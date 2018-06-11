96 Second News: 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel Series Coming; Vince Vaughn Arrested For DUI

**Vince Vaughn was arrested for driving under the influence in California in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 10, the Manhattan Beach Police confirmed to Us Weekly.

The Wedding Crashers actor, 48, was taken into custody at 1 a.m. PT in Manhattan Beach, California, and was charged with DWI and resisting, delaying or obstructing officers. He was released on $5,000 bail and has a court date set for September 10.

According to police, his passenger, whose identity has not yet been released, was also arrested and charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing officers. The pair were stopped at a checkpoint in Hermosa Beach. TMZ was first to report the actor’s arrest.

Actor Vince Vaughn arrested in Southern California for suspected DUI, authorities say. https://t.co/AUldCenHu5 pic.twitter.com/BHTTLzuGeJ — ABC News (@ABC) June 11, 2018

**Today Sonic will introduce a pickle-flavored version of its summer staple in 3,500 locations around the country. Aptly dubbed the Pickle Juice Slush, the bright-green drink will be available for a limited time.



"Quite simply, pickle juice is fun," Scott Uehlein, the restaurant's vice president of product innovation and development, told ABC when the drink was first announced. "Nothing says summer like a SONIC slush and only SONIC can bring a completely on-trend beverage flavor."



As strange as the drink may sound, it impressed early reviewers who tried the drink at Sonic's Oklahoma headquarters. "Sweet and tangy, the bright brine compensates for the over-savoriness you might have been worried about. You won't understand why, but you'll keep going back for more sips, likely until it's all gone," wrote Food and Wine magazine's Maria Yagoda, who added that she found the drink a tad too sugary for her liking.

Calling all pickle lovers! The Pickle Juice Slush is coming this Monday, June 11th! Get your tastebuds ready for pickle juice deliciousness ------ — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) June 8, 2018

**Beyoncé and Jay-Z kicked off the European leg of their On the Run II tour this week, and fans are freaking out over nude photos of the pair that are featured in the tour book being sold at the shows.

The couple posed for some steamy photos in bed together. In one snap, the “All Night” singer, 36, is reading a newspaper while wearing nothing but a thong, while her shirtless husband smokes a cigar next to her. In the second pic, the rapper, 48, is lovingly cradling his naked wife in his arms. The Grammy winner positioned herself in a way that kept most of her body covered for the photo. Another photo in the tour book shows Beyoncé flashing her bare booty on the beach.

The second installment of their joint tour kicked off on Wednesday, June 6, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The couple made their grand entrance to the stage together in an elevator, making a reference to Jay’s physical fight with Beyonce’s sister, Solange Knowles, after the 2014 Met Gala.

**Vegetarians will soon get an option of their own at Kentucky fried chicken, but there's a catch: you'll have to go to Britain to check it out.



KFC says it will begin testing a vegetarian alternative to chicken later this year in the U.K.



That alternative remains a mystery as the chain is saying the recipe is in its "very early stages."



KFC did not say if something similar will appear on its menus in the U.S.

**"Justify" led all the way to win the Belmont Stakes by 1 lengths and become horse racing's 13th Triple Crown champion and second in four years.



The chestnut colt is the second undefeated colt to sweep the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont, improving to 6-0 in a racing career that began on Feb. 18. Seattle Slew was unbeaten when he won the Triple Crown in 1977.



Sent off as the 4-5 favorite, Justify went to the lead out of the starting gate and led nine rivals around the track's sweeping turns on Saturday. He's the first Triple Crown winner to face that many rivals in the 1-mile Belmont.



Bob Baffert became the second trainer to win the Triple Crown twice. He did so with American Pharoah in 2015, ending a 37-year drought.



At 52, Mike Smith is the oldest jockey to win the Triple Crown.

**Just days after the birth of her new niece, Houston's own Hilary Duff took to Instagram to announce that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma were expecting their own little girl.

The actress posted a photo of herself and Koma standing side-by-side, with her wearing a fitted dress that showed off her baby bump and a caption that read, "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!"

Duff's caption was likely in reference to her previous photo post where she introduced her niece Lulu, who was born June 5 to sister Haylie Duff.

Fans on Duff's Instagram could not be more excited for the couple. 'Congratulations!! You are amazing!! Always been a fan since Lizzy McGuire days!!! Your so grounded and a great role model for girls" said one person.

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting 'a Little Princess' with Boyfriend Matthew Koma https://t.co/rgVmVRkixt — People (@people) June 8, 2018

**It's wedding season apparently, and here are some results from a new study on weddings:

1. 64% of people say the wedding planning process is stressful. The biggest source of stress is the budget . . . the second biggest is other people, like your mother or mother-in-law.

2. 50% of people say their spouse was involved, quote, "just the right amount" in planning. 20% say their spouse wasn't involved, but that was a GOOD thing.

3. Brides say it's three times more important for their dress to look good than for the flowers to look good . . . and they say getting their hair and makeup right is more important than their wedding vows.

4. The cities that have the most "bridezillas" are: New York . . . San Francisco . . . Detroit . . . Houston . . . and Tampa.

5. And one out of three brides in New York give their bridesmaids specific instructions on how TAN they should be for the wedding.

**"Ocean's 8" took the box office crown this weekend with an opening take of $41.5 million. And suck on THIS, men: That's a better opening than its three MALE-dominated predecessors, "Ocean's 11", "Ocean's 12" and "Ocean's 13".

Meanwhile, the horror flick "Hereditary" opened in fourth, with $13 million, and the action-thriller "Hotel Artemis" BOMBED . . . opening in 8th place with $3.2 million. Here's the Top 5:

1. NEW: "Ocean's 8", $41.5 million.

2. "Solo: A Star Wars Story", $15.2 million. Up to $176.1 million on its 3rd week.

3. "Deadpool 2", $13.7 million. Up to $278.7 million on its 4th week.

4. NEW: "Hereditary", $13 million.

5. "Avengers: Infinity War", $6.8 million. Up to $654.7 million on its 7th week.

**"Maxim" Magazine will release its annual Hot 100 list in the coming days, but yesterday, they revealed this year's #1 . . . KATE UPTON.

She just celebrated her birthday yesterday and on looking good she says, quote, "You know, I work really hard on myself: on feeling good, working out, being strong. Being number one on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work."

Kate was born in Michigan but moved to Florida, where she was discovered at a horse show when she was 12.

She says, quote, "I was a horseback rider, so growing up around the barn, you don't really think of yourself being in the fashion industry."

Thanks @maximmag for naming me No1 hottest woman 2018! Shot by the amazing @gilles_bensimon in Israel! pic.twitter.com/SpOSgMgfQk — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) June 7, 2018

**HBO made it official over the weekend: A "Game of Thrones" prequel series is happening. And yes, GEORGE R.R. MARTIN is helping to develop it.

Here's the official synopsis . . . "Taking place thousands of years before the events of 'Game of Thrones', the series chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.

"And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend . . . it's not the story we think we know."

Don't expect to see it anytime soon, though. An HBO suit recently said that any spin-off wouldn't air until at least a year after the final season of "Game of Thrones", which doesn't even start until next year.

**According to a new survey, the average person doesn't think they're grown up until age 33. And here are the top 10 signs that you're right . . . you're NOT grown up and you're still an "adult child" . . .

1. Binge watching an entire season of a TV show in a weekend.

2. Getting a tattoo.

3. Being in group text chats with your friends.

4. Using Snapchat's selfie filters.

5. Buying a pair of limited edition sneakers.

6. Listening to pop music.

7. Voting for someone on a reality singing show.

8. Going to a music festival.

9. Regularly raiding your cupboards for cookies.

10. Using a "funny" phone case.

Some things that just missed the top 10 are: Waiting in line for a new iPhone . . . chugging beer . . . using a selfie stick . . . dumping someone because you're not ready for anything serious . . . and dying your hair crazy colors.

**Waiting for your luggage is one of the worst parts about flying. After a five-hour flight, that extra 10 or 15 minutes feels like an eternity. So here's a trick that might cut your wait in half . . .

There's something you can do to increase the odds of your bag coming out FIRST. And it's so simple, we can't believe we'd never heard it before. When you check your luggage, ask them to put a sticker or tag on it that says "FRAGILE."

Most airlines have them for free. And it increases the odds of your bag being loaded onto the plane last.

That's good, because when they unload the plane, there's a higher chance they'll send it to the carousel first. Or at least in the first group of bags.

Plus, the other added benefit is they might be a little more careful with your stuff. Which is good even if you don't have anything too breakable in there.

**The Los Angeles County coroner is investigating the death of actor Jackson Odell. Lt. Rudy Molano said Sunday that the 20-year-old was found unresponsive Friday at his home in the Los Angeles suburb of Tarzana.



Odell was in the 2011 film "Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer" and had a recurring role in the ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs" as Ari Caldwell. He also appeared in episodes of "Modern Family" and "Arrested Development."



Odell was also a singer-songwriter who had several songwriting credits on the soundtrack of the film "Forever My Girl," which came out earlier this year.



Molano said an autopsy should be completed within the next couple days.