96 Second News: Get A Free Ben & Jerry's Cone Today; 'Empire Records' To Become A Musical

**You can get a free scoop of ice cream at Ben & Jerry's on Tuesday.



The Vermont ice cream maker is celebrating its annual Free Cone Day to thank customers for spreading what they call peace, love and ice cream.



Participating stores in the Houston area will be serving free scoops from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.



List of participating stores in the Houston area:



Seawall- Galveston

4408 Seawall Boulevard

Galveston, TX 77550

409-770-9566



Kirby

5515 Kirby Drive

Houston, TX 77005

832-677-2300



Sugar Land Town Square

16155 City Walk

Sugar Land, TX 77479

281-980-0088

It's the day we've all been waiting for! #FreeConeDay is TODAY! Find a Scoop Shop near you: https://t.co/BOrk2Px8yj pic.twitter.com/zNiXdEg11I — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 10, 2018

**Speaking of free food today...McDonald's restaurants in the greater Houston-area will be giving away free breakfast today for students and teachers participating in STAAR testing.



From 6 to 9 a.m., students and teachers will be able to choose from a fruit and maple oatmeal or an Egg White Delight McMuffin Sandwich. You will be able to choose from apple juice or 1 percent low fat milk. McDonald's will include apple slices with either choice of meal.



The President of McDonald's Owner/Operators Association of Greater Houston said, “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we want to help kids start their STAAR testing on the right foot."



This deal is for students in grades 3rd-8th and teachers with a valid school identification.​

**Justin Verlander struck out nine batters in seven shut-out innings to help Houston in the team's 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

The Astros were playing in an unfamiliar atmosphere at the outdoor Target Field ballpark. The temperature at game time was in the 30s.



Conditions are expected to improve for the second game in the series - forecasted high of 45 and cloudy. Dallas Keuchel will look for his first win on his third start of the season.

**Today is National Siblings Day, and according to a new survey, 8% of people have had a fight with their siblings that either drew BLOOD or left marks.

Here are some more results from the survey:

1. 89% of Americans have a sibling . . . and one out of five say they're TOTALLY different than their siblings.

2. 10% are best friends with their brother or sister, and 5% still share the same friend group.

3. 36% of people say it's best to be the oldest sibling . . . 31% say the youngest . . . 18% say the middle . . . and 15% say it's ideal to be an only child. That last one includes about one out of eight people with siblings, who wish they DIDN'T have 'em.

4. And the majority of only children say they wish they had a brother or sister.

**A Broadway musical adaptation of Empire Records is in the works, Rolling Stone reports.

The 1995 film focused on a group of young employees at Empire Records who made it their mission to save the independent record store from being bought out by a large chain. Starring Renée Zellweger, Liv Tyler, Ethan Embry, Robin Tunney, Rory Cochrane and Johnny Whitworth, the movie became a cult classic.

Embry reacted to news of the Broadway production on Twitter. “A musical huh? The original was borderline a musical with all that damn dancing in it,” the 39-year-old actor tweeted. “The only question should be, how much weight will [GWAR> be pulling?” Embry’s character, Mark, had a hallucination that he played with the heavy metal band GWAR after eating a pot brownie.

The musical is expected to premiere in 2020, in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the movie’s release.

**Does buying trendy, new gym clothes really help you exercise? Or do you just LOOK like a gym rat while you ride the couch and binge-watch Netflix all day?

Researchers polled 2,000 people who hit the gym regularly, and the overwhelming response was . . . YES, those expensive clothes CAN actually help. 79% said wearing "cool" workout clothes really does make them work out harder.

If you're just trying to get to the gym more often though, ANY workout clothes can help. 88% of people said just the act of putting on gym clothes is a huge motivator.

In other words, once you put your gym clothes on, you'll probably work out. Your chances of skipping it at that point are pretty low.

Here are the top five things people said motivate them to KEEP going to the gym . . .

1. Seeing results.

2. Putting on their gym clothes.

3. Drinking a lot of water during the day.

4. Having a workout buddy.

5. Eating healthy.

**Americans Are the Biggest TV Addicts in the World

It's the golden age of television here in America, with like 300 different networks producing so many original shows it'd literally be impossible to find enough time to watch all of 'em.

But we're gonna try. According to a new study, people in North America watch more TV than anyone else in the world. We watch an average of four hours and three minutes a day, which is WELL above the worldwide average of just under three hours.

The study also found that American TV shows are the most popular worldwide. British shows are second.

**"MarketWatch" says that "Grand Theft Auto 5" is now the most profitable piece of media in HISTORY.

There's not even a MOVIE that's made as much money.

The game has sold more than 90 million units since it came out in 2013, and has generated around $6 BILLION, far more than blockbuster movies like "Star Wars" or "Gone with the Wind", which both collected more than $3 billion, adjusted for inflation. And that's even if you add in DVD and streaming sales.

Nintendo's Mario franchise has sold more copies than "Grand Theft Auto 5", but no single game comes close to $6 billion. In fact, even the previous "Grand Theft Auto" games pale in comparison to the juggernaut that the fifth one has been.

**Netflix asked 1,000 viewers about their TV-watching habits . . . with their PETS. And it sounds like they found some pet owners to participate. For example:

84% of people have watched Netflix with their pet . . .

31% have a separate PROFILE for their pet . . .

47% of pet owners change seats to make their pets more comfortable . . .

17% have bribed their pets with treats to watch longer . . .

and 13% have even turned off a show because their pet didn't seem to like it.

So, which Netflix shows do people most like watching with their pets?

Here's the top 10:

1. "Stranger Things"

2. "Fuller House"

3. "13 Reasons Why"

4. "Orange Is the New Black"

5. "House of Cards"

6. "Black Mirror"

7. "Marvel's Daredevil"

8. "A Series of Unfortunate Events"

9. "The Ranch"

10. "Better Call Saul"

**The latest royal announcement out of Kensington Palace is: Don't send gifts!



Instead, Prince Harry and royal-to-be Meghan Markle have asked for donations to charities near and dear to their hearts. The couple, who will wed May 19 in Windsor, have chosen seven organizations.



"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill shown to them since the announcement of their engagement and are keen that as many people as possible benefit from this generosity of spirit," reads an announcement from Kensington Palace.



Here's a look at each of the charities:



Chiva

Crises

Myna Mahila Foundation

Scotty's Little Soldiers

Street Games

Surfers Against Sewage

Wilderness Foundation UK