96 Second News: Game Of Thrones Has Come To An End; Ariana Grande Visits NASA While In Houston

**It was ‘Game of Thrones’ mania over the weekend leading up to the series finale last night, so here's some SPOILER-FREE notes for you.

Emilia Clarke wrote a nice tribute to her character Daenerys Targaryen on Instagram. Among other things, she said, quote, "This woman has taken up the whole of my heart.

Sophie Turner also wrote a tribute for her character, Sansa Stark. Quote, "Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13.

The petition asking that Season Eight of "Game of Thrones" be re-done "with competent writers" has surpassed 1 MILLION signatures. And last we checked, it was up over 1.1 MILLION.

"Game of Thrones" has won 47 Emmys so far, more than any other drama in history.

**Ariana Grande visited the Johnson Space Center on Saturday.



Grande posted video of her in a space suit and at Mission Control to her Instagram story. She thanked NASA for the "coolest day of my life."

Ari and her pals paid a visit to the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, taking to Instagram Story to share the experience. In her first video, Grande is seen wearing an astronaut suit as her friend plays her song "NASA" in the background.

"Thank you for the coolest day of my life @nasa," Grande wrote on the clip. "My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened but I can’t wait to share more. What a special day and experience. Thank you so so so so much for your generosity and for showing my friends n I around."

**Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are headed to the altar.

The pair have gotten engaged after two years of dating, the actress' rep confirmed to ET on Sunday, adding, "No date has been set for the nuptials."

The news comes one day after the Saturday Night Live season 44 finale, which saw Jost anchor his final "Weekend Update" segment of the season, with no mention of the personal news.

Johansson, 34, has been married twice before -- first to Ryan Reynolds before their divorce in 2010, and then to French journalist and advertising exec Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares a 5-year-old daughter, Rose. The couple later divorced in mid-2017 after separating a year earlier.

Meanwhile, this will be the first marriage for Jost, 36, who sparked a romantic relationship with Johansson -- a recurring SNL guest host -- in May 2017.

**Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have revealed the name of their fourth child, a baby boy.

Kardashian announced her fourth child’s name, Psalm West, via Twitter on Friday, May 17. She also shared a screenshot of a text message from the rapper that included a picture of the infant sleeping in his bassinet. “Beautiful Mother’s Day With the arrival of our fourth child,” Kanye, 41, wrote. “We are blessed beyond measure We have everything we need.”

Psalm was born via surrogate on May 9, 2019. He joined older siblings North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 16 months.

https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-moms/news/kim-kardashian-kanye-west...

**Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance at a party during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival festivities in the south of France on Friday, and she stepped out onto the stage wearing a black, sparkly, curve-hugging gown and opened her set with "Emotions."

However, in true Carey style, the chanteuse took a moment midway through her flawless performance to get a touch-up from her trusty glam squad.

As her team powders her nose, fixes her hair and shines her Chopard diamond, Mimi says in video captured by Variety journalist Marc Malkin, "Dust them off please, waiter. Thank you."

She then gets fanned by one of the assistants and adds, "I appreciate you, thank you my darlings."

https://www.etonline.com/mariah-carey-gets-a-glam-touch-up-in-the-middle...

**After nearly 20 years on the air, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is coming to an end.

The game show, hosted by Chris Harrison, has been canceled, according to multiple reports. The show's ending comes after it aired nearly 3,000 episodes.

"After a successful 17-year run, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will not return in national syndication for the 2019-20 season," a show spokesperson told Variety, who was first to report the news.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire premiered on ABC in 1999, with Regis Philbin as host.

And that’s their "final answer."

https://www.etonline.com/who-wants-to-be-a-millionaire-canceled-after-ne...

**ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER was in South Africa on Saturday for an event called the Arnold Classic Africa, where a bunch of kids compete in different sporting events, and he was talking to some fans in the crowd when a crazed lunatic ran up from behind, and DROP-KICKED him in the BACK.

The good news is Arnold was NOT seriously hurt. We've seen two different angles of it, and he didn't even fall down. Arnold said afterward that he thought someone just bumped into him at first, and didn't realize how hard the guy kicked him until he saw the footage.

He posted an update on Twitter yesterday and said he's not planning to press charges. Adding that he'd rather focus on all the great athletes at the event, but it sounds like the guy could face charges anyway.

https://www.tmz.com/2019/05/18/arnold-schwarzenegger-attacked-south-afri...

**"Avengers: Endgame" spent three weeks at #1, but its reign is over. For now at least. "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" made $57 million in its first week, which was enough to take over the top spot.

"Endgame" still raked in $29.4 million . . . and is now the second-highest grossing movie of all time, domestically and worldwide. Worldwide, "Endgame" has made a total of $2.614 billion. That's second behind "Avatar", which made $2.788 billion globally. Here's this weekend's top 5:

1. NEW: "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum", $57 million

2. "Avengers: Endgame", $29.4 million. Up to $770.8 million in its 4th week.

3. "Detective Pikachu", $24.8 million. Up to $94 million in its 2nd week.

4. NEW: "A Dog's Journey", $8 million

5. "The Hustle", $6.1 million. Up to $23.1 million in its 2nd week.

**Last night, the 2019 finale of American Idol aired live, from coast to coast, with the winner results airing during, as well as at the end of the show. Going into the finale, the top 3 finalists were Madison VanDenburg, Laine Hardy, and Alejandro Aranda. In the midst of the performances, based on America’s real-time votes, one of the contestants was eliminated, leaving two standing.

Lionel Richie kicked off the finale by performing his classic “Dancing on the Ceiling”, then the show went down memory lane, with a video package showcasing each of the contestants’ journeys throughout the season.

After a few performances, it was time for the third place reveal … The contestant being sent home in third place was … Madison VanDenburg. So, it was now down to Alejandro Aranda and Laine Hardy for the top 2...

And, the American Idol‘s 2019 winner is … Laine Hardy.