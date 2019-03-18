96 Second News: George Strait Breaks His Own Rodeo Record; AJ Hinch Suspended From Astros Game

**King George Strait closed out the 2019 RodeoHouston season with Sunday's concert-only performance for 80,108 people. That beats his 2013 show by 88 people and sets a new NRG Stadium attendance record. It's his 30th show overall. He's stopped formally touring but continues to perform in Las Vegas and does one-off dates around the country.

Strait and his Ace In The Hole band treated fans to nearly two hours' worth of hits, covers and a few newer tracks to close out this year's festivities.

After the show the rodeo tweeted, "Straits 2019 performance marks his 30th performance at the Rodeo, since 1984. To date, Strait has entertained more than 1.7 million RodeoHouston fans. This performance marks Lovett's third performance and Keen's fifth. The NRG Stadium record is separate from the Paid Rodeo/Concert attendance records, as this is a concert-only performance with additional seats on the floor of the stadium."

ABC 13

**Major League Baseball has suspended AJ Hinch for one spring training game after the Houston Astros manager was ejected from a recent game and called umpire Angel Hernandez "unprofessional" and "arrogant."

MLB announced the suspension and an undisclosed fine for Hinch on Sunday, two days after the incident in the Astros' spring game against the Cardinals. Hinch will serve the suspension Sunday for Houston's spring game against Atlanta.

"The fact that he wanted to throw me out in a spring training game is pretty ridiculous," Hinch said. "He's known for overreaction a little bit."

**The Powerball jackpot is growing again after no one won Saturday night's million drawing.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 30-34-39-53-79 with a Powerball of 11.

Since there was no jackpot winner, the top prize for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $550 million.

This drawing will come after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, last week anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016. Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

ABC 13

**Apparently, hitting that snooze button on your alarm clock to get an extra five to ten minutes of sleep may not be doing your body any good.

Sleep experts say it disrupts the late stage REM sleep, which causes a "fight or flight response" in the body. And, that increases your blood pressure and heartbeat.

Doctors say if you find yourself hitting snooze a lot, it is time to take a look at your sleep habits.

"Just make sure you are getting seven to eight hours of sufficient sleep and good quality sleep," said Dr. Reena Mehra of the Cleveland Clinic.

If you feel the need to hit snooze again and again, it is an indicator that you are either not getting enough quality sleep or you may have an underlying sleep disorder.

ABC 13

**According to the New York Times, more and more couples are spending their first days of marriage on solo trips. The article dubbed the trend "the unimoon."

One couple told the Times they simply couldn't agree on a post-wedding destination. The groom wanted to go to France, while the bride wanted to visit Canada.

So instead of spending their days off work resenting the other's choice, they each took time alone to unwind and relax, saying they had their whole lives to be together.

Even though new research says one in four Americans say they get more out of travel when doing it alone, most online seemed to agree the idea of a solo honeymoon doesn't bode well for a couple's future.

**Brad Paisley played for almost 75,000 fans Saturday night at RodeoHouston, but Friday night Paisley kept things low-key for about 150 people at a coffee shop in The Woodlands.

Paisley surprised latte and espresso drinkers at Blue Door Coffee Company, where he spent an hour running through some of his biggest hits, including "Ticks," "I'm Gonna Miss Her" and "Alcohol."

He even debuted an unreleased song, "No I In Beer." His wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, children and parents were there, too.

How did it happen? Blue Door co-owner Chad Gauntt has been good friends with Paisley for more than a decade. Their families have even vacationed together in Lake Tahoe.

HOUSTON CHRONICLE

**Potato Chip-Flavored Ice Cream Now Exists

This is an odd combo, but I'm interested. The ice cream brand Enlightened just added a new flavor to its lineup that combines chocolate, salted fudge, and POTATO CHIPS.

It's called "All That and a Bag of Chips." Each serving is 100 calories, and there are four servings per pint. For now, they're just doing a limited run through the summer, unless it's popular.

This isn't the first odd ice cream flavor they've come up with. Enlightened also has one called "Movie Night" that's supposed to taste like popcorn and Milk Duds.

EAT ENLIGHTENED

**Burger King Has Unlimited Coffee Subscriptions for $5 a Month

Is Burger King coffee any good? And if not, would you still drink AWFUL coffee for this price? On Friday, Burger King launcheda new subscription service where you can get one small cup of coffee a day for $5 a month.

A small coffee there usually costs a buck. So you'd have to use it at least five times a month before it's worth it. But if you did it every day, you'd only be paying 17 cents a cup. Although, they're obviously hoping you'll buy food too.

If you're hitting Starbucks every day, you could save a lot. You just have to download their app to sign up.

THE TAKEOUT

**"Captain Marvel" made another $69.3 million at the box office this weekend, meaning that it's now up to $266.2 million domestically . . . and over $760 million worldwide . . . in just two weeks.

$69.3 million is also the 18th biggest second weekend in box office history . . . placing it between "Spider-Man" (17th) and "Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2" (19th). Here's the weekend's Top 5:

1. "Captain Marvel", $69.3 million. Up to $266.2 million in its 2nd week.

2. NEW: "Wonder Park", $16 million

3. NEW: "Five Feet Apart", $13.2 million

4. "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World", $9.3 million. Up to $135.6 million in its 4th week.

5. "Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral", $8.1 million. Up to $59.1 million in its 3rd week.