just released its annual list of the best and worst states to take a summer road trip.

They base it on 33 different metrics, like traffic . . . gas prices . . . number of attractions . . . quality of the roads . . . and the weather.

The top ten states to take a summer road trip in 2019 are: North Carolina . . . Wyoming . . . Minnesota . . . Virginia . . . Texas . . . New York . . . Louisiana . . . Oregon . . . Utah . . . and Wisconsin.

Rhode Island finished dead last again. Because does driving through a state that's 37 miles wide even COUNT as a "road trip"? The ten worst road trip states this year are: Rhode Island . . . Delaware . . . Connecticut . . . Hawaii . . . Arkansas . . . Indiana . . . Kansas . . . Mississippi . . . Alabama . . . and Montana.

WALLETHUB

**Season six of Bachelor in Paradise is coming!

Yesterday on Good Morning America, ABC revealed several of the Bachelor and Bachelorette castoffs who will get another chance at finding love this summer in Mexico. Among those heading south for some summer loving are John Paul Jones, a fan-favorite cast-off from Hannah Brown's current season of The Bachelorette, and Demi Burnett, from Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.

Another of Hannah's former suitors, Cam Ayala, will also travel to Mexico. He'll be joined Bibiana Julian, who was on last season of BiP after appearing on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, as well as Bachelor Winter Games. Blake Horstmann and Clay Harbor from Becca Kufrin's season and Tayshia Adams from Colton's season will also head to paradise this summer.

Additional cast members who were revealed were Caelynn Miller-Keyes (Colton's season), Wills Reid (Becca's season), Sydney Lotuaco (Colton's season), Annaliese Puccini (Arie's season), Chris Bukowksi (Emily Maynard's season), Kevin Fortenberry (Hannah's season), Onyeka Ehie (Colton's season) and Nicole Lopez-Alvar (Colton's season). Katie Morton (Colton's season), Derek Peth (JoJo Fletcher's season), Adrianne Jane (Colton's season) and Hannah Godwin (Colton's season) will also be appearing on the series.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

**Domino's Pizza is saying goodbye to the pizza delivery driver in Houston.

The company has announced a partnership with the company Nuro for driverless pizza delivery. Customers will order online, then use a code to unlock the pizza compartment when the vehicle arrives. Delivery is expected to start at select Houston locations later this year.

Nuro launched driverless grocery delivery with Kroger in southwest Houston this year.

The Nuro vehicles on the road have humans inside right now, but the next generation used by Domino's is expected to deliver without any human assistance.

ABC 13

**Air conditioning, a pool and maybe a cold beverage are great ways Houstonians deal with the summer heat. So, it's no surprise that the Houston Zoo's animals do the exact same thing.

You may have wondered how the animals at the zoo stay cool in this Houston heat? Well, some animals like elephants and sea lions, stay cool by swimming in their pools.

The zoo staff also provides icy treats (like popsicles) and other enrichment to give the animals some more relief from the heat.

The animals also have access to their air-conditioned, indoor housing and have the option to be inside or outside throughout the day.

The more you know!

ABC 13

**A survey last week found America's favorite vegetable is broccoli. It wasn't even close. Now this adds to the controversy, because another new survey just came out where CORN and POTATOES tied for first…and broccoli is way down in 8th place.

For this one, people could pick more than one vegetable they like, and 91% said they love corn and potatoes, compared to 85% who enjoy broccoli.

The new survey also asked people which veggies they HATE the most. The ten most-hated vegetables are: Turnips . . . beets . . . radishes . . . Brussels sprouts . . . artichokes . . . eggplant . . . butternut squash . . . zucchini . . . mushrooms . . . and asparagus.

SWNS DIGITAL

**This certainly busts a lot of stereotypes: According to a new survey, MEN actually spend more time picturing their future wedding than women. The survey found that men are 8% more likely than women to think about what the wedding would look like when they're dating someone. And here are a few more results from the survey . . .

1. About seven out of 10 married people say they had a picture of their wedding in their head BEFORE they met their significant other.

2. The top things people imagine are the location . . . their dress or suit . . . the food and drink . . . photos . . . and who they're going to invite.

3. And the most common words people use to describe wedding planning are exciting . . . memorable . . . and stressful.

**There's a new bikini on sale that's designed to look like two HANDS are holding and covering your boobs. And the hands are connected with a sheer material, so unless someone gets pretty close, all they would see are the hands.

For what it's worth, the designer made the bikini hands look like women's hands with red painted nails. That's probably a better look than fake man hands.

Anyway, if you want this bikini, it's gonna cost you . . . it's on sale for $326.

THE SUN