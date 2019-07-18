96 Second News: 'Gossip Girl' Is Returning; See The International Space Station Tonight

**A new version of "Gossip Girl" is coming to the new streaming service HBO Max, and the creators of the original are on board.

The original series ran on the CW from 2007 to 2012, and launched the careers of Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, and Ed Westwick. There's no word if any of them are returning, because this time, the focus will be on NEW characters.

Here's how it's being described . . . quote, "Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The series will address just how much social media, and the landscape of New York itself, has changed in the intervening years."

There's no word when it'll debut. HBO Max is set to launch in the spring of 2020.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**KATY PERRY ended her long running feud with Taylor Swift when her a literal olive branch a while back…but why did she do it?

In an Australian radio interview, she said, quote, "I realized how much we have in common . . . and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other."

She added, quote, "I think . . . we have influence to young people and especially young girls who are in this type of situation day in and day out at school . . . I just hope that other people can learn from it too."

Katy appears in Taylor's most recent video, "You Need to Calm Down", and that was Taylor's idea. She called Katy and they met in person to discuss it.

BILLBOARD

**According to a new study, FIREFIGHTERS have the highest job satisfaction of any workers in the country. Their average satisfaction is a nine out of 10.

The rest of the top five most satisfied workers are: Mine cutters . . . pediatricians . . . communications professors . . . and guidance counselors.

On the other end of the scale, the people who hate their jobs the most are . . . people who work at the post office. Mail clerks and sorters have an average satisfaction of 2.5 out of 10.

The rest of the five most unhappy workers are: Court clerks . . . house cleaners and maids . . . insurance claims and policy clerks . . . and telemarketers.

BLOOMBERG

**Comic Con starts TODAY in San Diego, and so the "Hollywood Reporter" conducted a poll on comics, superhero movies, and pop culture. Marvel was the most popular 'fandom' in the poll.

They surveyed 2,200 people, and 63% said that they're fans of Marvel, which is incredible. 15 years ago, 63% of people may not have even known what Marvel was, let alone been actually INTO it.

Here are the ones they asked about, and the percentage of people who were fans:

1. The Marvel Universe . . . 63% fans, 37% not fans

2. "Star Wars" . . . 60% fans, 40% not fans

3. The DC Universe . . . 59% fans, 41% not fans

4. "Harry Potter" . . . 53% fans, 47% not fans

5. "Star Trek" . . . 49% fans, 51% not fans

6. "The Lord of the Rings" . . . 48% fans, 52% not fans

7. "The Walking Dead" . . . 37% fans, 63% not fans

8. "Game of Thrones" . . . 34% fans, 66% not fans

9. "Pokémon" . . . 30% fans, 70% not fans

10. "Doctor Who" . . . 28% fans, 72% not fans

11. "Fortnite" . . . 14% fans, 86% not fans

HOLLYWOOD RPEORTER

**Set a reminder on your phone for this evening, we’ve got a chance to see something incredibly rare…

According to ABC 13 meteorologist Travis Herzog, we have an amazing opportunity tonight to see the International Space Station fly directly over Houston, and the weather should cooperate

He says look toward the southwest at 9:23PM and follow the bright dot that appears for six minutes until it disappears on the northeast horizon.

ABC 13

**Apple and Google are rolling out dozens of new emojis that include cute critters, of course, but also expand the number of images of human diversity.

Apple is releasing new variants of its holding hands emoji that allow people to pick any combination of skin tone and gender, 75 possible combinations in all. There are also wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a new guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid. And then there's the sloth, the flamingo, the skunk, the orangutan, as well as a new yawning emoji.

Google, meanwhile, will offer 71 versions of couples with different skin tones once the additions are completed.

Apple and Google unveiled their designs yesterday to coincide with World Emoji Day.

**If you've looked at any social media site in the past few days, you've seen someone using the Face App. It's the app that uses AI to alter your photos . . . and the most popular way to use it has been the filter that makes you look OLD.

But beware…it's a privacy nightmare.

Turns out Face App is made by a company in Russia. You're giving it access to all of your photos. And in their privacy policy, by using the app, you grant them permission to use your altered AND non-altered photos however they want for eternity.

It also immediately uploads your photos to a server rather than just processing them on your phone. The company says they're using a data center in the U.S., but there's nothing stopping them from moving those photos elsewhere. There's nothing you can do about it now if you've used the app.

FORBES

**If you're not happy with where you're living right now . . . well, turns out most of the people you'll see today feel the same way.

According to a new survey, 70% of people say they wish they lived somewhere else.

So where do we want to move? 55% of people want to stay in the general area, but move to a different town or a different part of their current town.

27% want to move to a different part of the state or a neighboring state. And only 18% want to move further away, either to a state that's far away or to a whole different country.

**"Detective Pikachu" is now the #1 highest-grossing video game movie of all time . . . domestically and internationally.

It secured the top spot in the U.S. a few weeks back, but it just now became #1 globally . . . thanks to the theaters in Norway, New Zealand, Slovenia, Portugal, and Colombia, which are still showing it. Here are the Top 5 video game movies in the U.S.:

1. "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu", $143,458,742

2. "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider", $131,168,070

3. "The Angry Birds Movie", $107,509,366

4. "Rampage (2018)", $101,028,233

5. "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time", $90,759,676

BOX OFFICE