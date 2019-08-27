96 Second News: A Full Recap Of Last Night's MTV VMA's

**Last night's "MTV Video Music Awards" were held in New Jersey . . . John Travolta's home state. So they brought him out to present Video of the Year with another New Jersey native, QUEEN LATIFAH.

He actually made a joke about his classic "Adele Dazeem" flub from the Oscars, when he handed Latifah the envelope and said, quote, "I shouldn't do this, because I'll just mispronounce [stuff] and [eff] [stuff] up." It was a funny joke, and it got a good laugh.

So Latifah announced the winner, which was "You Need to Calm Down" by TAYLOR SWIFT. And Taylor brought her LGBT squad from the video up onstage with her.

And it looks like Travolta accidentally tried to hand the trophy to a DRAG QUEEN by the name of Jade Jolie. To be fair, Jade does a pretty mean Taylor Swift . . . and even plays her in the video.

Here were some of the other big winners: Ariana Grande was Artist of the Year . . . Billie Eilish won Best New Artist . . . "Sucker" by the Jonas Brothers won Best Pop . . . and "Money" by Cardi B won Best Hip Hop. "Old Town Road" won Song of the Year, giving Lil Nas X his FIRST AWARD EVER. And MISSY ELLIOTT received the Video Vanguard Award . . . and proved that she deserved it by putting on the best performance of the night.

Speaking of performances, MILEY CYRUS crushed it with her new breakup anthem "Slide Away". SHAWN MENDES and CAMILA CABELLO did "Senorita" . . . and ended it by rubbing noses instead of kissing. Houston native Lizzo also gave a great performance of ‘Truth Hurts’ and ‘Good As Hell.’

**YouTube announced their 'Songs of the Summer,' which they determined by looking at video views between May 27th and August 23rd. And we'll give you ONE GUESS what the #1 spot went to... Here's the Top 5:

1. "Old Town Road", Lil Nas X

2. "Sunflower", Post Malone and Swae Lee

3. "No Guidance", Chris Brown, featuring Drake

4. "Bad Guy", Billie Eilish

5. "Señorita", Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

VARIETY

**It may not feel like fall yet, but fans of Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte are impatiently waiting for it...

Starting today, PSL lovers will finally be able to order the drink, but the pumpkin loving won't stop there. Starbucks has declared Tuesday the first day of fall. And to celebrate, there's going to be a new drink on the menu: the pumpkin cream cold brew.

It's cold brew and vanilla, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

Of course, Starbucks is hoping the pumpkin craze pays off: It already makes nearly half a billion dollars a year selling pumpkin spice lattes. Other fall favorites will be back on the menu Tuesday as well.

ABC 13

**Yesterday we told you that Scarlett Johansson topped ‘Forbes’ list of highest paid actresses, and today "Forbes" released its list of the Highest-Paid Women in Music. Any guesses on who came out on top?

Taylor Swift. She made $185 million over the past year, more than TWICE her nearest competitor, BEYONCÉ . . . who "only" made $81 million. Rounding out the Top 5 are RIHANNA, KATY PERRY, and PINK. Here's the Top 10 . . .

1. Taylor Swift, $185 million

2. Beyoncé, $81 million

3. Rihanna, $62 million

4. Katy Perry, $57.5 million

5. Pink, $57 million

6. Ariana Grande, $48 million

7. Jennifer Lopez, $43 million

8. Lady Gaga, $39.5 million

9. Celine Dion, $37.5 million

10. Shakira, $35 million

FORBES

**EDDIE MURPHY will host "Saturday Night Live" this season . . . for the first time in 35 years. Eddie only hosted once, back in 1984, several months after he left the show. He never went back until the 40th anniversary show in 2015.

Eddie is one of five hosts announced yesterday. Woody Harrelson kicks off the season on September 28th, with musical guest Billie Eilish. On October 5th it's British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge with Taylor Swift.

David Harbour from "Stranger Things" will host on October 12th, with Camila Cabello. Then Kristen Stewart hosts on November 2nd, and Eddie makes his return on December 21st. There's no word yet on their musical guests.

PEOPLE

**WalletHub.com just ranked all 50 states from the hardest working to the . . . well, we don't want to say "laziest," so we'll just say least-hard working.

The rankings are based on 10 categories including average work hours, employment rate, unused vacation days, commute times, people with multiple jobs, and average amounts of leisure time.

Based on that, the 10 hardest working states are: North Dakota . . . Alaska . . . South Dakota . . . Texas . . . Nebraska . . . Hawaii . . . Wyoming . . . Colorado . . . Virginia . . . and Maryland.

And the 10 least-hard working states are: West Virginia . . . Rhode Island . . . New Mexico . . . Michigan . . . Ohio . . . Oregon . . . Connecticut . . . New York . . . Illinois . . . and Pennsylvania.

WALLETHUB

**The Kardashians are a pretty tight family, but that doesn't mean they don't have favorites.

KIM was interviewed by her husband KANYE WEST for "Vogue Arabia" and he asked her to name her favorite sister. And she had an answer, more or less.

She said, quote, "It changes, just like friends or relationships go in and out. I think this year has been a really strong Kim and Khloe year.

"I'm obviously so close with Kendall and Kylie too but I've spent so much more time on this earth with Kourtney and Khloe . . . we have more history . . . Kourtney and I will always be really close, but this year, Khloe and I really bonded."

E! ONLINE

**When "Blue's Clues" returns to Nickelodeon this fall, new host JOSH DELA CRUZ will have some extra help solving his first riddle. STEVE BURNS. . . a.k.a. "Steve" . . . and DONOVAN PATTON . . . a.k.a. "Joe" . . . are on hand to help out.

The original "Blue's Clues" aired from 1996 to 2006. Steve hosted from '96 to 2002, and Joe took over from '02 to '06. The new version premieres on November 11th.

According to Nickelodeon, “a remake of the groundbreaking, curriculum-driven interactive series ‘Blue’s Clues,’ ‘Blue’s Clues & You!’ follows Blue as she invites viewers to join her and Josh on a clue-led adventure and solve a puzzle in each episode. With each signature paw print, Blue identifies clues in her animated world that propel the story and inspire the audience to interact with the characters.”

THE WRAP

**Move over, pumpkin spice...Blue Bell is bringing in a serious cool front with the release of its new flavor.



According to a tweet from the company, “Caramel and cookies and ice cream, oh my! Our new Salted Caramel Cookie arrives in stores beginning today. Salted Caramel Cookie is a rich, creamy caramel ice cream loaded w/vanilla crème filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl. Available in the half gallon and pint sizes.”

The flavor is a blend of caramel ice cream loaded with vanilla creme-filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl. It will be available for a limited time only.

ABC 13