96 Second News: George HW Bush Hospitalized; Rockets Beat Timberwolves

**Last night, the Houston Rockets beat the Timberwolves 119-100, putting them on the brink of the next round of playoff games. The team continues on their quest for their third world championship in franchise history.

Chris Paul also came alive in the third quarter, adding 25 points for the game. Paul and Harden combined for 37 points in the huge third quarter, the most they've ever scored together as teammates in any quarter. Harden also set a Rockets postseason record for points in a quarter with 22. The 50 points are the most made in a quarter by one team in the postseason since 1962.

At 3-1 in the series, the Rockets have the chance to close out the Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

**GEORGE H.W. BUSH was hospitalized early Sunday morning, just one day after his wife BARBARA's funeral.

On Sunday morning, he was admitted to intensive care at Methodist hospital with an infection that had spread to his blood. His spokesman says, quote, "He's responding to treatments and appears to be recovering."

There aren't any official updates beyond that. George was in critical condition, and his blood pressure kept dropping, before they were eventually able to get him stabilized.

President Bush is 93.

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on President Bush's health. pic.twitter.com/8UkB53JHqD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 23, 2018

**Actor Verne Troyer, better known to many people as his most famous role in 'Austin Powers' as Mini Me, passed away at the age of 49 last Saturday. When he was hospitalized for alcohol poisoning earlier this month, he had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when. His organs started failing and he was put on life support. But he didn't improve, so they pulled the plug on Saturday.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” his rep said in a statement to Us. “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh.”

Mike Myers paid tribute to his Austin Powers costar in a heartfelt statement after learning of the actor’s death. “Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,” the Saturday Night Live alum said in a statement to Us Weekly. “It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

**MACAULAY CULKIN is 37 years old now, and he doesn't do many interviews . . . but he was on "Ellen" yesterday to promote a podcast that he's doing.

Naturally, he was asked about "Home Alone", because he still looks like he did when he was 10 . . . and he hasn't done much since he was a child actor . . . except walking around New York City smoking cigarettes and being in some sort of weird pizza-themed band.

He talked about his days as a child actor . . . but said he doesn't indulge in much of it. He recently did a commentary track for "Home Alone" . . . and it was the first time he'd seen the movie in 15 years.

He joked that he doesn't go outside much during the holidays because it's "Macaulay season." And he said "everybody" wants him to do the "Home Alone" face . . . with his hands on his cheeks . . . but he always refuses.

**"Billboard" put together a list of the 100 Best Boy Band Songs of All Time . . . although they stretched the definition of "Boy Band" a little, by letting THE BEATLES in. Here's the Top 10:

1. "I Want it That Way", The Backstreet Boys

2. "I Want You Back", The Jackson 5

3. "I Want to Hold Your Hand", The Beatles

4. "What Makes You Beautiful", One Direction

5. "Tearin' Up My Heart", 'N Sync

6. "Can You Stand the Rain", New Edition

7. "Daydream Believer", The Monkees

8. "Step By Step", New Kids on the Block

9. "Back Here", BBMak

10. "MMMBop", Hanson

**You'll have to clear a little extra space on your wife's dresser for KIM KARDASHIAN's new fragrance . . . because it's shaped like her BODY.

She says, quote, "The next fragrance I have coming out in May, KKW Body, is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body. It's really cool.

"The scent is so good, I'm so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that's a color and something that's just luminous."

**Harley Davidson is offering college students the internship of a lifetime.

The motorcycle company out of Fresno, California, is offering to pay eight lucky students to travel all over the country on a motorcycle this summer and document their experiences on social media.



The students will be taught to ride, paid for their 12-weeks of work, and at the end, they get to keep their bikes. The Find your Freedom internships are aimed at communications and marketing students, to help promote the brand's social media image.



The students must be 18 years old, and applications are due by May 11.

**There are already EIGHT "Fast & Furious" movies. Next year, there's going to be a spin-off featuring THE ROCK and JASON STATHAM's characters. Then Part 9 comes out in 2020, and Part 10 hits theaters in 2021.

Not enough for you? Don't worry, there's more. An animated series based on the franchise is coming to Netflix. The main character will be Tony Toretto, the teenage nephew of VIN DIESEL's character, Dom Toretto.

Tony and his friends get recruited by the government to infiltrate an elite racing league that's actually a front for a crime organization that wants to take over the world. Because that happens more than you'd think.

**PRINCE has a new album coming out this year, which . . . if he could speak from the grave . . . would be something he probably WOULDN'T want released.

His estate has been putting out a lot of stuff from his so-called 'vault' recently . . . and the people working with them on it told "Variety" that it'll be a full-length album of previously unreleased material. There's no title, but it'll be out September 28th.

There aren't many details, other than it will be more "time-specific" rather than a compilation of stuff from throughout his career. They're still sorting through all the stuff Prince had locked away, and it doesn't sound like this will be the last release.