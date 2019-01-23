96 Second News: Gallery Furniture Customers Can Win Big For Super Bowl; Texas NOT The Worst State To Drive In

**Gallery Furniture and Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale are offering Texans a huge deal for the upcoming Super Bowl LIII.



Mattress Mack says customers could also win big if the Los Angeles Rams take home the victory against the New England Patriots in Atlanta on Feb. 3.



Customers will receive 50 percent of their purchase price back in cash or 100 percent back in Gallery Furniture in-store credit if the Rams win.



The deal is available at any of Gallery Furniture's three locations or online. Customers must purchase $5,000 or more worth of furniture, or Tempur-Pedic sleep sets. The company says purchases can be made until Sunday, Feb. 3 at 4 p.m.



"The Big Game is a great opportunity for Houstonians to fill their homes with beautiful new furniture and mattresses," Mattress Mack says. "We never know how the game is going to turn out - but we do know we are blessed to be in a position to make this offer available for our community."

**As UNJUST as the ending of the NFC Championship game was, I think we all know there's not going to be a do-over.

The L.A. Rams are going to the Super Bowl, but the people of New Orleans aren't giving up without a fight. Someone started a petition on Change.org to make the Saints and the Rams replay the game this Sunday.

They have a goal of a million signatures, and as of last night, they had more than 680,000.

Meanwhile, a Louisiana lawyer who calls himself "The Strong Arm of the Law" has filed a civil lawsuit against the NFL. And a businessman from the state put up billboards saying, "Saints Got Robbed" and "NFL Bleaux It" in Atlanta, where the Super Bowl is taking place.

**Wallet Hub puts out a list each year on the best and worst states to drive in. They look at 30 different factors that affect your drive . . . things like road conditions, gas prices, and traffic.

Most of the states in the Top 10 this year are the same as last year. But there were a few shifts.

Texas dropped from first to fifth . . . Illinois jumped from tenth up into second place . . . and Oregon took the TOP spot, even though it was sixth last year.

The Top 10 states for driving in 2019 are Oregon, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Arkansas, Nebraska, and Ohio.

The ten WORST states for driving are also pretty close to last year's list: Hawaii ranked last again, followed by Alaska, Washington, California, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Wyoming, New Jersey, and Maryland.

**The Trendy New Hairstyle Is . . . Troll Doll Hair?

Apparently, the trendy new men's hairstyle is . . . TROLL DOLL HAIR.

"Esquire" says that a bunch of the male models in a fashion show in Paris had their hair swirled up and waxed into a point, just like troll dolls . . . and now it's a thing.

**"Black Panther" is the First Superhero Movie Up for Best Picture

The Academy announced the Oscar nominees yesterday. The Netflix black-and-white, Spanish language movie "Roma", and the 18th Century period piece "The Favourite" were tied for the most with 10 nominations each.

Both are nominated for Best Picture, so "Roma" gives Netflix its first-ever Best Picture nomination. "A Star Is Born" and the Christian Bale movie "Vice" about Dick Cheney were also dominant. Both were nominated eight times, and "Black Panther" got seven.

Those three were also nominated for Best Picture . . . and "Black Panther" has become the FIRST superhero movie to ever be nominated in the category.

"The 91st Academy Awards" will air February 24th on ABC.

**Who needs the Super Bowl? The REAL action on Sunday, February 3rd will be over on TLC, where they're running a SIX-HOUR MARATHON of "Dr. Pimple Popper"!

If you've never seen it, it's a reality show starring expert blackhead remover Dr. Sandra Lee.

"The Poppy Bowl" will run from 5:00 to 11:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

It includes six previously-aired "fan-favorite" episodes, plus new, never-before-seen footage. The new stuff includes, quote, "POP-up factoids and untold behind-the-scenes stories" . . . plus updates on some of the doctor's most memorable patients

**New studies suggest sniffing indulgent foods like pizza and cookies for approximately two minutes leads to better personal food choices.



The series of experiments were done in grocery stores and several school cafeterias.

When the smell of the junk food was pumped into the room, the number of people who decided to purchase it dropped in half.



Researchers believe the smell of the food was enough to push through initial cravings.

