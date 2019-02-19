96 Second News: A 'Golden Girls' Cruise Is Coming; Queen And Adam Lambert To Perform At The Oscars

**A "Golden Girls"-themed cruise is setting sail next February.

It's a special Western Caribbean Cruise that's celebrating the show with a, quote, "once-in-a-lifetime gathering" of fans . . . with fun tie-ins like a cheese cake party, a fancy dress party and dinner, a bingo night, and a karaoke party at Rusty Anchor, which was Blanche's go-to place for meeting men. Plus, there's also a "Golden Girls" bar crawl.

It's departing on February 24th of NEXT year from Miami, Florida, where Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia lived. And it'll include stopovers at Key West and Cozumel, Mexico. Overall, the cruise will last five nights. Prices start at about $1,000 per person for a standard cabin.

A lot of times, these themed-cruises feature actual "CELEBRITIES" . . . but it probably WON'T in this case. Three of the four "Golden Girls" are no longer with us, and BETTY WHITE will be 98 by the time the cruise sets sail.

**Queen and Adam Lambert will perform at the 2019 awards ceremony on Sunday, February 24, the Academy announced on Monday, February 18.

“Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year’s #Oscars,” the Academy Tweeted.

Lambert first performed with Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor when he was a contestant on American Idol back in 2009. The group went on tour as Queen + Adam Lambert in 2012, and again in from 2014 through 2018.

Bohemian Rhapsody, the 2018 film about Mercury’s life and the band’s rise to stardom, is nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor (for Rami Malek, who plays Mercury in the flick), Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing.

The 91st Academy Awards air live on ABC on Sunday, February 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

US WEEKLY



Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have all filed paperwork to trademark their kids' names.

For Kim, that's Saint, North, and Chicago West . . . Khloe has True Thompson . . . and Kylie is mom to Stormi Webster.

The girls are filing so they can put the kids' names on various things, including toys, clothing lines, and skin care products.

For some reason, Kourtney's kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, weren't included in this chaos. But Kourt's been pumping them out a lot longer than her sisters, so maybe she's already done it.

TMZ

**Rumor has it that Armie Hammer is in "final talks" to be the next Batman . . . taking over for BEN AFFLECK. This is according some website called RevengeOfTheFans.com.

Armie played the Winklevoss twins in "The Social Network" . . . he co-starred in "The Lone Ranger" and "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." . . . and he also starred in the romantic drama "Call Me By Your Name".

Back in 2007, George Miller cast him as Batman for "Justice League: Mortal" . . . but the whole thing fell apart during the Writers Guild strike.

REVENGE OF THE FANS

**Netflix is officially out of the Marvel business, after canceling "Jessica Jones" and "The Punisher". They previously ditched "Daredevil", "Iron Fist", "Luke Cage" and "The Defenders".

The third season of "Jessica Jones" has already been shot, and it'll still air . . . but a date hasn't been set yet. Once it's over, that's the end of Netflix's Marvel shows.

Of course, these shows . . . or at least the characters . . . may still show up on Disney's upcoming streaming service, Disney+.

In case you care, Disney+ is basically the reason that the Netflix / Marvel partnership is coming to an end. It's turned Disney and Netflix from partners to rivals.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**The Jonas Brothers are planning an epic reunion, nearly six years after they announced their split, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

The insiders add that Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will drop the “Brothers” from their band name for their upcoming projects and will operate under a single moniker: “JONAS.”

The Sun reports that the brothers recently flew to London to discuss the comeback, which will include new music and a documentary. “After enjoying solo music success and taking time to work on passion projects, they feel that now is the right time to get back together,” a source told the outlet.

Nick, Joe and Kevin have not yet spoken out about the reunion, but Jonas Brothers fans are already freaking out. One Twitter user wrote, “A Jonas Brothers reunion would be the best thing to ever happen in 2019. I need it to happen,” while another added, “I’m dead I never knew I needed a Jonas Brothers reunion.”

US WEEKLY

**Nickelodeon has confirmed a ton of new projects, including a revival of "All That", the sketch comedy show that helped launch the careers of Kenan Thompson, Nick Cannon, and Amanda Bynes. Kenan is an executive producer on the new one.

They're reviving Fox's "Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?", with John Cena replacing Jeff Foxworthy as the host.

They're also working on some possible "SpongeBob SquarePants" spin-offs, as well as a new show based on the recent"Paddington" movies . . . and one based on characters from Lego City.

All these projects are fairly early in development, so there aren't many details.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**A bride-to-be has a lot of people talking about who she is and isn't inviting to her upcoming wedding.



Not only does the woman want her guests to eat vegan on her wedding day, she wants them to give up animal products forever. Anyone who refused was promptly uninvited, including her mom and two cousins, who were bridesmaids.

This might have stayed a private matter, but the bride posted something in a Facebook group called, 'Vegan revolution,' asking for advice about her omnivore family guilt-tripping her into hosting "murderers."

As for reasoning, the bride who is 20, says even though her loved ones were originally invited and agreed to a vegan menu, she couldn't go forward knowing they would go back to eating meat the next day.

She also claims many in her family are anti-vegan and will attack her vegan friends.

At least one of those family members responded, saying they have been nothing but supportive and are hurt by the bride's decision.

ABC 13