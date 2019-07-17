96 Second News: 'Game Of Thrones' Lead Emmy Nominations; JJ Watt Post Hilarious 'Old Face' Selfie

**The popular selfie app FaceApp recently added a new filter, which allows anyone and everyone to look decades older in their photos. Naturally, the filter caught fire in no time, with celebs and fans alike sharing images of what they might look like in their twilight years.

One of the first stars to share a photo of themselves looking ready to retire was Drake. The Jonas Brothers also shared a photo of themselves using the filter, as well as many others. Sam Smith, Kevin Hart, and even JJ Watt got in on the fun…who’s picture looks actually very good, and very real.

That’s face looks like it would be pretty accurate after 8 years in office -- https://t.co/pp4DV9WAbK — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 17, 2019

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

**The nominees for this year's Primetime Emmy Awards are out . . . and "Game of Thrones" leads the way with 32 nods, which sets a new record for most nominations in one year. "NYPD Blue" set the previous record of 26 in 1994.

"Game of Thrones" also extended its record number of nominations overall for a scripted series. It's now picked up 161 total. "Saturday Night Live" has the most nominations of ANY show, with 270.

Back to this year, Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is a distant second to "Game of Thrones" with 20, followed by HBO's "Chernobyl" with 19, and "Saturday Night Live" with 18.

"Game of Thrones" also helped HBO regain the top spot for the most-nominated network, with 137. Netflix was second, with 117.

As for "snubs," former Emmy favorite "The Big Bang Theory", only got three nominations, and nothing in the major categories.

Fox will air "The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards" live on September 22nd. There's no word on a host yet.

FULL LIST

**Believe it or not, you can already order your Halloween stuff from Target.

And it's not just last year's stuff that they've still got sitting in a warehouse, either . . . a lot of it is new stuff for Halloween 2019 that's listed with a release date of August 22nd.

Target isn't the only one who's already in Halloween mode. Yesterday, the website HalloweenCostumes.com released the results of their 2019 "Halloween in America" survey.

They found 34% of adults think kids should start trick-or-treating alone at age 11 . . . one in seven would wear a sexy Halloween costume to a work event . . . and one in three will dress their pet in a costume.

DELISH

**"Time" magazine came out with its annual list of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet.

Here are some of the other familiar names on the list. They weren't ranked in any particular order:

1. "Old Town Road" rapper Lil Nas X

2. Korean boy band BTS

3. Ariana Grande

4. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

5. Cardi B

6. Chris Godfrey . . . the guy who made a picture of an egg the most-liked post on Instagram.

7. JoJo Siwa . . . one of the breakout stars of the reality show "Dance Moms".

8. Jameela Jamil, from the NBC comedy "The Good Place".

9. Jada Pinkett Smith . . . for her Facebook show "Red Table Talk".

TIME

**New Jersey-based chain Villa Italian Kitchen just announced that it's ditching the cheese and the sauce and selling "Just The Crusts."

They call it "everyone's favorite part of the pizza." They say they are huge fans of pizza crust so why not just skip to what they say is the best part?

Some on social media are saying this is absolute madness. One person writes, "I toss out the crust for the birds to eat. Others say their dream just came true.

This is the same company that made custom bouquets and boutonnieres out of pepperoni pizza. They also became insta-famous for their gender reveal lasagna, stuffed with cheese that has been dyed either pink or blue.

ABC 13

**Don't ask LEONARDO DICAPRIO if Jack could have fit on that door with Rose at the end of "Titanic", because he doesn't want to talk about it.

It came up during a cast interview for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", and even co-star BRAD PITT got into the action, saying, quote, "Could you have squeezed in there? You could have, couldn't you?" And Leo gave him a quick "No comment."

Then MARGOT ROBBIE asked him if he brought up the idea of making the door smaller while they were filming . . . and he replied, quote, "Like I said, I have no comment."

**"Thor 4" is in the works, and it'll be written and directed by Taika Waititi . . . the same guy who did "Thor: Ragnarok". Which is fantastic news, because that movie was AMAZING.

But it's bad news for fans of Japanese movies. Because Waititi was supposed to make a live-action version of "Akira" . . . and now that's on hold indefinitely.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**HARRY STYLES is in talks to play Prince Eric in the live-action "Little Mermaid" remake.

Ironically, Eric does NO SINGING in the original movie. But they gave him some songs when it was adapted for Broadway, and he'll sing in the remake, too. So Harry's vocal talents will not be wasted . . . provided he gets the part.

Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall, is in the middle of casting, recently finding its Ariel with R&B singer Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are also in talks to be part of Disney’s world.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**We just hit the halfway point in 2019. So let's check in on how those New Year's resolutions are going: A new survey asked over 2,500 Americans if they're still sticking to their resolution. And nearly two-thirds said they didn't make one.

8% claimed they've COMPLETELY stuck to their resolution. And another 15% said they "mostly have." So if you combine those, that's a 23% success rate.

7% of people who made a resolution said they've mostly abandoned it . . . 5% said they haven't stuck to it at all . . . and men were more than twice as likely to claim they've completely stuck to their resolution